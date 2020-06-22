Cuomo: Placing Blame On His Office For Nursing Home Deaths Is A ‘Charade’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Cuomo: Placing Blame On His Office For Nursing Home Deaths Is A ‘Charade’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC 1

June 22, 2020

 

Watch Governor Andrew Cuomo join Stephanie Ruhle as New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, starts Phase 2 of its reopening today. Aired on 06/22/2020.
Cuomo: Placing Blame On His Office For Nursing Home Deaths Is A ‘Charade’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

75 Comments on "Cuomo: Placing Blame On His Office For Nursing Home Deaths Is A ‘Charade’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Ezenwa Perfect Okolie | June 22, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    My prayers to those who lost their loved ones.

    • john hodge | June 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      @Richard Reynolds thanks for asking, that’s amazing can you really smoke it ?.

    • Richard Reynolds | June 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      @john hodge No no, I mean really. What is it like to be in this cult? Do you have to drink bleach and believe that windmills cause cancer? Do you have to be stupid or just act like you are? How does that work?

    • 98LowDown | June 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Way to go Governor Baby Killer!

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      @Tony Nogueira Nice allusion, but… no. Go read the actual documents and instructions. Nursing homes and other similar institutions were instructed to take COVID patients coming out of hospital – ONLY – if they had the required facilities and wherewithal to house and care for them safely. If they did not, they were required to transfer them to a facility that was qualified. What had been happening was hospitals were “turfing” a lot of elderly COVID patients once recovered, mainly because of critical bed/supply/staff shortages.

      Want to prosecute someone? Try Donald Trump. His incompetence, malfeasance and magical thinking got 120,000 Americans killed in this country.

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      @Elmosweed Haha! Yeah, funny! We still have ours, too! Imagine! No black helicopters ever showed up, with paramilitary guys rappelling down into our front yard, and ripping away our guns and steak knives! Right now, we’re a lot more concerned about President Moron limiting testing, setting U.S. military troops against American civilians and using the Bible as a photo op.

  2. Football Nerd | June 22, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Percentage of tests which have been positive:

    The US – 8.3%
    Spain – 5.7%
    Italy – 4.8%
    Canada – 4.2%
    Japan – 4.1%
    The UK – 3.9%
    Germany – 3.8%
    New Zealand – 2.2%
    South Korea – 1%

    That shows the US testing capacity is very small is comparison to the size of its outbreak

    • Amber Andrews | June 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      Yes. The numbers are so high, and our epidemic so bad, because for the longest time testing was primarily being done on “select groups”. At the hospital once you know your sick. Then places like the White House, where they’ve use SO many tests, daily. So by only testing once you Know you’ve been exposed, or are actually sick, leaves spreaders out in the community, spreading it…

    • Brady N | June 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      Would it make you happier if Spain had a higher percentage of positive cases? Stop comparing us to other countries….

    • Aaron Z. | June 22, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      US has a higher tests per capita than Korea and I live in Korea. The difference is that KCDC started testing, tracking and mask wearing early. Very very early.

    • Dene. F. | June 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Football Nerd Testing is nothing with out track and trace.

    • Dene. F. | June 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      I don’t know if it’s a difference in terminology between nations but testing is nothing without track and trace.

  3. Football Nerd | June 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    I think many people were caught out by the speed at which the virus spread back in March.

    But reopening states whilst daily cases were still rising (like what happened in Texas and Arizona) is absolutely criminal. It’s incredibly obvious that if daily cases are rising, and you allow the state to reopen, then the cases will only start rising quicker.

    Iran and certain US states (republican ones), are the only places in the world that have managed to make their 1st peak bigger than their 1st!! And some of these Republican states didn’t even have a 1st peak! Says it all about the utter level of incompetence.

    • Mimsy Borogove | June 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca Hall :
      Another Cult45 member heard from.

    • 98LowDown | June 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Way to go Governor Baby Killer!

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Dahmer <=====Troll Boi.....😄

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      @Pam Deshane <====== Cut and Paste Queen.... broken record. 😄

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      What’s infuriating is, they were told and told and told. They were shown all the data and the declines in cases/deaths where guidelines were faithfully enforced, but THEY DID IT ANYWAY! They are like toddlers. You tell them not to put their hands on a hot stove and the minute your back is turned… Emergency Room time! All they can see is $$$$ to get the economy started again when, in reality, their actions are guaranteeing exactly the opposite result. STUPID.

  4. Reconquista: Hinduism | June 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    This covid19 management has taken a toll on Cuomo’s life. He now looks 10 years older than he used to before the pandemic , because of the stress and exhaustion by covid19.

    • brian gardner | June 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      @Mimsy Borogove NO Republican wants that to happen. Remember it was Democrat mayors in charge of Democrat cities, with affirmative action police chiefs were all the looters, arsonist, and murderers (all Democrats/leftist) were making new food deserts in the black communities.

    • s b | June 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

      @J J tRump was watching TV most of the time, imposed on the CDC’s opportunity to explain what was going on by turning news conferences into campaign events, and placed his own agenda over saving lives. He is a murderer.

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      @Pam Deshane Ah… more cut and paste. Boring….

    • Jessica from California | June 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      Still looks good lol

    • pp mannu | June 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      I love to hear him talk. Am 65 and cannot stand hearing people my age or older talking like uneducated teenagers, cussing and bullying and making fun of other people. So sad

  5. theWZZA | June 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    It’s amazing how many Americans don’t believe basic math and science. Instead they put their belief in a false prophet and conspiracy theories.

  6. mark brunette | June 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    All around the world, nursing homes were hit hard. There must be a global change for these facilities.

