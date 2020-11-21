Dad living with cancer does 176,200 pushups | Humankind

TOPICS:
Dad living with cancer does 176,200 pushups | Humankind 1

November 21, 2020

 

While being treated for cancer, Nathan set a crazy goal for himself: Do 176,200 push-ups. This is the moment he reached that milestone. 💪
RELATED » Teen get surprise parade after coming home from hospital:

Approximately 176,200 people were diagnosed with a blood cancer in the U.S. in 2019. Nathan Tirey did a pushup for each one of them.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

25 Comments on "Dad living with cancer does 176,200 pushups | Humankind"

  1. The Unnamed cousin | November 21, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    WHOOOO HELL YEAH U GO CHAMP

  2. Judaath Daniel | November 21, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Um woah your empathy is superhuman. 🌿✨🌿✨ Get better bro.

  3. Francesco Kozerski | November 21, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    Beautiful. I hope you are well!

  4. jamooree | November 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    I wonder if the pushup police will try to correct how he is doing his pushups. In all seriousness though, fantastic story.

  5. Joseph Schneider | November 21, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  6. Joseph Schneider | November 21, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Family together

  7. Maksim Maltcev | November 21, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    The Man is strong as steel! It’s so motivating! Thanks a lot!

  8. tightendsport | November 21, 2020 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    Your family seems so sweet. Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉. Yeah I cried.

  9. Dorayd Travel with Purpose | November 21, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    That’s very Nice.. I’m ma gonna do that also. That’s very inspiring.. Congrats

  10. Donna Laplante | November 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    My prayers and thoughts are with your family ❤️

  11. Paul Brereton | November 21, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    Keep your Superman, keep your Captain America’s. These kids have the ultimate Super Hero in their father 💪 🙏 💖!!

  12. EAST COAST TEMPLE | November 21, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    Many blessings your way!

  13. Jason Tempel | November 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    And what of the 22 A DAY for VETERANS SUICIDE AWARENESS?

  14. Jason Tempel | November 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    But please, FEAR THE COVID

  15. Patricia Saluti | November 21, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    God Bless YOU. Keep FIGHTING.

  16. The Chilli Mango Arts | November 21, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    If he can do it there’s no excuse for me not to.

  17. Tom Archibald | November 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    ♥️

  18. DEM Project | November 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    Bro that’s like 450+ push-ups per day.

  19. Michelle Graham | November 21, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Wow that’s nice, I’m definitely gonna try this out lol especially now I’ve started earning so much from forex and Crypto I feel cash rich 😄

  20. j sev | November 21, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    For anyone scrolling through the comments going through a really hard time I truly hope things get better for you no matter who you are. Please don’t give up trying. There is a reason you are here reading this message, to remind you that YOU are so important to God and His Son Jesus Christ. I can only imagine what you are going through but God knows.
    I also know how difficult life can be and I may not understand your exact experience but I am truly sorry that things have been so tough for you. I care and want you to know that you are not alone, you have a purpose, you are worthy of so much. Please take it one day at a time, one step at a time.
    I am praying that God will send His angels to each and everyone of you to comfort you, surround you with His love, give you peace beyond measure, and to change things for the better.
    Please know that you are here for a reason and that sometimes we don’t always know why we go through things, maybe to help someone else going through the same thing because you understand such pain that someone else may not.
    Please also know you also have a Savior Jesus Christ who died for you, He loves you more than you could ever know. Please ask Him for forgiveness of wrongs and ask Him into your heart believing with sincerity. ( Please see the book the Holy Bible for more information)
    He can guide you in all things. I speak from experience it doesn’t matter what we have done or that we think we don’t measure up He will meet us where we are, even in our lowest low. He can give you peace beyond measure, I speak from experience. I can only imagine how hard it has been for you but I truly hope the best is yet to come for all of you. Please never give up, because He won’t give up on us. Please remember this when things are hard and you feel at the end of your rope.
    To give your life to Jesus Christ here is a sample prayer:
    Dear Lord Father in Heaven
    I admit I am a sinner. I have done many things that don’t please you. I have lived my life for myself only. I am sorry and I repent. I ask you to forgive me.
    I believe that you died for me to save me. You did what I could not do for myself. I come to you now and ask you to take control of my life; I give it to you. From this day forward, help me to live every day for you in a way that pleases you. I love you Lord, and I thank you that I will spend eternity with you,
    In Jesus name I pray, amen…….

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.