Rachel Maddow takes a closer look at the history of Lev Parnas and the other associates of Rudy Giuliani who are facing federal charges, and the surprising access he had to Donald Trump and his son. Aired on 10/18/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC