Dad living with cancer does 176,200 pushups | Humankind

While being treated for cancer, Nathan set a crazy goal for himself: Do 176,200 push-ups. This is the moment he reached that milestone. 💪
Approximately 176,200 people were diagnosed with a blood cancer in the U.S. in 2019. Nathan Tirey did a pushup for each one of them.
I wonder if the pushup police will try to correct how he is doing his pushups. In all seriousness though, fantastic story.
And what of the 22 A DAY for VETERANS SUICIDE AWARENESS?
You do that. The 22.
If he can do it there’s no excuse for me not to.
