Ali Velshi looks at the history of the administration of the small pox vaccine and the public was coordinated to distribute the vaccine as widely and as quickly as possible, an example not reflected in the Trump administration's slow roll out of the coronavirus vaccine. Aired on 12/31/2020.
Covid Vaccine's Biggest Obstacle Turns Out To Be Leadership, Not Science | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
I remember getting vaccinated against polio; when I was in elementary school.
I wish this vaccination rollout was more organised, especially now another strain of covid is in the United States.
@g0tsp33d um the flue kills 60k a year, how many died in 11 months again
Can you do the math…
@# 1 some people can’t do simple math
Why are you using quantum physics to communicate,
@Steve Jakubowski Yes. Can you spell? You realize the numbers are inflated right? You can literally research this yourself. Doctors being paid in other countries like India, and getting caught. You realize our population is higher, people don’t take care of themselves, thus they have weak immune systems…right? You know nothing of the real world. lol.
@g0tsp33d more conspiracy nonsense, when you have real facts, let me know
@Steve Jakubowski funny how you won’t even look it up. Stay “woke”.
I remember this. I have a dime-sized scar on my right upper arm as a souvenir of first grade in 1947.
@Ash Roskell Yep, You were wrong. A definite criticism from Mike.
@WARRIOR OF GOD Stop your sick, paranoid stupidity! This is not a laughing matter. There’s always a jerk when discussing serious matters—in this case, IT’S YOU!
@MrTrackman100 EVERYTHING I SAID IS TRUE…I DON’T WEAR A MASK AND WON’T WEAR ONE…IT IS CAUSING SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS WITH A LOT OF PEOPLE…AND THE VACCINE IS A DEATH SHOT, SO BY ALL MEANS, ALL YOU SHEEPLE USEFUL IDIOTS SHOULD DEFINITELY BE FIRST IN LINE TO TAKE IT…THAT WAY WE CAN GET RID OF A LARGE NUMBER OF MORONS AND KEEP YOU OUT OF ANY FUTURE GENE POOL….GO AHEAD FOOL, BY ALL MEANS GO GET YER DEATH SHOT….SMH
@WARRIOR OF GOD Thanks for not getting the shot—that’s one less person ahead of me so I get the shot that sooner. Hope there are more idiots so the rest of us can be safe sooner.
@WARRIOR OF GOD You are a warrior for Satan.
Another reason why that is the Greatest Generation.
@reK Syhre funny, healthy people dying 300+k dead
Do people try this hard to be this….
Or does it come naturally
@Steve Jakubowski yea healthy people 300k+, what are you talking about? The ones who died aren’t the healthy ones…those were almost all at risk. The ones who should stay home or get the vaccine only…
@reK Syhre are you saying healthy people dont die, or children
But of course you are a medical doctor right?
Byr Cletus
@Steve Jakubowski did I say that? You should be a journalist with your ability to spin.
@reK Syhre you stated everyone that doesn’t have underlying conditions can just go back to normalcy
When we know even healthy people get it, and can die…as can children.
Moving goalposts as usual behavior for conservatives
“If you can’t take care of your sick in the country, forget it, it’s all over. I mean, it’s no good. So I’m very liberal when it comes to health care. I believe in universal health care. I believe in whatever it takes to make people well and better.”
― The Donald @ Larry King Live, October 1999
“A friend of mine was in Scotland recently. He got very, very sick. They took him by ambulance and he was there for four days. He was really in trouble, and they released him and he said, ‘Where do I pay?’ And they said, ‘There’s no charge.’ Not only that, he said it was like great doctors, great care. I mean we could have a great system in this country.”
― The Donald @ The David Letterman Show, January 2015
“We’re going to have insurance for everybody. We’re going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better.”
― The Donald @ interview with The Washington Post, January 2017
“I don’t want to pivot… If you start pivoting, you’re not being honest with people.”
― The Donald @ interview with Wisconsin television station WKBT, August 2016
Maybe last day he’ll release that fantastic healthcare plan he had in 2017, and it will WOW us so bigly we’ll beg for him to not leave. And maybe pink elephants will fly out of my butt.
So who and what changed his mind?
You have gone to great pains to document the froth emanating from the lips of the Swampdaddy of Lies. Thankfully, he will soon be an ugly footnote in the history of this nation.
@Grammy Skigin Dude has never had his own mind. To every audience he says whatever would get him most applause and attention. A textbook narcissist.
“If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999
We have the most selfish lying money grubbing Republcan party in the history of this world. Utery incompetent on purpose. Cruelty beyond comprehension. Spreading lies and death……There is no excuse …
Neither party has been able to care for one without neglecting the other.
@Aaron Kiker um, no
@Steve Jakubowski I agree
There is *nothing* orderly about the Trump Administration. They are a disaster.
I recognised Rosemary Clooney in that picture of dancers getting vaccinated. George Clooney’s aunt. Glad to see that famous people were smarter than they are now, back then. How did we get so dumb? . . . 🤦♂️
Good catch
The irony of this post is hilarious.
FoxNews
The Internet and right wing news
The dumbing down of America (Limbaugh term) was caused by Liberalism.
12 cases 2 deaths because they acted fast with leadership. It was a Democrat President just saying.
@Ivan 2897 and now look the republican running for senate kelly lofler in georga is hanging out with the KKK and accepting contributions from them oh how times have changed
@Ivan 2897 what does this have to do with anything stop deflecting. Do you have ADHD if so I apologize for slamming you so hard.
@Ivan 2897 The southern Democrats of that long ago era have now switched to the Republican party. And the KKK are not heathens. They’re Christians. That’s why they used burning crosses to intimidate the victims of KKK racism. If you’re a southern Republican, your ancestors were probably racist southern Democrats. Have a nice day.
@Ivan 2897 actually, read Truman’s speech about Republicans, just saying
A conservative would have sent out thoughts & prayers instead.
The Federal Government is supposed to manage emergency response in America, why the GOP decided to show why we need a stronger Federal Government but a weaker Executive Branch is beyond me but they’ve done it.
And with all our technology we can’t reach 1947 standards…wow..pathetic for America..but then we have a pathetic man-child in charge, so is anyone surprised?
No doubt the current “Circus” will be first in line to get theirs ?
“Biggest Obstacle Turns Out To Be Leadership”
Average people don’t need this type of elementary leadership to do what’s right… Unless the people are so ill-informed they can’t make rational decisions for themselves.
Oh right…. It’s America.
Sorry…. I forgot…
37th in the world in education NOT by accident. If education is power …. then the powermongers do what they can to deny education to the unpowerful. One thing they do: sponsor politicians.
The contrast is stark, and depressing. Hopefully, we’ll start doing better soon.
Our leaders didn’t do anything close
They choose to Lie
And more LIES followed