CSEC Industrial Education | CSEC Principles Of Accounts | CSEC English Language – December 3 2020

CSEC Industrial Education | CSEC Principles Of Accounts | CSEC English Language - December 3 2020 1

December 4, 2020

 

00:00:00 Industrial Education CSEC Grade 10 Topic: Electrical Transformers
| Principle Of Accounts CSEC Grade 10 | English Language CSEC Grade 10 Topic: Informative Discourse – Writing Formal Letters

9 Comments on "CSEC Industrial Education | CSEC Principles Of Accounts | CSEC English Language – December 3 2020"

  1. Laty Gw | December 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    What u cooking

  2. Lady Lioness | December 3, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Mr. Hibbett, good job. 🌹 Blessings 🌹

  3. Tamesha James | December 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Great job Mr. Hibberts……well put together!💯

  4. Tucks Star | December 3, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Great job Mr Hibbert well put together well explained and well full of understanding…

  5. Andre Washington | December 3, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Big up Sir Hibbert, classic art of work legendary✌💯✔

  6. Football in Five | December 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Man himself the classic one Mr Hibbert… stay focus !!!! A job well done 👏 ✔

  7. Odeane's Electric | December 3, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Yes sir Hibbert after some years I’m back in the class again 👍🏽

  8. Conraye Cameron | December 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    So proud of my teacher one love Cubans all the way

  9. shadene francis | December 4, 2020 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    The great Hibby… You make us proud

