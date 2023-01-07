Recent Post
We just paid those people $1.4 million this week in salary to hold nothing but 15 votes for speaker. Must be nice.
The g.o.p ‘s on U.S. ! or is that a number 2? Try an APOLOGY to U.S.
@Leonaza7 . 6 yrs the Democrats spent our tax money going after Trump. & Picking the right person needs to be just that, the right person. The Speaker is the 3rd most powerful person in America. I seem to you applauding the Dems going after Trump. Just like this July 6th deal. 2 yrs of nothing. You’re just a hypocrite.
@Jar Head with the tRUMP leaving the U.S. economy WORST than he got it! Along with the last TWO g.o.p. administration’s doing the SAME! I’m thinking there’s a g.o.p. problem! It’s ALL the LIES and BS you folks think the U.S. will buy! TRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! tRUMP told U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue “! tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! And we Remember the days in America where if you were even suspected of mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. tRUMP fox g.o.p you all would yell over and over again lock her up RIGHT! Now look at yourself. Making up EXCUSES for tRUMP sad
@JoJos HoHo While this is true I don’t think it should be. When they are out of office they should stop using the honorific.
As a Veteran this is what I would call “infiltration” it needs to be stopped
Apparently he has learned nothing !! Won’t be much of a leader 😂
Yeah, he’s gonna get Julius Ceaser’d. Minus knives by his own party.
I know he is a sleezy politician, but I feel bad as I can’t imagine how humiliating it would be to beg the likes of Gaetz, MTG, and Trump for your poltical future.
Republicans haven’t even the house for that long now. And already they made their first biggest mistake. They could’ve had the first black man as speaker. But nope they want this man🤣
@MegaMr46 I’m totally FOR, plus the knives.
Apparently? He just punched this nation in the gut with a smile on his face.
Just when you think they cannot embarrass themselves any more.
Exactly
Yeah that’s the GOP in a nutshell
Are you talking about Biden? He embarrasses himself daily.
Spineless
He is a traitor now in charge of a branch of government.
The system has been infiltrated from within.
McCarthy should be headed to prison along with the last person he thanked.
Exactly right.. a treasonous house speaker is just insane.
Hold your tongue heathen, that’s your President
Make those votes count next election, there is a large group of Americans who love that far right thing…
@Jason. Why do you liberals cry like babies?
Liberals here
McCarthy thanking trump is like thanking your master for enslaving you again.
@Bad Luck and your the one percent that wants the nation to move into the wrong way
@Douglas Reagan 😂🤣😂🤣you’re killing me
@Duane Hall Hey Hunter
@7X HARDER Wrong again as usual
@Michael T Fake News
Snivelling little weasel. He’s owned, and he knows it.
On the anniversary of the terrorist attack, the Speaker of the House thanks the man who orchestrated the attack. With every fiber in my soul, I say God Damn Kevin McCarthy for his soulless nature.
Don’t play into the whole “oh first black person didnt get it, thats racism!” B.s. look at how dems are running this country into the ground! Oh wait, you guys dont see it cause you watch these guys ONLY talk about TRUMP. And thats all…. Fox will show whats really going on. God bless you all
Traitors!!!
@Shep you know who isnt a traitor, Jesus Christ! Look up to Him and he will save you from destruction and have everlasting life for you ❤️🙏🏻
@01ant100 Trump will never be jailed and I think we should be all aware of that. Not in America.
Kevin thanking the guy responsible for J6 shows you what a spineless person he is.
blm and antifa did you sleeper
@Crunchy StuffHow many were killed? Just tell people, instead of being condescending .
@Crunchy StuffHow many were killed?
@dimr rider face facts ! Don’t make them up!
Well Republicans look like you already made first big mistakes. And you haven’t had the house for that long🤣 😂 🤣 You could’ve had the first black man speaker. But no you decided to go with this man. Who thanks the very people who caused that riot.
When McCarthy said, “It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish,” I would have asked, “Was the Jan 6 insurrection the start or was it the finish?”
To think McCarthy is thanking Trump for his Speakership on the anniversary of the Insurrection has to be a bad dream.
@Legamaxx The January 6 riot was cause by Trump.
“We’re going to March to the capital”
He told them to fight like hell.
He did absolutely nothing for 3 hours.
Not call for back up.
He told the riots to just go home and that he loved them.
Trump is 100% at fault.
@Thad Lincoln II he was convicted because the elites wanted to make the riots justified and the mob happy. One cop less doesnt really matter. Yeah Trump is gonna be indicted for tax fraud big deal lol, he’s been out of office for 3 years now and he still lives rent free in your and other dem’s heads. Enjoy sleepy joe and remember that the same people that fund the dems are the same ones that fund BLM and the terrorist organisation ANTIFA.
