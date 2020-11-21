Dad living with cancer does 176,200 pushups | Humankind

While being treated for cancer, Nathan set a crazy goal for himself: Do 176,200 push-ups. This is the moment he reached that milestone. 💪

Approximately 176,200 people were diagnosed with a blood cancer in the U.S. in 2019. Nathan Tirey did a pushup for each one of them.

