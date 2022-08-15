Skip to content
Price correction versus downturn, why does he so obviously support inflated prices?
Look where he works at
Needs to drop a helluva lot yet
The overprice of the real state is at least 30%
@ET Himself could you please elaborate? For exemple an apartment of 140k how much will decline?
@ALEXANDERNIGTH ZZ I can’t elaborate as it depends where one lives. The BIg Markets will be the most impacted. I fu;lly expect that within the nexy 5-7 years the entire world’s economy will collaps – based on reality
@ET Himself in Montreal for exemple…
@ALEXANDERNIGTH ZZ Montreal prices are a far cry from the way over inflated prices in TO, southern Ontario and Vancouver area as well as the west coast in general. There will be a reconing not too far in the future. Bets to have a really small morgage or paid in full wherever one lives. As far as Canada and the western world goes anyway.
Not exactly encouraging for a lot of folks
Wishful thinking on his part. This is just the beginning of the big decline.
The gates of hell are just beginning to open.
Life is always harder under a Liberal government.
You will live in a pod and eat the bugs, comrade.
Hopefully not lmao.
Get rid of real estate agents … Useless
In prince George BC house prices down 20%
This guy face is crying over the declining prices
I swear you can hear the desperation in his voice trying to convince himself “its gona be ok its gona be ok”
Don’t buy house now, waiting for a year to mid of 2023. sign a year lease for a apartment will cost $25,000 for a regular family though these money will spend . If you want to buy a home by the time of mid 2023 then you will save $200,000 -$300,000. Anyway, when you hold a home, you are not only need to pay mortgage + principal but also you need to pay property tax every month. That based on price when you buy. Extra $200,000-$300,000 is one time deal but extra property tax you need to pay until you die. It is a big burden for housing slaves that means you are out of controlling it. Thinking carefully, how difficulty you make $200,000-$300,000 if you are normal worker and get legal income. Take the advantage the artificial housing market is sharply turn and this is you the buyer market. the penis of those sucker is hold on your hands.
Save your money, spend time to enjoy your life and waiting a year.
Definitely a decline but this will be primarily in large metro centres and the suburbs of them. Smaller townships, districts away from large cities will not see much of a dip.
What do you mean HOPEFULLY 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🥺😠
“Hopefully ending” 🙄😂🤣….. we’re just getting started on the decline to the bottom
real estate agents will tell you the market will is ok and will keep going up and up!
Lol
Dream on vulcher its gonna crash.