    • Ingrid Schmid | June 22, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      Not much that can be done, except for having automatic lockdown for nursing home residents and staff at every epidemic scare.
      Residents won’t necessarily approve being protected thus, and as for staff do you think their generally measly pay could justify such professional constraints ?

    • Geraldine Gaynor | June 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      Mark Brunette, I wonder whether these nurses in the nursing homes are educated about “ cross infection” and “ barrier nursing “ . It is the same in Australia.

    • Rebecca Valicoff | June 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      All governors should work with agencies to improve condition in nursing homes! Prior to Covid the care is deplorable and I know as a RN and then as a patient! For my entire career, nursing homes are extremely expensive but nothing filters down to essential worker! Nursing homes give criminal care! Covid just brought it out!

    • Ingrid Schmid | June 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      @Geraldine Gaynor Most of the staff aren’t nurses at all .
      A nursing home isn’t a hospital and you cannot expect it to be so .

    • R. McBride | June 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      So… you think maybe they should ban old people? Because old people are the main target for COVID.

  7. MVVpro | June 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Cuomo tells it like it is in a way that everyone can understand, but it is still going over Donald Trump’s head.

    • Pam Deshane | June 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Demoncrats bow down to Mob protests. The Dems are weak leaders & never stand up for law & order. Seattle’s Summer Of Chaos should never happen in USA! This area of lawlessness can’t even be entered by the police to investigate shootings & murder! This idiotic mayor takes away the Police’s riot equipment and tells Trump, we don’t need help get back in your bunker. This is what you can expect country wide if you vote the DEms! POLICE morale is dropping as these Blue states don’t support their men in blue.This is a good example of what defunding the police will do. Why is most of the “UNREST”, worst crimes & everything controversial occurring in these BLUE DEM States and Cities? You should vote the DEMs back in if you like how they treated you in the past 4 months. If you don’t want Law & Order, and you want leaders that will bow down to Mob protests, stand back and watch death & destruction, defund the police, Then vote Democrats!

    • Jo John | June 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      investigation in Cuomo with over 7000 nursing home deaths he caused

    • SPZ Aruba | June 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      21 people were murdered in NYC on Saturday. No NYC is not heading in the right direction.

    • david thomas | June 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Dahmer So sad , feeding off other peoples comments with no real idea what you are supporting

    • Stone Cold | June 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      TRUMP Derangement Syndrome is a Real Mental Health Problem..You might want to seek Therapy

  8. apauls | June 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    *Lest we forget, the 120,000+ US souls dead from COVID-19… that ALL these people were alive 4 months ago. US death-toll is erroneous & many deaths are unrecorded… yet, this number represents people who have passed away in the past 16 weeks.* 🙏🙏🏾

    • apauls | June 22, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @Angel Wilder 🙏🙏🏾

    • peter conway | June 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

      Ttrump was the one threatening his Republican governors to skew the numbers when it rose to 100 thousand deaths.Woman in Florida,a government employee was fired for refusing to skew numbers and even the governor said inflammatory things about her that were never proven.She now has a new website that shows the difference from the governors skewed counts and hers which is significantly higher that makes it look worse!!

    • peter conway | June 22, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Dahmer Yes and Jeffrey your brains are all over the floor in that prison after that inmate crushed your skull with a jail cell door!!

    • JK12nola | June 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      Unfortunately the 122,248 deaths is just a number to too many…

  9. rob greene | June 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Should be 1 policy re this C19 virus 50 states. 50 policy is

    not working

    • Y Lee Williams | June 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      if only we spunky little fifty states could form a more perfect union 🤦🏽‍♀️

    • rob greene | June 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      @Y Lee Williams Correct Sir Not a perfect system but we have got this far with it Question did the FFathers have c19 in mind when they framed it. Thanks for your reply

    • Susie BG | June 22, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      If only the 50 states had a leader….we could call that person our President….too bad we don’t have one

  10. Kevin Jordan | June 22, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Lead with science

  11. Carol Sitzberger | June 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Germany did contact tracing in January after a SUPERSPREADER event at a ski lodge bar in Austria sickened hundreds with covid-19

    They found AMERICANS were at the bar during the period and returned back to the US

    I’m sure US authorities were advised

    Trump waited till mid March to close entry from Europe, he didn’t want the stock market tanking

    But allowedtravel from the UK a hot spot.

    PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS wanted Trump to shut down travel from other regions much earlier

    When china travel ban took effect Jan 31, over 400,000 arrived from China after the
    Jan 31 without isolating people to ensure covid-19 wasn’t brought here.

    Time line. https://www.devex.com/news/covid-19-a-timeline-of-the-coronavirus-outbreak-96396

  12. Genevieve Words | June 22, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Greece has a total number of 197 Deaths From COVID-19.

  13. Evangelia Hernandez | June 22, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    Nursing homes are privately owned.

  14. Shin | June 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    13 states Corona-red now.
    And still counting.

  15. Ancel Rick | June 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    He’s a Democrat. Getting more positive press than virtually anyone else. Thinking no one would take potshots at him would be naive. The sad result of a binary politic.

  16. Mark Mahdavi | June 22, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    So wait more tests and now we have lowered hospitalizations , seems like a contradiction to tRump!

  17. Dunkin Dave | June 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Again Cuomo proven he’s right Trump and bar belong in prison

  18. rabooey | June 22, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Cuomo for President 2020

  19. Johnny Tampocao | June 22, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    COUMO for me, based on his daily briefing and the outcome of his policy for following Science as his metric, is more Presidential than TRUMP. HE IS A TRUE LEADER AND AMERICA SHOULD MAKE THIS MAN AS A FUTURE PRESIDENT.👍👍👍👍

  20. Mike | June 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Cuomo would seem to have the rigth “make-up” to be president of the USA. If this guy would be a candidate he would win for sure. Too bad he is not

