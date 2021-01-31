Dancehall Gun Songs: Should they Be Banned in Jamaica? TVJ Daytime Live – January 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Him have to go stop it being released on YouTube for it to be stopped being played on people phone & in cars
Governments know the power of music and they see n know the impact of gangster songs..
@Hugh Porter This genre came out of the belly of the inner cities, they were living this in real life long ago.
If the garrisons/ghettos was a car I am sure we know all the parts that build it and is keeping it going.
@Genchfa Manfunzi what’s your point it doesn’t matter where the music came from it have ears in all places and uptown people a listen it and den nah shoot up each other houses
@Hugh Porter My point is inner cities residents were already living what is now dancehall music.
Romans 6:23 KJV
For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Yes, a lot of these artists, sings according to their actions, if the hear is evil, then evil is what it’s going to produce.
And it is evident
it will neva stop crime deh everyweh ppl use gun song fi express anger it betta dem sing it dan dem tek up gun an kill ppl
U so right
Mr Prime Minister you’re looking in.the right direction band all though gun music 🎵 and nasty music not Educational we are better without it.
There won’t be a balance in the music industry…. hardcore dancehall has been going on since years back and it’s apart our culture so, that won’t fix the problem but it’s a start thou
I wish he could ban so he can see that the crime rate won’t down. Reggae music is NOT the cause of high crime rate in Jamaica. It’s Poverty and Corruption!
Absolutely, as these ppl don’t seems to know the difference between real life an reality
They dont have minds of their own sigh it’s the Arrogance of it all here in ja will be her downfall
Yea adults can’t tell real life and reality dem need you to help
Em two people sound fool fool as can be
I totally agree with the Prime minister.
But why him so quiet on the level of corruption in his government. Why him call himself Brogad?
I thought it was Brogad.
Any government can fix corruption half of Jamaica’s problem disappear overnight.
Good question the inconsistency is kinda obvious…he needs to renounce what he endorsed before and talk straight from now onwards
A lot of this Musician are known Criminals hiding behind the music.
@Casey Baxta how many artistes deh prison now fi gun violence, etc? What kind of lyrics they normally put forth? If they are expressing their anger through their lyrics, why are they incarcerated. I believe they are encouraging slackness and disorder. It is what is in them and they want the impressionables to support them. No violence. No slackness. No leud lyrics, period.
Me see more gun an killing in moves
SUH UNU JUST A FIND OUT SEH DI MUSIC A DESTROY DI YOUT DEM…DI VIOLENT DANCEHALL GUNMAN ARTIST DEM A DI YOUT DEM ROLLMODEL…..
@Casey Baxta if the music is banned the murda rate will go down
RASTA A FOOLINISH YOU A TALK..DI MUSIC CAN MAKE OR BREAK U…12YRS OLD BOY A LISTEN GUNMAN SONG…BY HIM REACH 16 A BEA GUN IM AGO START PREE
I think he should have said more like we should tune down on the guns songs because they are a part of our culture its just that over the last decade the songs have become more violent, raw and vulgar.
I believe that by the artistes singing or deejaying about it the way that they are is like endorsing it. Ban all songs with violence being portrayed.
You have to ban the internet first or at least cut Jamaica’s access, and then you will have a huge underground market.
I agree
Open your eyes people most of these artistes DJ about what they do undercover with they friends most of these young children dem both boys and girls a tell people how dem will make them dead in a dem house or mi will shot you in a yu head we say it’s just a song to make money ,but look around now how many artistes they hold with gun some shot up people some kill people .if this is not true why is so many DJ in jail?? Do they lock dem up cause of they good name??
It’s a shame the Pied Pipers (artists) couldn’t see error of their ways before such talk became necessary.
Dancehall, but without gun violence songs. These young generation do everything the dancehall artists say in their songs. If they sing dance on your head top, the youngsters do it. It is fact that these songs can be very influential to the vulnerable
@Ricki GAZA Fi LIFE but dont see kids doing what they see in movies and even if they do they are only pretending
@Anthony Card Serial killers Watch Dexter the movie an go follow so
Its not really the lyrics but the videos. Nowadays videos are full of guns. So they not only singing about it they actually showing it now. Back then those videos werent around.
We also need to stop airing YAm head programs with yam heads like her n this dude.
Just waiting for the comments DEFENDING BUSS OT PEOPLE HEAD songs
Yu seet
The host on this show is stupid the Prime Minister is right we should not support violent music. A lot of you never lose anyone to gunshot the female host is dump she needs to go read some more. When the Violence reach your family your argument will be different.’
Not just violence but slackness the nasty sexual innuendoes, children’s not exempt
Same so
Yeah am like 16 an I tell they need to band it they just put influence in our head
This is just a psychological feasibility study to see how the people would respond, the System is not ignorant of these artiste and the songs they sing because it’s the system that created them, for the sake of confusion, perversion and chaos, also pornography, violent lyrics and crime is a design.
Certain elements of the music has strayed, music should be made so that anyone can sing over again, would you want your child repeating some of the gun lyrics and also the sexual content of some of those music made currently, until Jamaica agree there is a problem with this, there will be no resolution. The problem is not the topic but the content.
Mi a pre u mean “ran” still, and not “runned”
I totally will agree that they should stop all the gun songs…
I support him on it bigtime. Artistes & Producers need to becareful what they putting out feeding peoples Soul, Specially kids.
Nuh Gun Never make in J.A a PNP an JLP Bring them yah in the 1970 a never dancehall
@Ricki GAZA Fi LIFE Well its good dat you know how they get there, I dont, But alot of young artiste endorsing the lifestyle and also living it, Even you for example, Check out yuh Name, How did you get dat Name? Did they bring it into the country from the 70s??