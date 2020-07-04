Daughter honors late dad with stem cell transplant | Humankind

Keely's honoring her dad by giving a stranger more time… just like someone did for her family.
18-year-old Keely Campbell pays it forward by donating her stem cells 10 years after her dad's transplant.
Keep the faith you will get over
What a tremendous thing for this young woman to do. I don’t know her but I could not be more proud of her.
Stem Cells cured my Crohns
If any need my stem cell I am willingly to donate My father Is also suffering from Non Hodgkin lymphoma NKT CELL I know the importance
We were not affording stem cell transplant.
So he is no more.
Sorry for your loss
If she was my daughter I’d be so proud of her
