Cuomo: Trump violated social media standards, he’s violating us

August 5, 2020

 

CNN's Chris Cuomo fact-checks President Donald Trump's claims that the coronavirus pandemic will "go away," calling the president's messaging "pathetic." #CNN #News

70 Comments on "Cuomo: Trump violated social media standards, he’s violating us"

  1. HR-Vex | August 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    He’s taking action….. Like banning Tiktok. Selfish smfh

  2. mistery-ed | August 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    In his mind the brain cells are going away.

  3. Goya Solidar | August 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Mr. Trump, you’re going to have to go away and disappear this November. It is what it is.

  4. Auntie Pha | August 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Daily Reminder: Trump called Covid-19 a Democrat hoax that will magically disappear.

    • Agathac Cheb | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @the truth they call CNN and MSNBC fake news. They believe it’s a hoax. Remember Tulsa rally the potus, governor, senator Caine and his supporters didn’t social distance and didn’t wear masks. His aides and governor were infected and the senator died. Nobody knows how many of his supporters got infected or died from the virus 🙄🙄

    • Agathac Cheb | August 5, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      It will disappear in November.

    • Cheryl Pounds | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Auntie Pha Hello you. Don’t let anyone forget this “president’s” lie!

    • Blacks Support TRUMP | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Miss Kitten sleepy creepy Joe won’t even know where is! Trumps going to run circles around old sleepy Joe!!!🇺🇲🇺🇲

    • Myballsitchsomethingfierce | August 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      He never said that

  5. Pandemix Box | August 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Somebody needs to swap out Trumps meds .
    He sounds incoherent.

  6. Ditto Gaming | August 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    I wonder how many Americans will die under his watch after his term is up?

  7. DENOEHONER | August 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    He probably violated his Daughter Too…

    • Juan Valdez | August 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Agolf Twittler Play America WEAK and Illegal Again vote Democrat 2020

    • Agolf Twittler | August 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Terry Hawkins Thank you Sir 👍
      Together we will flush the tangerine turd 🎃 ⏩ 🚽

    • Blade butowski | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Agolf Twittler yeah the dude just creeps me out

    • Agolf Twittler | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      The six times bankrupted conman, felonious tax evader, compulsive liar, creepy serial groper and self-proclaimed white nationalist Donald John Trump has been a Russian pawn for decades on end, quite simply because he is a stable nincompoop in all matters related to money, finance and investment.
      To support him you have to be senile demented or immensely stupid.

    • Agolf Twittler | August 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Blade butowski Same here Sir.
      To support the corrupted tub of rancid lard you have to be depraved to the core.

  8. Socrates Aristotle | August 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    The US Constitution is unable to be used to get rid of a criminal, treasonous president? Time for it to be re-written. I guess your founding fathers never fathomed an entirely corrupt GOP?

  9. Chris PLACE | August 5, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Well you can blame rich Mitch and company saved him ON HIS IMPEACHMENT TRAIL

    • 2big 2fail | August 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      Moscow mitch yearly salary 193,000 … mitches net worth… over 22 million… sounds like an honest guy to me! corruption at its finest

    • Dale Anderson | August 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Yeah it sure was sad willard rino never trumper romney couldn’t pull you commiecrats across the finish line, lol.

    • Dale Anderson | August 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @2big 2fail The rino is married to a Chicom shipping magnate’s daughter, small potatoes compared to china my kid got cashed up joe.

  10. Let’s grow | August 5, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Tell the family of the DEAD. Maybe your family will be next.

    Vote “THE LIAR “ out in November 💙🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸💙

  11. Cynthia Cruz | August 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    VOTE , VOTE, VOTE in November.

    • Myballsitchsomethingfierce | August 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      For whom?

    • Mike Hall | August 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Trump Trump Trump🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  12. I just watch | August 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Say it with me… FOX, OANN, and EPOCH are FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA!!!!

    • 2big 2fail | August 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Janet Airlines Facts and opinions are different… Fake fox viewers dont really understand the difference

    • elroy the great | August 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Rah,Rah ree kick em in the knee .Rah Rah RAS kick em in the other knee.

    • L | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      True. Sean Hannity is always saying “I’m not a journalist” Chris Wallace is the only legitimate journalist, at Fox, yet even he turns a blind eye to the republican lies. Geraldo Rivera is a hippie from the 60’s and now he is going against his own race by agreeing with the Fox “news” propagandists. He is also a Ghislaine Maxwell supporter, h’mmm I wonder why?

    • Brian Allen | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @black feel Idiot.

    • black feel | August 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @L maybe he went to the island with bill, Hillary and Barack

  13. DatsNotMyGnome | August 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Trump is going away, like a miracle just gonna disappear when November comes!

  14. Jeff Smith | August 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I feel sorry for Fauci. He finds himself living in a nightmare and bashing his head against a brick wall.

  15. David J | August 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Just as long as Trump goes away in January.

    Trump: “I alone can fix it.”

    Really? Well why couldn’t he fix his failing casinos? And why couldn’t he fix his failing airline? And why can’t he fix his failing hotels and golf resorts? And why couldn’t he fix his failed marriages?

  16. David V | August 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    They’re not Rock and Rolling in the ICU’s, they are dying.

  17. Matt Foley | August 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    “I can handle things. I’m smart! Not like everybody says… like dumb… I’m smart and I want respect!” – Fredo

  18. Marcus Kuhnert | August 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    I don’t understand what America gained in the almost four years of his presidency ? He did so much damage to us and our allies … I don’t envy the next president

  19. Sue | August 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    The fact that he still has supporters boggles my mind. 🤦🏾‍♀️ idiots even in the face of death.

  20. Jaime Aguirre | August 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    “The virus is gonna go away” this orange boy is so f- patheric

