Rachel Maddow takes a closer look at the history of Lev Parnas and the other associates of Rudy Giuliani who are facing federal charges, and the surprising access he had to Donald Trump and his son. Aired on 10/18/19.
Criminal Case Overlaps Uncomfortably With Trump Impeachment Probe | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Wow, what a week….for total absolute stupidity.
It’s the stupid Olympics and Trump’s administration is winning all the gold medals.
The downfall of TrumpTardistan.
They arent just bad people , they’re also bad at what they do.
That’d be EVERY week if you watch garbage from nbc, cnn, abc ..?
I’m surprised Putin wasnt there!
He had plenty of people representing him there.
@Andrew Mitchell Ain’t that the truth.
@john johnson, Putin has been sitting in oval office since the time Trump arrived there. Hence, no need for him to be physically there. His asset is comfortably been doing his bidding effectively and to the detriment of America’s interests.
He was the smartest and didn’t show up
Daddy putin is always there. In one form or another. #IMPEACH45
It’s so surprising how little this kinda stuff surprises me these days…..
9 GOD : I smelled Trump Troll on you. Now I’m sure of it. Either that, or you’re just incredibly smug, obtuse, patronising, and more concerned with irrelevancies for the sake of discussing what you, “think,” you know, than you are about the world wide threat in front of you. There is nothing wrong with having, “emotions,” son. It’s only when it’s those that guide your actions, instead of wisdom, that you end up like you. Being passionate about freedom is fine. Disgust is a natural reaction to wrong doing, especially by those who SHOULD be setting the example. You stay in your Propagandists version of, “the past,” and keep on passive aggressively attacking, “the left,” (which is anyone who disagrees with you) and I will preserve my CONSERVATIVE VALUES, and fight to REMOVE Trump, OK? 😉
@Ash Roskell Agreed. U.S. (and to a much lesser degree, her allies) is the only thing keeping Russia and other authoritarian regimes from running gunshod over the entire planet.
@Ash Roskell I wish that the real Conservatives would take back their party and kick out the rabble that took it over.
Giuliani’s associates look like squids in that mugshot lmao
@doppler I did too
so maddow looks like fred munster
@doppler
My threats , you support the democratic serpent legion of death, kunt.
Are u going to deny it?
For some reason, the cultists who still adore him cannot see any of this. They make me embarrassed to be from the same planet.
@Daisy Elmir probably look like one too, haha
10 19 19 Hey@markj6700, I love. Subpoena Coladas!!! Pina Coladas-not so much… Be well. v
J C. Yes. I’m reading his book, The Cult of tRump.
Absolutely…it’s all there in front of us but…he told them that what they’re seeing and hearing isn’t happening…unbelievable how dumb these people are
@Mind Freshener Ha ha ha😀…that was pretty weak..try again
All these guys are mobsters, Russian mobsters, as is the trump crime family.
@Dave Frey we are not the few we are the majority the media does not show us the media shows the trainees the crazy people the liberals. But as you can tell by the Trump rallies we are the majority in every city even the democrat-controlled ones people are tired of the destruction of their Nation letting our jobs go to China raising our taxes to bring in more illegal immigration millions of people are waking up stay strong.MAGA KAG TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jbyrd Texas Yes, thank you, my point exactly. You are listening to the same Donald Trump that I am listening to, hearing his endless lies, sub-middle school vocabulary and open admission of criminal behaviour, and then somehow, you’re able to blame it on the medium through which you’re seeing it, as if, what, the liberal media are creating a CGI Trump? I don’t need to hear the unbelievable bias of the reporters on either side of the political divide. Just watching Trump and reading his tweets reveals the sham of a human being behind the hate. In the end, that’s all you wanted, I guess. Approval from a “big man” to spew your venom. Or maybe, consider that there are perspectives in the world between your lol troll infants and the squealing “libs” who, for whatever reason, you’ve sold out your country to see their tears. It’s all a bit pathetic, to be honest.
@Roj H you are not a patriot. If you truly follow President Trump and his Twitter you would know that President Trump is only doing great things for our nation. That he is pulling our country out of wars. That he brought back millions of jobs.that he is trying to stop illegal immigration.we have had problems in America for 30-40 years President Trump did not cause any of them. He is actually the first politician in American history to keep the majority of his promises that he made campaigning years ago. The media is fake news they just got caught showing a gun range on ABC saying that it was the war in Syria that Trump caused when really it was a shooting range in Kentucky. You are brainwashed with fake news propaganda , satanic Hollywood and music industry. Didn’t you see the NBA back communist China the liberal Democrat socialist do not want freedom.
Those men look like sphincters that have gained sentience. Fugly.
