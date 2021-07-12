Cuba’s Covid Vaccine | Residents Protest Bad Roads in St. James, Jamaica – July 12 2021

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Change, is calling for The Independent Commission of Investigations INDECOM, to review its operations. He says INDECOM isn't accomplishing what it was created to do.
Introduction – 0:00
St. James' Residents Protest About Bad Roads – 5:00
MOH Finding Ways to Reduce Mosquito Population in Jamaica – 11:39
The Business Minute – 17:17
Reggae Boyz Begin Gold Cup Campaign – 20:52
Jamaica for Gold Cup
No vaccine no good ,same side effects .If you love God an your life don’t take it .
Media government health department are receivers
On vaccine .
Good afternoon, Giovanni! I like the new intro. Thanks to you and the TVJ team for presenting us the news.
Make Chang go weh
Need someone who’s taking the job seriously like how holness is serious about pm we need serious leaders In everything
How is INDECOM going to investigate when the Police refuse to where even a simple body camera
. A lot of corruption still happening.
You a one a the wah a bill crime ina jamaica
Cashpot is playing 6 times now,and you want to bring casino nobody can’t save anything anymore
Nobody forcing anyone to buy cashpot or go to casino. Ppl can save or invest or do whatever they want with their money
China is shimmel Moses top boss
How can an event given a permit, then be considered illegal?
I will gladly take the Cuba vaccine
Indecom nah investigate crime good some time me feel like say dem some dem cah badda
Indecom must go
I well never travel to Caribbean country in these pandemic time yah
Lucifer why use that name, it belongs to the devil, did you know, just drop it.
I would strongly recommend that you change that name too
What I’m di security minista doing? People put I’m fi do work but I’m not doing a dam thing more dan talk f-ri I’m a di leader fi what a gwan ina St James gowey I’m fi gowey like seriously I’m fi go a prison
Great news from Cuba Bring it come !
Wish the st James resident would protest about the murderers