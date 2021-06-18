Covid Vaccine Shortage in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 18 2021

People under 50 who have been scheduled for the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine will see delays as shortages force the Jamaican Government to prioritize.
Introduction – 0:00
Summer Danger Period Approaches – 3:29
SCJ & Bernard Lodge Farmers at it Again – 8:09
THANK FOR THE INFORMATION
Securing a 2nd dose should be secured before giving the 1st dose
So dam right
I thought no one was taking the vaccine ????? Now it’s short
They guess
Not a soul naa tek dem, reverse psychology dem a use…
They tried the same thing in the US. Making it seem scarce.
@Brandon Fries they pay people to take vax or get in lottery. Usa did not do so great.
@crissy D Truth!
How them say we nah take vaccine
and now it short
Same question here
I took my second dose the other day and man did it felt so nerve reckoning knowing damn well I haven’t got a single needle.
Lord please have mercy on our little Island Jamaica
A shortage of people to take it
Hello I saw the story of afreem the teenager needing help. How can i assist please