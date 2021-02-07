COVID gives teacher a new perspective on life | USA TODAY

This Iowa teacher survived COVID-19 and changed her perspective on life and work
RELATED: Daughter supports mother fighting COVID-19
Mary Embrey, a special-education teacher, nearly died from COVID-19. With her new lease on life, she's reevaluating what is most important to her.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
I’m happy you are healthy again 🌈💯🌈🇺🇸😘
A happy woman😁
💝💌📚📓🌞
healthy OBESE people
Overeat = high risk
Congratulations 🎉 welcome back to home 😊
a beautiful news is through of Jesuchrist we have salvation and eternal life
believe in the place where you are with all your heart and mind ..
st Jhon 3 : 15 to 18 , Romans 10 : 9 to 13 , Acts 4 : 12 , st Jhon 14 : 6
st Jhon 11 : 25 , st John 1 : 12 🌸🌷🌺🌿🍂🙏