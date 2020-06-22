Watch Governor Andrew Cuomo join Stephanie Ruhle as New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, starts Phase 2 of its reopening today. Aired on 06/22/2020.
Cuomo: Placing Blame On His Office For Nursing Home Deaths Is A ‘Charade’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
My prayers to those who lost their loved ones.
@Richard Reynolds thanks for asking, that’s amazing can you really smoke it ?.
@john hodge No no, I mean really. What is it like to be in this cult? Do you have to drink bleach and believe that windmills cause cancer? Do you have to be stupid or just act like you are? How does that work?
Way to go Governor Baby Killer!
@Tony Nogueira Nice allusion, but… no. Go read the actual documents and instructions. Nursing homes and other similar institutions were instructed to take COVID patients coming out of hospital – ONLY – if they had the required facilities and wherewithal to house and care for them safely. If they did not, they were required to transfer them to a facility that was qualified. What had been happening was hospitals were “turfing” a lot of elderly COVID patients once recovered, mainly because of critical bed/supply/staff shortages.
Want to prosecute someone? Try Donald Trump. His incompetence, malfeasance and magical thinking got 120,000 Americans killed in this country.
@Elmosweed Haha! Yeah, funny! We still have ours, too! Imagine! No black helicopters ever showed up, with paramilitary guys rappelling down into our front yard, and ripping away our guns and steak knives! Right now, we’re a lot more concerned about President Moron limiting testing, setting U.S. military troops against American civilians and using the Bible as a photo op.
Percentage of tests which have been positive:
The US – 8.3%
Spain – 5.7%
Italy – 4.8%
Canada – 4.2%
Japan – 4.1%
The UK – 3.9%
Germany – 3.8%
New Zealand – 2.2%
South Korea – 1%
That shows the US testing capacity is very small is comparison to the size of its outbreak
Yes. The numbers are so high, and our epidemic so bad, because for the longest time testing was primarily being done on “select groups”. At the hospital once you know your sick. Then places like the White House, where they’ve use SO many tests, daily. So by only testing once you Know you’ve been exposed, or are actually sick, leaves spreaders out in the community, spreading it…
Would it make you happier if Spain had a higher percentage of positive cases? Stop comparing us to other countries….
US has a higher tests per capita than Korea and I live in Korea. The difference is that KCDC started testing, tracking and mask wearing early. Very very early.
@Football Nerd Testing is nothing with out track and trace.
I don’t know if it’s a difference in terminology between nations but testing is nothing without track and trace.
I think many people were caught out by the speed at which the virus spread back in March.
But reopening states whilst daily cases were still rising (like what happened in Texas and Arizona) is absolutely criminal. It’s incredibly obvious that if daily cases are rising, and you allow the state to reopen, then the cases will only start rising quicker.
Iran and certain US states (republican ones), are the only places in the world that have managed to make their 1st peak bigger than their 1st!! And some of these Republican states didn’t even have a 1st peak! Says it all about the utter level of incompetence.
@Rebecca Hall :
Another Cult45 member heard from.
Way to go Governor Baby Killer!
@Jeffrey Dahmer <=====Troll Boi.....😄
@Pam Deshane <====== Cut and Paste Queen.... broken record. 😄
What’s infuriating is, they were told and told and told. They were shown all the data and the declines in cases/deaths where guidelines were faithfully enforced, but THEY DID IT ANYWAY! They are like toddlers. You tell them not to put their hands on a hot stove and the minute your back is turned… Emergency Room time! All they can see is $$$$ to get the economy started again when, in reality, their actions are guaranteeing exactly the opposite result. STUPID.
This covid19 management has taken a toll on Cuomo’s life. He now looks 10 years older than he used to before the pandemic , because of the stress and exhaustion by covid19.
@Mimsy Borogove NO Republican wants that to happen. Remember it was Democrat mayors in charge of Democrat cities, with affirmative action police chiefs were all the looters, arsonist, and murderers (all Democrats/leftist) were making new food deserts in the black communities.
@J J tRump was watching TV most of the time, imposed on the CDC’s opportunity to explain what was going on by turning news conferences into campaign events, and placed his own agenda over saving lives. He is a murderer.
@Pam Deshane Ah… more cut and paste. Boring….
Still looks good lol
I love to hear him talk. Am 65 and cannot stand hearing people my age or older talking like uneducated teenagers, cussing and bullying and making fun of other people. So sad
It’s amazing how many Americans don’t believe basic math and science. Instead they put their belief in a false prophet and conspiracy theories.
Yeah seems the Dems want to erase America. They just pulled down Ulysses S Grant’s statue. I wish they Googled him first. And they desecrated World War II soldiers Graves. Where did they learn to hate America in public schools and College.
@Guitar Ocd Dems just want equality for all. Republicunts want an autocracy that bows to Putin.
Dems do not want you equal. They use people to get elected. Don’t fool yourself.
Putin 🤣
All the big cities are run by democrats. So what happened there. LOL
All around the world, nursing homes were hit hard. There must be a global change for these facilities.
Not much that can be done, except for having automatic lockdown for nursing home residents and staff at every epidemic scare.
Residents won’t necessarily approve being protected thus, and as for staff do you think their generally measly pay could justify such professional constraints ?
Mark Brunette, I wonder whether these nurses in the nursing homes are educated about “ cross infection” and “ barrier nursing “ . It is the same in Australia.
