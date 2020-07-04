Daughter honors late dad with stem cell transplant | Humankind

Keely's honoring her dad by giving a stranger more time… just like someone did for her family.

18-year-old Keely Campbell pays it forward by donating her stem cells 10 years after her dad's transplant.

