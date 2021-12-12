Dan Riskin on how to fuel the growing popularity of e-bikes

The popularity of e-bikes is on the rise, and as Dan Riskin reports, scientists are trying to figure out how to get more people riding them.
8 comments
The more the better. E-bike, scooter or board. Cheaper every year!
Ok
I think this would apply to all bike riders and not just the ebike riders
E bikers make me wish we had Nerf cars.
Just more junk to run into
Are there electric trikes?
You’d have to build them youself, and unfortunately there are many challenges that come with trikes. No parking, low max speed, and typically they’re non-serviceable, which means if you put a lot of miles on them you’ll be having to replace the rear gearing section for $150+ quite frequently or have a machinist fix it for a fair price.
On the other hand, electric bikes can be serviced quickly and far cheaply, and require less servicing and have higher durability.
What do you think your power bill comes from ? Gas and oil BTW