All governors should work with agencies to improve condition in nursing homes! Prior to Covid the care is deplorable and I know as a RN and then as a patient! For my entire career, nursing homes are extremely expensive but nothing filters down to essential worker! Nursing homes give criminal care! Covid just brought it out!
@Geraldine Gaynor Most of the staff aren’t nurses at all .
A nursing home isn’t a hospital and you cannot expect it to be so .
So… you think maybe they should ban old people? Because old people are the main target for COVID.
Cuomo tells it like it is in a way that everyone can understand, but it is still going over Donald Trump’s head.
Demoncrats bow down to Mob protests. The Dems are weak leaders & never stand up for law & order. Seattle’s Summer Of Chaos should never happen in USA! This area of lawlessness can’t even be entered by the police to investigate shootings & murder! This idiotic mayor takes away the Police’s riot equipment and tells Trump, we don’t need help get back in your bunker. This is what you can expect country wide if you vote the DEms! POLICE morale is dropping as these Blue states don’t support their men in blue.This is a good example of what defunding the police will do. Why is most of the “UNREST”, worst crimes & everything controversial occurring in these BLUE DEM States and Cities? You should vote the DEMs back in if you like how they treated you in the past 4 months. If you don’t want Law & Order, and you want leaders that will bow down to Mob protests, stand back and watch death & destruction, defund the police, Then vote Democrats!
investigation in Cuomo with over 7000 nursing home deaths he caused
21 people were murdered in NYC on Saturday. No NYC is not heading in the right direction.
@Jeffrey Dahmer So sad , feeding off other peoples comments with no real idea what you are supporting
TRUMP Derangement Syndrome is a Real Mental Health Problem..You might want to seek Therapy
*Lest we forget, the 120,000+ US souls dead from COVID-19… that ALL these people were alive 4 months ago. US death-toll is erroneous & many deaths are unrecorded… yet, this number represents people who have passed away in the past 16 weeks.* 🙏🙏🏾
@Angel Wilder 🙏🙏🏾
Ttrump was the one threatening his Republican governors to skew the numbers when it rose to 100 thousand deaths.Woman in Florida,a government employee was fired for refusing to skew numbers and even the governor said inflammatory things about her that were never proven.She now has a new website that shows the difference from the governors skewed counts and hers which is significantly higher that makes it look worse!!
@Jeffrey Dahmer Yes and Jeffrey your brains are all over the floor in that prison after that inmate crushed your skull with a jail cell door!!
https://youtu.be/vGwZpoxQJpA
Unfortunately the 122,248 deaths is just a number to too many…
Should be 1 policy re this C19 virus 50 states. 50 policy is
not working
if only we spunky little fifty states could form a more perfect union 🤦🏽♀️
@Y Lee Williams Correct Sir Not a perfect system but we have got this far with it Question did the FFathers have c19 in mind when they framed it. Thanks for your reply
If only the 50 states had a leader….we could call that person our President….too bad we don’t have one
Lead with science
As long as you get the ACTUAL information……
That lets the Democrats out.
Germany did contact tracing in January after a SUPERSPREADER event at a ski lodge bar in Austria sickened hundreds with covid-19
They found AMERICANS were at the bar during the period and returned back to the US
I’m sure US authorities were advised
Trump waited till mid March to close entry from Europe, he didn’t want the stock market tanking
But allowedtravel from the UK a hot spot.
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS wanted Trump to shut down travel from other regions much earlier
When china travel ban took effect Jan 31, over 400,000 arrived from China after the
Jan 31 without isolating people to ensure covid-19 wasn’t brought here.
Time line. https://www.devex.com/news/covid-19-a-timeline-of-the-coronavirus-outbreak-96396
more info to prove your points and more:
https://www.justsecurity.org/69650/timeline-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-and-u-s-response/
@Kar thank you
Good fact based source
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/just-security/
January huh, what a moron.
The other thing about Germany which nobody mentioned, and which I know because I live there, and my son-in-law, who is a nurse, learned in his Covid preparation briefings that the hospitals and all sorts of health-care services started to pull together in January/February-BEFORE the government ordered any measures; to take stock of the overall equipment available, and to prepare to get sick patients to where the beds are. They did this independent of state or national government.That never happened in the U.S.
@Scoobie SO WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM
Greece has a total number of 197 Deaths From COVID-19.
Thats probably quite high per capita
Nursing homes are privately owned.
13 states Corona-red now.
And still counting.
Is that because the people are bleeding?
What total mismanagement looks like:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/worldwide-graphs/#countries-cases
C’mon trumplicans, wake up.
He’s a Democrat. Getting more positive press than virtually anyone else. Thinking no one would take potshots at him would be naive. The sad result of a binary politic.
So wait more tests and now we have lowered hospitalizations , seems like a contradiction to tRump!
Again Cuomo proven he’s right Trump and bar belong in prison
Cuomo = Nursing Home Murderer!!!
Cuomo for President 2020
COUMO for me, based on his daily briefing and the outcome of his policy for following Science as his metric, is more Presidential than TRUMP. HE IS A TRUE LEADER AND AMERICA SHOULD MAKE THIS MAN AS A FUTURE PRESIDENT.👍👍👍👍
Well said!
Cuomo would seem to have the rigth “make-up” to be president of the USA. If this guy would be a candidate he would win for sure. Too bad he is not