Curfew Hours Relaxed | Deadly Black Fungus & Covid | Former NCB Manager Sentenced

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
27 comments
God bless
God help us
Wonder if the black fungus come from the vaccines?just curious
Yes!
Well said
So why is that the government sentences scammers in Jamaica for 20 years on she get 7 see how double standard it goes with the system
Den if I can be fully vaccinated and still have to quarantine might as well mi nuh vaccinate and still quarantine.
You think the purpose of the vaccine is to free you from quarantine?
Same suh
Senseless, I wonder about wisdom from these leaders.
Wonder if u Tek it yet hold hypocrites
It’s now 2021 Mr PM.
Can i ask Jamaica Television a question, Andrew only can manage the covid19. So he can’t stop the crime rates in little Jamaica island, not a good prime minister.
You see i was watch LA luwis on his channel and he said he wrnt to the prime minister house and security forces said to him that he have 3 minutes to leave the area, you know if he didn’t leave they mite of shoot him and said any thing. The prime minister got security around his house even in the front before you could even get to his gate. But the poor people in Jamaica island are getting killed every day and he promises the people that it will be better. It’s all for the money that’s why the Bible says that the love of money is the root of all evil.
Henry morgan is speaking
Where does this black fungus come from?
THE JAB!
June 3rd, “2020”
I think he was a lil confused he was meant to say the early election caused a spike and not Entertainment….
Even if you decide to build in areas like that you should at least build on stilts high up ,like in key lagoon Florida.
Church gathering increases from 30 to 50 persons 3rd June 2020 that’s last year Mr Holdness that’s in the past
NO REASON FOR PANIC LOL..SAID THE SAME WHEN COVID STARTED
Maybe the document The PM was reading from created from last year 2020 but now reading the doc created from last year but how would they know what would happen today hmmmm
what do you think people???
Starting all over again…it’s gonna be ruff
Ladies and Gentleman, welcome on board our new aircraft. For insurance-legal purposes we’d like to inform you that this plane only has a conditional marketing authorisation. It will (or will not) get its regular authorisation when the tests we are currently running are completed. For the very unlikely case that any passengers will be harmed by using our aircraft, we strictly assume no liability. We wish you a pleasant flight.
I understand no gathering n party etc but what’s the point of the curfew still ? Just doesn’t make sense
I won’t be traveling if I had to be fully vaccine and have to isolated. Sorry not again