@Thad Lincoln II It was staged by democrats.
For the Democrat swamp and the Republican Rhinos.
staged all fake you are being lied to. Sorry
“We have to come together.” This from someone who just got through praising Trump. lol
The lack of spine is strong in this one.
Can NOT believe he expects to lead a bipartisan body when he made that statement. He sucks!
“we have to come together and make certain the stolen classified documents are never found”
So? Trump always tried to UNITE the country & avoid wars. Still the only president in recent times to not get involved in a War!
it always escapes me when people praise a evil vile monster
The depths of mendacity in American politics are truly shocking. A moral vacuum for all the world to see.
i stARTED LISTENING THEN I THOUGHT THIS DUDE IS FULL OF SH….
So so true!! From Ireland, Mc Carthy is an embarrassment to my country!!! ☘️🇺🇸
The world was watching. Have seen many shows analyzing what this portends.
@Paul Kearney after the George Santos debacle I’m not sure I believe any of these people are using their real names!
@Raymond Ho I thought it was fantastic, I love how they debated unlike the Dems who just obey what their master says. You do realise that’s how Democracy works unless you live in a dictatorship.
“I especially want to thank a person under multiple criminal investigations, and the one I’m _pretty sure_ caused me to fear for my life 2 years ago”
Kevin’s other problem is he is leading a party that participated in SEDITION. He could lose over 40 members for their roles in Trump’s failed COUP. Jack Smith’s DOJ indictments will include guys like Jim Jordon, Andy Biggs, and Scott Perry, and perhaps, Kevin himself.
You’ve said it the best.
When they write about this in 100 years, they write of how you supported an insurrection and the insurrectionists.
He got me when he said half of the country don’t believe January 6th happened, that’s hard to believe when it was plastered on television Non-Stop, it’s definitely not disbelief but a whole lot of something else, that tells me as a country we got a whole lot of work to do, and have to put the politics to the side
The g.o.p ‘s on U.S. ! or is that a number 2? Try an APOLOGY to U.S.
@Anthony Leone maybe it’s you! Type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all AGREE! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS
@Nil Nil if only the tRUMP had not tried to pull this CON on U.S.! Even Bill f ing barr told tRUMP he LOST! Yet tRUMP played the CON on U.S. and people DIED! But you could care less! You got the tds! TRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! tRUMP told U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue “! You said OK RIGHT! tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! You said OK RIGHT! tds
@Nil NilAshli Babbit got exactly what she deserved. You all deserve exactly what she got.
@Nil Nil / It was the Secret Service. And yes it’s a shame that she put herself in a position to be shot. She should have known better. But she didn’t. Personally, if the Capitol police would have had help from the National Guard, with weapons drawn, that 1/6 wouldn’t have happened.
The fact that he is thanking these people and tRump so close to the anniversary of January 6 is beyond reprehensible
whahahahahah bye bye dems good luck n gitmo whahahahah
@John Bob lmao, love when the Left say “Trump tried to overthrow the government!” Yet he tried it with less than 1% of his “Radical, Gun loving members” 😂
@John Herold You sit here criticizing fox while you believe CNN 😂😂😂😂
@Chuck Rambo He didn’t even try anything at all lol… I believe more that Maxine Waters single handedly was the reason for millions of dollars in damages when she said to riot instead of trump saying to literally peacefully protest on camera lol…
Biden called it July 6th 2 days ago. Hahaha. He is such a demented idiot
Besides. It was staged by democrats
Worked out how to “work together”. Yeah, by giving them everything until they cannot think of anything else to ask for.
Dana I’m so glad you mentioned this. There are many of us out here who just can’t believe Trump is not behind bars much less that his political supporters are active in our government.
He should have been behind bars long ago
They are not supporters. They are co-conspirators
@B GOI get most of my exercise these days from shaking my head in disbelief at the absurdity, imbecelity, irrationality, craziness and the barbarity of the Present day Far-right, Ultra-Maga fascist, Republican Party.
No one is going to do anything to stop these people and so theyve won. That makes us the bad guys, folks. So this month I bought 100 used books and 300 movies from the 70s and am just heading out. It’s all theirs.
Dana reminds me of a bug with bug eyes.
A reporter got the real reason Gaetz got on board – he said, “I ran out of things to ask for.” All Kevin has worked out is that the only way to do anything and keep his gavel is to give the crazies everything they want.
THey are all on short leashes and seem oblivious to it!!!
McCarthy is a low life
@David Page
But other than that, I hear he’s a good guy! 😁🤣
So, in other words, this was more about love for Trump than love for the people.😐