Covid Cases Found at Bellevue Hospital – December 15 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
What is so special about these investors, that they must get permission to invest and why the government, can’t withdraw the approval, with all this controversy.
Same thing am saying here
@Avesha Fuller You see why we need a strong opposition in a democracy, because the PNP has been severely beaten at the polls, the Prime minister now thinks he can do just about anything.
It’s really sad when u observe the level of corruption in our little Island….jah know
the poor mad ppl them , wicked government ,
no bother kill off the mad ppl them and blame covid
Next year, unemployment will be higher. Government’s around the world will be imposing new laws and regulations.
So getting the guns off the streets will play a great role as the people will be unable to defend themselves in case of a peaceful protest that turns out in a riot because of brutal policing measures.
Our freedom of speech is already in the process of annihilation.
Life I tell u poor feel it mostly jah jah
Jamaican People all the politicians is doing is taking the country to it knees jah know yow
These criminals have to go mr chang
Good
Maybe the reason why people do not see what exactly they are paying taxes for
And people still not going to have money to move around like they would want to
Yes
You could give them your paycheck for a couple of months
Who exactly supposed to monitor the institution me r u
Why not party, when every town full up a people, I dnt see the different, only thing, people won’t wear their mash in the dance 💃
The end is near God is right at the door
You all need to ask the government about hos trip to Florida because I don’t understand why
You guys need to stop promoting this vaccine. It’s not for us. I hope the world don’t regret this.
Why do we need vaccine in jamaica.
Mr. Government please do not deceive the people. God is watching
Jamaica is doing a good job of containing the cornivirus, here in UK it is running rampant with a new strain, this is prophecy only God can help us all. Praise God!