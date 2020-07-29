We speak with New York Magazine Editor at Large Kara Swisher and NBC News Reporter Ben Collins about social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter removing content elevated by the president featuring doctors claiming covid-19 ‘cure.’ Aired on 07/29/2020.
Dangers Of Covid-19 Disinformation On Social Media | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Hope they deleted the retweets, as well. ” I know nothing about her” – at least the first 3 words were the truth.
Spot on
Geez I wanted to hear the crazy, please put back up
#OrangeMoron now hatches his bets on witch doctors fixing his Covid mess – what could go wrong(er)?
He has done it again and again. I INVESTIGATED this issue!
@john emeigh tea partiers,,,
Walter White … you meant trump the fake teeth , fake hair, fake skin, fake ties, fake suit, fake rich, fake educated, fake Christian, FAKE FACTS, wanna be playboy ( with a little mushroom pencil) will lose the 2020 election, didn’t ya?…hehehe…you are going down in flames, put everything you own on him losing and you’ll thank me later. Otherwise take your mom’s advice and just shut up.
@Walter White Citations, Citations, Citations ????????
@Walter White Citations, Citations,Citations ?????????
If the military is against all enemies foreign and domestic, why does trump get a pass?
Because the GOP and Bill Barr cover everything up for him politically and legally and the top military brass has resigned or been canned till Trump found appropriate yes men.
@Walter White ‘Trump,’ I could promote the views of a woman that believes medicine is created with DNA and YOU would still vote for me. ‘
HAHAHA HAHAHA HAHAHA
See how you guys turn everything that goes again the main stream a trump supporting option. Don’t you find that funny ?
Because the US armed forces consist of cowards who are too stupid to understand the oath they took when joining the service.
US armed forces have never been blamed for being overly intelligent.
@Soma Yukihira all the system is the whole threat
“I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.” Yep, makes sense…..This fool is such an embarrassment!
DeVante Wallace. Thanks! I am with you.
I wonder if Obama had agreed with the demon witch alien sperm doctor if Donnie’s little darlings would be on board 🤔
Yeaaa I don’t think so…y’all Trump dumps are FOS!
@Ring of fire 15 doctors that Trump recommends? If you’re a young person…I promise you you will one day regret and feel embarrassed for having supported this admin. And if you are an older individual…I promise you’ll die a fool.
@Ring of fire ” and what about the other 14 doctors who approve of hydroxy… are they all ” witch doctors ” aswell? Lmao wake up son ”
If Trump recommends them they might as well be.
See how you guys turn everything that goes again the main stream a trump supporting option. Don’t you find that funny ?
Trump accuses reporters of spreading FAKE NEWS! He’s the biggest super spreader of fake news & COVID.-19.I think Trump should be banned from Social Media.
Patty Kelly
I think Tray Crowder had the name…
He called a certain type of Republican…
“Jar of Mayonnaise waving an American flag”🇺🇸
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/yale-epidemiologist-says-hydroxychloroquine-key-defeating-covid-19
@Heritage Karma Not when it’s improperly used. C’mon…at least research facts before you get on here and start name calling. Makes you look just as stupid as Trumposaurus.
He should be banned from America.
He should go move in with his love interest, Putin!
TRUMP IS YOUR DADDY Can you please explain to me why you think Ivanka Trump is intelligent? I’m seriously curious…
Trump always shows how he is a total psychopath who likes chaos.
@Ring of fire Your comments are insane. There is no cure for Covid. Your comments are stupid and dangerous.
@Ring of fire after 4 years of losing, you Trump trolls are low energy. Sad. It’s over. You can go to sleep now. Trump lost months ago.
@Heritage Karma–That is a right wing paid disinfo organ, genius.
See how this is somehow become about trump now? See how you guys turn everything that goes again the main stream a trump supporting option. Don’t you find that funny ?
If you ask him a question that he dosen’t want to answer, or he knows that you caught him in a lie, he walks off the stage. He dosen’t want you asking him question about that VOODOO doctor from Africa.
@Brenda Laprince I read she is from “Cameroon” (that’s in Central Africa) she is Nigerian. She is a licensed Pediatrician – May God help those children she treats! 🤦♂️🤪💊🙏
@Paul Ferrante what amazes me is that she’s allowed to practice in the United States. I would think that our standards differ. I’m told that she’s a pediatrician in a strip mall. God help us.
@RaielYAH Yisrael oh, please, go smoke some more gunga.
Did I offend you dear? ….I wonder how old you are???? My grandchildren are 34, & 35……….I am …72….my opinion are just that …
@Brenda Laprince “this is when the reporters should have thrown there shoes at him.” And unlike Bush Jr each one of them shoe will hit Trump right upside his head. LOL
Only no brainner listen to trump tweet and words. Those who listen to science will survive.
Trump’s Alien DNA Witch Doctor says “send your kids to school!”.
Hahahahah
There is an active moron feedback loop, with the head moron residing in the White House.
Moron is too kind. These people are promoting a massive die-off.
DNA from aliens, stop searching, just look in The Oval office.
@quant turtle Fauci is on record accepting money to run the Wuhan Lab. He was the Director for 3 years. Obama OKd the 3.7 million dollars to fund the Chinese Corona virus. Patent# us10130701b2 Google it stupid! …….if it is misinformation why would they be so worried about it. I think we should audit Fauci the Fraud” and find out about the money Bill Gates gave him to run the Wuhan Lab and how many vaccine stocks Fauci and Gates own?? and why does Dr Birx(scarf lady) her daughter work for Bill Gates De-Population Committee??? ……facts are facts. facts is proof. I am the King of Facts. I already know who the veep is, who won the election on nov 3rd, and how the left and the UN is going to react to it. Facts are Facts.
