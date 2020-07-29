We speak with New York Magazine Editor at Large Kara Swisher and NBC News Reporter Ben Collins about social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter removing content elevated by the president featuring doctors claiming covid-19 ‘cure.’ Aired on 07/29/2020.

Dangers Of Covid-19 Disinformation On Social Media | Morning Joe | MSNBC