I’m using that.
thank you mr butt for your service to the community
With a name like Igor, would you expect him to look like a movie star? It’s like his own parents hated him. Probably changed it from Ivan when his eyes started drifting apart. He can see around corners without turning his head.
Stop and Frisk Rudy is pals with true gun toting thugs. Guess he didn’t know because they didn’t look the part in Rudy’s eyes.
Sounds about white…
They look like they’re good fellas to him.
Just so deep and thick in mafia style.
The Not-so Goodfella-niks
The Trump-Kushner crime family are in power…we have no more presidency.
Mafia style they are the mafia..
Russian Mafia.
Mulvaney was just a coffee boy. Nothing to see here…
“Covfefe boy.”
Thats right.
Diaper boy.
Junior looks like he’s thinking adout that camera. Lol
@Crystal Giddens. . . What’s that got to do with Trump Jr. being a criminal? Did you party a little too hard last night, thot?
@Karendal Sadik
He just wants to get a head start in case he has to start running.
Ste H sometimes he’s worse.
these people should be “held till trial”.
@anti-left crusader Do you have any arguments that don’t involve Hillary, Obama or Biden
@Raoul Fleckman , Ikr!.
The crap y’all spew out of your mouths is embarrassing 😂😂😂 TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Peaches Williams Exactly
Not even central casting could find thuggier thugs…Good work, Rudy…
“Pumpkinhead” Parnas and ”No Neck” Fruman.
To what level has William Barr already tried or succeeded to interfere in this case for Trump?
Parslow Pongbert – Oh since he’s regarded as the cover-up King then I have no doubt that he’ll keep trying to interfere, even though he should recuse himself from any involvement. Barr has already put a stop to multiple investigations of Jared, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr,… don’t expect him to stop there though.
@Ste H I’m wondering how much Barr is involved in this whole charade other than his obvious interference. I suspect that he is.
Parslow Pongbert that’s a good cuestión how far Barr is going let this trial be executed with honesty???👹👹👹👹
Barr have a lot of work to do on this one but this lawless country we are going into who knows
He didn’t intervene with the SDNY when these men were indicted by the Trump appointed federal prosecutor. I know he has shielded Trump thus for; however the crimes are becoming more brazen for him to even intervene. No way Rudy won’t be indicted.
Does anyone really believe that Trump did all those “deals” without being mobbed up?
@TGATEZ that’s not what he was saying. He’s saying the alt right hypocrisy is so great that if this was Obama, they’d be falling over themselves to crucify him at any cost.
The Home Plate Special Trump has been a money launderer for the Russian mob since 1984. See “House of Trump/House of Putin” the definitive book on the matter
By your reasoning I should be held for my lawyer’s cocaine use. “Guilt by association” is not evidence.
My guess is that this is an elaborate money laundering schemes being able to operate with the Whitehouse blessings..
@aquelpibe indeed.
Wow chuck working for massa huh? You know you can escape the democratic plantation. You literally can walk away?
Enjoy five more years of Trump
@rhuttrho88 Yeah, because Republicans just love coloured people! Your trolling sucks.
As long as stump gets his cut, it’s all beautiful.
This is starting to feel like a real life Batman comic
Without the 6 pack abs
Seriously!! Lev and Igor couldn’t be more stereotypical. These guys just LOOK like they would sell you a rocket launcher and a kidney!
This whole enchilada is just getting worse for Drunk.
Enjoy five more years of Trump
He never drinks, imbecile.
carpentertrim I always hear trump supporters say they want more years of trump but why, what about the environment, what about the Middle East that even republican representatives hate, what about this investigation where it’s found he’s guilty or not, what about Giuliani’s counterparts being arrested and trump said he didn’t know them but there are several pictures that show them having dinner with trump and posing with him, does honestly non of this bother you? I don’t expect you to change your views (I’m independent) but does non of this bother you? Even when the White House admitted to quid pro quo for dnc servers of the 2016 election? I get concerned when vote based of party, not country and it is sad to see
@Christopher Hicks really. Dems are now siding with neo-cons lmao what a joke
Still in custody. Is he going to “hang himself” as well.
And he might be alright …. people plan for someone to be a fall guy all the time. He could just be the scapegoat. They’ve worked out a nice severance package for him to be comfortable in prison or even get out and he’ll have his family taken care of for life……….until the government doesn’t wanna pay anymore or just decides to clean their hands of the entire ordeal in a few years or next spring when nobody cares anymore
@Shaun Campbell where do you find there falsehoods?
Democrats wont let republicans let that happen because they dont have ties to him as they did epstien. Im sure theyre watching him like a hawk.
Dang ,U r up to something here !