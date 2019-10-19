Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

October 19, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow takes a closer look at the history of Lev Parnas and the other associates of Rudy Giuliani who are facing federal charges, and the surprising access he had to Donald Trump and his son. Aired on 10/18/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

91 Comments on "Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Destination Paradise | October 19, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    Wow, what a week….for total absolute stupidity.

  2. john johnson | October 19, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    I’m surprised Putin wasnt there!

  3. Zombobo Smith | October 19, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    It’s so surprising how little this kinda stuff surprises me these days…..

    • Ash Roskell | October 19, 2019 at 5:17 AM | Reply

      9 GOD : I smelled Trump Troll on you. Now I’m sure of it. Either that, or you’re just incredibly smug, obtuse, patronising, and more concerned with irrelevancies for the sake of discussing what you, “think,” you know, than you are about the world wide threat in front of you. There is nothing wrong with having, “emotions,” son. It’s only when it’s those that guide your actions, instead of wisdom, that you end up like you. Being passionate about freedom is fine. Disgust is a natural reaction to wrong doing, especially by those who SHOULD be setting the example. You stay in your Propagandists version of, “the past,” and keep on passive aggressively attacking, “the left,” (which is anyone who disagrees with you) and I will preserve my CONSERVATIVE VALUES, and fight to REMOVE Trump, OK? 😉

    • Lapin074 | October 19, 2019 at 5:47 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Agreed. U.S. (and to a much lesser degree, her allies) is the only thing keeping Russia and other authoritarian regimes from running gunshod over the entire planet.

    • Cynna1065 | October 19, 2019 at 5:52 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell I wish that the real Conservatives would take back their party and kick out the rabble that took it over.

  4. Gbass | October 19, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    Giuliani’s associates look like squids in that mugshot lmao

  5. Jim Myers | October 19, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    For some reason, the cultists who still adore him cannot see any of this. They make me embarrassed to be from the same planet.

  6. C.J. Tymczak | October 19, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    All these guys are mobsters, Russian mobsters, as is the trump crime family.

    • Jbyrd Texas | October 19, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      @Dave Frey we are not the few we are the majority the media does not show us the media shows the trainees the crazy people the liberals. But as you can tell by the Trump rallies we are the majority in every city even the democrat-controlled ones people are tired of the destruction of their Nation letting our jobs go to China raising our taxes to bring in more illegal immigration millions of people are waking up stay strong.MAGA KAG TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Roj H | October 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      Jbyrd Texas Yes, thank you, my point exactly. You are listening to the same Donald Trump that I am listening to, hearing his endless lies, sub-middle school vocabulary and open admission of criminal behaviour, and then somehow, you’re able to blame it on the medium through which you’re seeing it, as if, what, the liberal media are creating a CGI Trump? I don’t need to hear the unbelievable bias of the reporters on either side of the political divide. Just watching Trump and reading his tweets reveals the sham of a human being behind the hate. In the end, that’s all you wanted, I guess. Approval from a “big man” to spew your venom. Or maybe, consider that there are perspectives in the world between your lol troll infants and the squealing “libs” who, for whatever reason, you’ve sold out your country to see their tears. It’s all a bit pathetic, to be honest.

    • Jbyrd Texas | October 19, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Roj H you are not a patriot. If you truly follow President Trump and his Twitter you would know that President Trump is only doing great things for our nation. That he is pulling our country out of wars. That he brought back millions of jobs.that he is trying to stop illegal immigration.we have had problems in America for 30-40 years President Trump did not cause any of them. He is actually the first politician in American history to keep the majority of his promises that he made campaigning years ago. The media is fake news they just got caught showing a gun range on ABC saying that it was the war in Syria that Trump caused when really it was a shooting range in Kentucky. You are brainwashed with fake news propaganda , satanic Hollywood and music industry. Didn’t you see the NBA back communist China the liberal Democrat socialist do not want freedom.

  7. Richard Butt | October 19, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Those men look like sphincters that have gained sentience. Fugly.

  8. 2006glg | October 19, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    Stop and Frisk Rudy is pals with true gun toting thugs. Guess he didn’t know because they didn’t look the part in Rudy’s eyes.

  9. Uphold Sanity | October 19, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Just so deep and thick in mafia style.

  10. J C | October 19, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    Mulvaney was just a coffee boy. Nothing to see here…

  11. sef man | October 19, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    Junior looks like he’s thinking adout that camera. Lol

  12. zencat999 | October 19, 2019 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    these people should be “held till trial”.

  13. Richard Johnsen | October 19, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    Not even central casting could find thuggier thugs…Good work, Rudy…

  14. Parslow Pongbert | October 19, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    To what level has William Barr already tried or succeeded to interfere in this case for Trump?

    • Ste H | October 19, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      Parslow Pongbert – Oh since he’s regarded as the cover-up King then I have no doubt that he’ll keep trying to interfere, even though he should recuse himself from any involvement. Barr has already put a stop to multiple investigations of Jared, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr,… don’t expect him to stop there though.

    • JoAnne Middaugh | October 19, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

      @Ste H I’m wondering how much Barr is involved in this whole charade other than his obvious interference. I suspect that he is.

    • salvador sierra | October 19, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      Parslow Pongbert that’s a good cuestión how far Barr is going let this trial be executed with honesty???👹👹👹👹

    • Sheila Davidson | October 19, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Barr have a lot of work to do on this one but this lawless country we are going into who knows

    • JL Lore | October 19, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      He didn’t intervene with the SDNY when these men were indicted by the Trump appointed federal prosecutor. I know he has shielded Trump thus for; however the crimes are becoming more brazen for him to even intervene. No way Rudy won’t be indicted.

  15. The Home Plate Special | October 19, 2019 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    Does anyone really believe that Trump did all those “deals” without being mobbed up?

    • Joe Sudz | October 19, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      @TGATEZ that’s not what he was saying. He’s saying the alt right hypocrisy is so great that if this was Obama, they’d be falling over themselves to crucify him at any cost.

    • dafttool | October 19, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      The Home Plate Special Trump has been a money launderer for the Russian mob since 1984. See “House of Trump/House of Putin” the definitive book on the matter

    • quasimobius | October 19, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      By your reasoning I should be held for my lawyer’s cocaine use. “Guilt by association” is not evidence.

  16. chuck johnson | October 19, 2019 at 4:43 AM | Reply

    My guess is that this is an elaborate money laundering schemes being able to operate with the Whitehouse blessings..

  17. Red Tzar | October 19, 2019 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    This is starting to feel like a real life Batman comic

  18. mark vines | October 19, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    Seriously!! Lev and Igor couldn’t be more stereotypical. These guys just LOOK like they would sell you a rocket launcher and a kidney!

  19. moreno franco | October 19, 2019 at 5:42 AM | Reply

    This whole enchilada is just getting worse for Drunk.

    • carpentertrim | October 19, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Enjoy five more years of Trump

    • Pops150 | October 19, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      He never drinks, imbecile.

    • Christopher Hicks | October 19, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      carpentertrim I always hear trump supporters say they want more years of trump but why, what about the environment, what about the Middle East that even republican representatives hate, what about this investigation where it’s found he’s guilty or not, what about Giuliani’s counterparts being arrested and trump said he didn’t know them but there are several pictures that show them having dinner with trump and posing with him, does honestly non of this bother you? I don’t expect you to change your views (I’m independent) but does non of this bother you? Even when the White House admitted to quid pro quo for dnc servers of the 2016 election? I get concerned when vote based of party, not country and it is sad to see

    • Don't be scared homie | October 19, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Hicks really. Dems are now siding with neo-cons lmao what a joke

  20. docfloc | October 19, 2019 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    Still in custody. Is he going to “hang himself” as well.

    • Brittney | October 19, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      And he might be alright …. people plan for someone to be a fall guy all the time. He could just be the scapegoat. They’ve worked out a nice severance package for him to be comfortable in prison or even get out and he’ll have his family taken care of for life……….until the government doesn’t wanna pay anymore or just decides to clean their hands of the entire ordeal in a few years or next spring when nobody cares anymore

    • Banned B!!!! | October 19, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      @Shaun Campbell where do you find there falsehoods?

    • Central Time Gamers | October 19, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Democrats wont let republicans let that happen because they dont have ties to him as they did epstien. Im sure theyre watching him like a hawk.

    • Sandra Arce | October 19, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Dang ,U r up to something here !

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.