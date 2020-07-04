Daughter honors late dad with stem cell transplant | Humankind

July 4, 2020

 

Keely's honoring her dad by giving a stranger more time… just like someone did for her family.
18-year-old Keely Campbell pays it forward by donating her stem cells 10 years after her dad's transplant.

9 Comments on "Daughter honors late dad with stem cell transplant | Humankind"

  1. Typicaldela | July 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    first

  2. barbara bent | July 4, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Keep the faith you will get over

  3. Mary Kay | July 4, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    What a tremendous thing for this young woman to do. I don’t know her but I could not be more proud of her.

  4. Corrie Elieff | July 4, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Stem Cells cured my Crohns

  5. Shubham Hosmani | July 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    If any need my stem cell I am willingly to donate My father Is also suffering from Non Hodgkin lymphoma NKT CELL I know the importance
    We were not affording stem cell transplant.
    So he is no more.

  6. Dennis Martens | July 4, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    If she was my daughter I’d be so proud of her

  7. Flat Earth Preacher | July 4, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    100% fake news

  8. E. Pikfayel | July 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    i thought it was Kirsten Dunst in the thumbnail