Oh thank you I needed that lol
@just wannabefree I know lizards are the worst 🤣
😂😂😂
Demon sperm??= S. Miller
There was no fake news until America got a fake president.Canada.
@olivierlabusse I’m sick and tried of my babies sleeping in the bathtub because of no leadership and AOC
@Sarah McCoy where just thankful our higher power that demented racist Bunker Boy Biden wasn’t President when the connraviris broke out that man is in Kansas and AOC the radical marxist Nazi and Communist Bernie Sanders would be running be running the country as Biden would be lost in Kansas
@olivierlabusse you can add least 12 points for Trump it’s in the bag for Trump and Trump will have most votes in history from Americans of color for a Conservative
@Gary Gantz the orange radical marxists Nazi’s on the left coming in spygate and AOC having thugs and orange suits rioting killing innocent black babies and black children because of no leadership and AOC
@Pricilla Shivvers-Triplett AOC that marxist nazi thinks Americans of color are stupid looking smashing burning murdering killing as its because of there hungry for bread as thugs and criminals rioting can ear TVs clothes and sneakers
Fake doctor’s, like a fake President..
They will get on..
@Jake S I do, I dont trust everyone or anything I hear.. I’m against censorship period.. and I will never trust these fake propaganda media morons on this station.
@IAMGiftbearer he isn’t. If he was you’d see Marshall law long ago
It’s not funny anymore. This presidency is like watching a T.V. show that hasn’t gone off the air even though it’s terrible.
Hyper-anxiety driving plot where the star dominates everything by force and tortures anyone else that dares enter the frame. Like… Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice. Oy.
So right.. like we’re in season 3 of Heroes now.
It’s like watching a never ending train wreck.
I consider it as a form of torture !
Like water boarding or the wrack for your brain
It finally comes down to recognizing BS when you see it. Stupid people never learn to do that.
Perfectly said……
Let him keep doing and saying stupid stuff, we just need to be smart enough to know the bs
U see them at every Trump rally and Fox News
A direct result of an over-prescription of personal responsibility and under prescription of education focused on actually learning to think.
Distract deflect and lie and keep repeating it and soon enough American’s will believe it! It’s Russian propaganda people wake up! Vote blue!
don’t forget that bunker baby is an extreme sadist. At this point he is just f-cking with us on his “scorched earth” exit.
You can tell people the same thing over and over long enough they will start believing what you say, it’s called mind control. You don’t want someone controlling your mind. Please PLEASE WAKE UP REAL PATRIOTS. REAL PATRIOTS ARE FOR THEIR COUNTRY, NOT FOR SOMEONE TRYING TO CONTROL THEIR COUNTRY. Like (King’s & Dictators) Our Leaders are President’s who fight for the people by the people, and serve all the people!!
Trump’s been saying “total witch hunt,” for 3yrs. They found her.
Hahahaha ! Nailed it!
Now, this is funny…
7 29 20 Hey Rusty Shackleford, Good one & too funny; thanks. Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v
Ho ho! This comment deserves more likes. Funny and nailed on it!
Boom! You win the internet today! 😂😂😂😂
I can’t for the life of me understand how one man , President or not is allowed to get away with all this B.S, Please Stop Him !!!
MY WORDS EXACTLY!!! PLEASE!!! STOP HIM AND HIS ZOMBIES!
Kathy as long as Barr is with him and the republicans in Congress are gutless. The voters have to do it. The 25th Amendment could remove him.
The problem is not one man, it’s the entire GOP and their millions of supporters. How can so many be so stupid?
@Dennis Leduc Oh, poor public education system in this country, plus they have their own propaganda channel with an endless feedback loop of confirmation bias…
The President re tweets something from someone he knows nothing about. Lord save us.
Nothing he does surprises me anymore. People that still support him would vote for a stick as long as it was Republican.
YES THIS IS HEART BREAKING. BUT THERE’S MORE TOO COME DOWN UPON US FROM THIS ADMINISTRATION AND MICTH MCCONNELL SAYS HE’S STANDING WITH THE PRESIDENT AND HIS APPOINTMENTS OF FEDERAL JUDGES WITH THE POWER OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE. UNDER WILLIAM BARR, DESTROYING EVERY GOOD THING THAT’S BEEN DONE UPON THESES HALLOWED GROUNDS BY MEN’S. IT’S STILL WORK’S PEOPLE. BUT WE THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY AND FREEDOMS FOR ALL HAVE BEEN FOUGHT AROUND THE GLOBE. TOO FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND JUSTICE REMEMBER ,NELSON MANDELA. FREEDOM COMES WITH REGARD FOR OUR NATION TOGETHER WE ARE ONE. AND THE COST OF OUR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S LIVES AROUND THE WORLD FIGHTING FOR OUR NATION ,YOU CAN NOT PUT PRICE ON WHAT THEY SARFICE ALONG WITH THEIR FAMILIES. IT’S CALLED, LAND OF THE FREE AND HOME OF THE BRAVE..IT’S THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. AMEN.MARGERE BEST GRANNY LEE AMEN
” Trump hasn’t surprised me in mouths.!.. it’s like watching old reruns of..The Apprentice and I’m still waiting on someone to fire Trump.