The U.S. military this weekend accelerated its plans to fully withdraw from Syria as Turkish forces continued their advance in the country's north and reports of human rights atrocities emerged. Aired on 14/10/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
David Ignatius: Trump's Syria Decision Will Bring Lasting Damage | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The blood of every Kurd that Turkey kills will be on the tiny hands of the Moron-in-Chief Baby Donnie… No one else is responsible nor supports this tragic decision.
ABSOLUTELY!!!!!!!
@Charlie Eight Pres. Trump was naive to think Turkey would honor their side of the exit agreement, they wasted no time proving they were not intimidated by his threats of “total economic destruction”, I feel so bad for our troops that fought and bled with the Kurds, they must be so angry.
Trump is our elected official so the blood is on the hands of the American voter. This betrayal of the Kurds will have a lasting impact on our National Security and DoD strategies.
The voters own this incompetent criminal.
Trump towers in Istanbul are the answer.
As soon as he is ousted from office we will see Trump Towers in Turkey and Russia
I’m sure there were German generals like Mattis, cowards that hid behind their devotion to the Fuhrer. Mattis is no patriot.
Mattis was him with the book deal, or the other with a book deal or the third. I get so confused
R Bass
it is sad that you seem to be really stupid when it comes to historical comparisons to US politics
ISIS belongs to Trump Now
LMAO why? You think ISIS will gain power? Are you insane? Putin has been slaughtering ISIS for 3 years.
@Mr caustic
YAWN…Russian trolls are so unimaginative with their “comments”
back to your cubicle and try try again boris.
It’s the opposite, trump belongs to ISIS.
Pretty sad all of this was done in the hopes we would stop talking about impeachment
To many, the stupid move of pulling our support of the Syrian Kurds is just another reason to remove Trump from office. Trump needs to be out of office as soon as possible.
Funnily enough, for me personally (and many many others I suspect) this particular move from Trump only cements further in the public’s mind that he MUST be impeached. He did himself in, when overt and exacting support for the Kurds would have made him look better.
Jim Hart
your not serious? The leftest media, Democrats, silly minions stop talking about impeachment? LMAO
Alex Hamilton IKR can you believe the president was dumb enough to believe it would work this time? He’s even dumber than he projects
@Ann From SAN a deal with the devil
Aiding and embedding… Almost as if he’s a traitor
Aiding whom exactly?
as if ????????????
@Mr caustic ISIS
@Mr caustic ISIS, Russia, and Assad’s Syria
@KatDang LMAO ISIS and Russia are enemies. Obama funded and trained ISIS. Also, why do you think ISIS would gain power with only Saudi support and the Turks and Russians slaughtering them?
Looks like Trump is the new “founder of ISIS.” Betrayal and double crossing is how Trump has always operated. Now it’s become our foreign policy. What’s in store for the second act of this lunacy?? Do we really want to know? #impeach #voteblue
In the last few days Trump has undone yet another Obama era policy to wipe out ISIS. By selling the Kurds out Trump has ensured ISIS will terrorize again.
@John Swofford Sadly, that has been the guide to most of his decisions. He wants to undo Obama’s entire legacy. He’ll blame any and everybody else but himself, the same way a 3 year old does.
@John Swofford LMAO! ISIS grew under Obama because Obama was funding them. What planet do you live on? As soon as Trump backed away from Syria Putin slaughtered ISIS. I love seeing the liberals backing the position of Lindsey Graham, Qatar and the Saudis… oh and Israel.
@Mr caustic so it was Putin and Turkey that were helping us to fight and capture ISIS, not the Kurds? We owe our allegiance to the countries that actively work to undermine US policy and not the group that stood with us?
He was told to do it by Putin, his boss. So it makes perfect sense.
If all would watch the videos, that Meghan Kelly, had with Putin on, Mar 10, 2018…and listen, and pay strict attention to each of them…they will shed a whole lot of light on what’s now happening…yes, all this that is now happening…is a gift to Putin…who, also wants NATO destroyed!!!
Hind sight..certainly, is 20/20…scary…that 2020!!!
America, The Beautiful
Why is is you weep???
🇺🇸🗽😢💔
@C.J. Tymczak
No…not a coincidence!!!
@Brandon Reed NOPE…not a coincidence at all…!!!
@The Lions Cub He was being sarcastic
Putin wins once more, who is the Dump working for again?
Utterly failed allies and obligations in the middle East 😣… How long will it take for someone testing US in the far East 🤔
Mondfischli
did you post the same comment when Obama took the US military out of Iraq?
Isis has promised trump a deal for a “The new Kalifaph trump three towers”.
Yeah they promised him a spiked fence around it for Biden/Mexican heads.
alrowdha At this point, nothing would surprise me.
alrowdha
don’t tell me, you had a brain fart and thought you post it?
Subpoena the transcript of that call with Erdogan. We need to know what was said to Trump to get him to betray our allies and give themselves, and their wives and children, up for slaughter.
Yes, I agree.
I love that there are zero liberals here that know anything about the Kurds lmao.
GeoMisfit There was an arrangement made, the Kurds would create a buffer zone in northern Syria, remove defensive/offensive weapons, etc. The Kurds honored all of Turkeys wishes to avoid conflict, and Turkey kept adding more and more to the list, pushing the Kurds further and further back, until Pres. Trump promised total economic destruction if Turkey violated the agreement, hours later the Kurds were under attack.
Our President made a tragically naive decision, I cannot imagine what the troops that fought with the Kurds are going through right now.
We spent how much time and money trying to capture ISIS? Trump didn’t even bother to secure those prisoners before calling this withdrawal. That’s how you know that he’s a Putin puppet!
Ro be fair to Trump though i dont like it.. no one wants those ISIS fighters nor thier families… taking the responsibility to bringing them back and imprison them then trial them is something all countries dont do with international terrorists… that was the main reason for Guantanamo prison to be created outside the US laws and restrictions
The President is either lying or stupid – how about both, with a solid dose of corruption thrown in?
The US will soon be entirely without allies, just like Putin intended.
The Kurds were aiding ISIS in the overthrow of Assad. They also aided the Turks in the Armenian genocide. I keep wondering why you morons care.
@Halfdan Ingolfsson Maybe, maybe not – all it takes is a push in the wrong direction and we will ruin ourselves. Then again, who knows what’s happening. All governments have people who’s job is to spread misinformation 24/7. That’s literally all they do. Do you know how easy it is to manipulate our government and law enforcement in this day and age? So many long-cons going on and those involved are so deep they believe the lie themselves. It’s the only way to sell it. I’ve done similar for almost two years. Those are humans behind every office desk and if you want something from them there’s always a way to get it if you’re patient enough. You won’t believe how much patience, planning, and grooming happens in the background without your knowledge. And the best cons I guarantee you will never ever find out about and they will never speak of it.
@Larry Lucas Ever been into a news station before while they’re filming? We forget they’re all reading from teleprompters. You can find compilations of news stations stating the exact same talking points word for word on YouTube. We eat it up without a second thought about where our news actually originates from. You think what they tell you to think.
We’re pulling out, and that’s a good thing. Unless you like the put our troops In harms Way?
When Isis flies planes into buildings again, I hope it’s Trump tower, and I hope Trump’s in it.
These colors don’t run! Ohh apparently they do.
Isn’t this what they call “giving comfort to America’s enemies”?
Isn’t that impeachable?
Cutting and running at the directions of you know whom.
America is a trust fund boy, who runs home when it gets tough.
You know, when you see american troops fleeing with flying flags, they flee friendly territory. I’d like to hear the opinion from those soldiers about what they’re forced to do.