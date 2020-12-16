Covid Cases Found at Bellevue Hospital – December 15 2020

TOPICS:
Covid Cases Found at Bellevue Hospital - December 15 2020 1

December 16, 2020

 

21 Comments on "Covid Cases Found at Bellevue Hospital – December 15 2020"

  1. everdon wilson | December 15, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    What is so special about these investors, that they must get permission to invest and why the government, can’t withdraw the approval, with all this controversy.

  2. Camala Thomas | December 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    It’s really sad when u observe the level of corruption in our little Island….jah know

  3. The Balance | December 15, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    the poor mad ppl them , wicked government ,
    no bother kill off the mad ppl them and blame covid

  4. Mario Perry | December 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    Next year, unemployment will be higher. Government’s around the world will be imposing new laws and regulations.
    So getting the guns off the streets will play a great role as the people will be unable to defend themselves in case of a peaceful protest that turns out in a riot because of brutal policing measures.

    Our freedom of speech is already in the process of annihilation.

  5. John King | December 15, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Life I tell u poor feel it mostly jah jah

  6. John King | December 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Jamaican People all the politicians is doing is taking the country to it knees jah know yow

  7. Arden Guy | December 15, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    These criminals have to go mr chang

  8. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    Good

  9. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Maybe the reason why people do not see what exactly they are paying taxes for

  10. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    And people still not going to have money to move around like they would want to

  11. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Yes

  12. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    You could give them your paycheck for a couple of months

  13. Dennis Jones | December 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Who exactly supposed to monitor the institution me r u

  14. G -smith | December 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Why not party, when every town full up a people, I dnt see the different, only thing, people won’t wear their mash in the dance 💃

  15. Sardine and Msick | December 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    The end is near God is right at the door

  16. Franco Frances | December 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    You all need to ask the government about hos trip to Florida because I don’t understand why

  17. rambo rambo | December 15, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    You guys need to stop promoting this vaccine. It’s not for us. I hope the world don’t regret this.

  18. Beverlyn Timol | December 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Why do we need vaccine in jamaica.
    Mr. Government please do not deceive the people. God is watching

  19. Donna Maitland | December 16, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    Jamaica is doing a good job of containing the cornivirus, here in UK it is running rampant with a new strain, this is prophecy only God can help us all. Praise God!

