  2. This happened on my thanksgiving cruise a few years back. It was Carnival 2016 fall. We picked up immigrants fleeing from Cuba.

    1. @Logan Wright 😂😂 you should really actually read a history book and not just listen to what alex jones and them tell you. the colonies were by far the richest colonies in the world, the founding fathers were insanely rich, thomas jefferson to this day is still the president who was gifted the largest inheritance of any US president, and all the colonies were already working together considering they were already drafting their declaration of independence before they started fighting

      some people really have no idea just how insanely privileged americans were from
      the getgo 😂😂

  4. Heck if they ended up in the u.s.a. they went from the frying pan, into the fire. Things are not easier in the u.s. .. there really is “nowhere to run, nowhere to hide” from the harsh realities of trying to survive in this so-called modern world. Maybe an uncharted island in the middle of the pacific, bring your own food and booze though.

    3. You have a valid point. That dresser cabnet they used as a boat is no battleship. To fight for one’s homeland while fighting for your life takes an all consuming stratogy that maybe these poor dresser pilots don’t have the knowledge of etc.. however, I understand your statment and it is worthwhile.

    4. @MrJones i have heard is a great place to vacation but everyplace in the world has people who are desperatly poor. A dresser cabinet as a boat, paddeling with their hands in the middle of the ocean. They were desperate i think.

  7. Millions arrived to the US as migrants in the same way, or in great big ships for hundreds of years. Think about it.

    2. @Rider 38 I just helped relocate 2 Ukrainian families into my friend’s apartment complex. Luckily my friend is rich and owns a big apartment complex. I just gave money. I’ve done my part for 2022.

  8. Have the do like my wife had to when we moved to the states and guarantee the would get no government support.

  9. Really tragic. Cuba and Haitian people are launching these boats. I can’t imagine how they expect to be on the ocean that way when the weather conditions are generally rough during Hurricane season. Yikes.

  10. This is what desperation looks like. I’m glad they were rescued. Hopefully they will be accepted into the country and have a chance at a better life. We could use these hard working ingenuitive people to strengthen our nation.

    2. @Ted Williams Native Americans owned slaves. They also conquested against other tribes. Have any tribes given their stolen land back?

  12. That… is pure desperation. I’m glad they’re safe. I’ve spent years in poor 3rd world countries, and I perfectly understand why some people will risk it all to get out of there, and maybe be able to create a better life for them and their kids.

    1. Same here. I spend 11 years in Thailand and all the countries around it. I know exactly what you mean brother 😥

  16. I’d desperately try to reach the US too if I could get free loot and let out of jail with low crimes forever. At least in the US they won’t chop off your arms and allow you multiple try try try again but stay below $900.

  17. I remember the story of a man who crossed an ocean on a footstool. I think that was during the Ottoman empire.

  18. You got to respect a high group of people that are willing to risk their lives just to live for freedom🤔

