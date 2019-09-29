David Gray Performs ‘Babylon’ | MSNBC

September 29, 2019

 

David Gray performs 'Babylon' at the Global Citizens Festival 2019 at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

14 Comments on "David Gray Performs ‘Babylon’ | MSNBC"

  1. S D | September 28, 2019 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Still one of his best songs, perfectly played.

  2. She's my President | September 28, 2019 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Global shitizen #JustSayNoToMSNBCannibalBurger

  3. Damai Martadisastra | September 28, 2019 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    I love this song 😘

  4. Little Dorrit | September 28, 2019 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    I always loved this song but the acoustic version is something SPECIAL 💖

  5. terryfriend16 | September 28, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    What? This song played in 1999.

  6. twinstar9 | September 28, 2019 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Shut up, Chris Hayes. Interrupter.

  7. animals are love and happiness | September 28, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Sorry, I’m just used to Waylon Jennings and George Straight music. I’m an oldie but goodie.😇🙏💕💖 please – each to his or her own and love and light. Godslove to all.

  8. MagicChef | September 28, 2019 at 11:22 PM | Reply

    Such a great song…………. and then 3:09 …..just fkn ruins it.

  9. ErykaSoleil | September 29, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    I’m torn between hitting “Like” because I love this song and it takes me way back, and hitting “Dislike” because whoever edits these videos thought it was a good idea to cut it before the song was even over. 🤔

