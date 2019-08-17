Day 939: Economic & Foreign Policy Woes, Trump targets His Political Foes | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Day 939: Economic & Foreign Policy Woes, Trump targets His Political Foes | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

August 17, 2019

 

After a week's worth of political and diplomatic damage Trump is stilling going after two members of Congress against a backdrop of real concerns over foreign policy and fear that the economy may be in for a downturn. Susan Page, Jonathan Lemire, and Jonathan Allen discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Day 939: Economic & Foreign Policy Woes, Trump targets His Political Foes | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

63 Comments on "Day 939: Economic & Foreign Policy Woes, Trump targets His Political Foes | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Estevan Garcia | August 17, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    A curse on the fool and all his ilk!

  2. Michael Grant JR | August 17, 2019 at 1:54 AM | Reply

    He is helping Putin.

  3. tikab | August 17, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    i don’t hate or love trump, as he says. i feel sorry for him. what a sad excuse for a human being.

  4. 1 9 | August 17, 2019 at 2:05 AM | Reply

    Fat boy is going down lol

  5. photoshopknight | August 17, 2019 at 2:06 AM | Reply

    I thought he said he will be working everyday, not golfing?

    • Tim Countis | August 17, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

      Golfing is the hardest work he does.

    • Jon Nelson | August 17, 2019 at 5:57 AM | Reply

      He lied.

    • 1nquisitive | August 17, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

      photoshopknight – every day he is playing golf is a good day for America precisely because he is not playing President.

    • The Blade | August 17, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      You must not be from the party whose symbol is the elephant. Remember an elephant never forgets and yet Trump supporters forget all his lies. Who will pay for the wall, the middle-class tax cut, China is paying the tariffs, not consumer … . Keep remembering!

  6. Cody Mackniak | August 17, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Love or hate me you really should impeach me!!!!

  7. Raging Monk | August 17, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Trump really did dismantle Obama’s accomplishments. To include the economy. But the majority of welfare states are red. So who in their right mind would think Republicans can manage money?

    • Jovon R. | August 17, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

      Trump supporters will follow the economy underground and still say he is doing a great job

    • w41duvernay | August 17, 2019 at 5:10 AM | Reply

      it’s like my mom said when I was little in the 70’s, she said “Everytime Republicans take over, they screw up EVERYTHING”. She was born in the late 40’s.

    • Tim Countis | August 17, 2019 at 5:31 AM | Reply

      @w41duvernay I’m a baby boomer too…and your mom is right. Ike was the only Republican with any brains, scruples or morals.

    • The Blade | August 17, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      @Jovon R. Sad but True. And they refuse to admit that Obama handed off Trump the great economy we know have. And what did Obama get from Bush?

  8. Archie Richard | August 17, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Trump and Netanyahu are pure evil.

  9. Evolutionary Advantage | August 17, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    Even golf is the laziest sport. The whole purpose of golf, to win at golf, one must play the LEAST amount of golf.

    • Donald Trump | August 17, 2019 at 2:39 AM | Reply

      Evolutionary Advantage Golf is great value… plenty of strokes allowed per hole and you can write the number of birds you’ve seen during the walk….. I got 2 birdies, an eagle and plenty of seagulls….

    • Ash Roskell | August 17, 2019 at 5:56 AM | Reply

      Evolutionary Advantage : In Scotland, people keep taking dumps in the holes on his golf courses. And, they’re glad his mom left Scotland’s gene-pool. I love the Scots 😁

  10. Ivan McBleedy | August 17, 2019 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    At this point, even Trump is surprised his supporters haven’t abandoned him yet.

  11. H C | August 17, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    Blue wave in the Senate 2020. Let’s eliminate Susan Collins from the Senate. Go Sara Gideon! Go Maine!

  12. ddrose06 | August 17, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.

    VOTE!

    • The Black Shadow | August 17, 2019 at 2:54 AM | Reply

      I will vote when AmeriKkka get me some tangibles! B1

    • touchwood108 | August 17, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      …but will he last as long as Epstein?

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 17, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      @touchwood108 Doubtful. The only way Trump can avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars would be if he made a deal, and ratted out a lot of very high-powered characters. They won’t let him do that — they’ll assassinate him first. Just like they did to Epstein.

    • Calindor | August 17, 2019 at 4:09 AM | Reply

      Votes wont matter. Election interference will happen. Lol nice reality tv. We all see the end, the complete dismantling of the US government and go full dictatorship in 2021.

    • The Heathen | August 17, 2019 at 7:31 AM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera I hope to god they do!!

  13. Christian Salas | August 17, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Republican party will vanished after trump presidency!

  14. H C | August 17, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Comrade Don wants the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates because he and his family are being crushed by their own short-term adjustable loans. They all need to be wearing orange jump suits.

  15. H C | August 17, 2019 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Oh by the way, aren’t Melania’s parents “chain migrants”?

  16. Herb Clarke | August 17, 2019 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    He could cure cancer and still be the worst Commander and Thief ever!

    • Drew Drewski | August 17, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      He thinks wind mills cause cancer – you think a man with this level of dumb could cure it..lol

    • joe Domjan | August 17, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      Herb Clarke I’m pretty sure the only thing he could cure is intelligence.

    • The Blade | August 17, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      @Drew Drewski If Donald could be a first responder on 911 I am sure Donald could do anything he can imagine. The keyword is imagined. be a bigger hero than McCain, Figure out the real reason for the civil war, and tell us to rake the forests to prevent forest fires. I forgot to mention the Nobel prize for most KFC eaten with Kim Jung Un.

    • Lucian van den Bosch | August 17, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      He should hang himself in epstein’s cell when he gets prosecuted after being thrown out of Washington D.C.

  17. mark | August 17, 2019 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    Traitor Trump is the most vile , despicable human being ever to occupy the American presidential office in HISTORY ,, this moronic lunatic has to be brought down with legal force ,, DUMP THE TRIMP AND MOSCOW MITCH

    • The Blade | August 17, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

      It will be interesting to see him in the group with former presidents after 2020. He will be the fatass off to the side no one is near. And at his funeral, there will be ten people in a circular line viewing the corpse.

    • Judy | August 17, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      I will not vote for Moscow Mitch in 2020…..Kentucky needs to be done with him.

  18. Ace1000ks1975 | August 17, 2019 at 5:02 AM | Reply

    All these Trump supporters wearing their hats indoors, don’t you know wearing your hat indoors is rude? That’s right, Trump and his hardcore supporters don’t have any etiquette or class. LOL

  19. John Carruthers | August 17, 2019 at 5:16 AM | Reply

    Panic is setting in.
    Donny’s getting desperate.
    You can smell the fear.

  20. James Christie | August 17, 2019 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    Ironicaly, the majority of Trump’s uneducated base don’t even know what a 401k is…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.