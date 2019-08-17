After a week's worth of political and diplomatic damage Trump is stilling going after two members of Congress against a backdrop of real concerns over foreign policy and fear that the economy may be in for a downturn. Susan Page, Jonathan Lemire, and Jonathan Allen discuss.
Day 939: Economic & Foreign Policy Woes, Trump targets His Political Foes | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
A curse on the fool and all his ilk!
He is helping Putin.
The regime of Israel is innocent
Archie Richard that was a rhetorical question and not a statement?
i don’t hate or love trump, as he says. i feel sorry for him. what a sad excuse for a human being.
I feel no sadness for Trump, none at all. As a narcissist he feels no empathy for anyone. I loathe him. Absolutely loathe him.
tikab don’t feel bad for him just hate him it’s more natural.
Girl Bye ..
Fat boy is going down lol
I thought he said he will be working everyday, not golfing?
Golfing is the hardest work he does.
He lied.
photoshopknight – every day he is playing golf is a good day for America precisely because he is not playing President.
You must not be from the party whose symbol is the elephant. Remember an elephant never forgets and yet Trump supporters forget all his lies. Who will pay for the wall, the middle-class tax cut, China is paying the tariffs, not consumer … . Keep remembering!
Love or hate me you really should impeach me!!!!
Trump really did dismantle Obama’s accomplishments. To include the economy. But the majority of welfare states are red. So who in their right mind would think Republicans can manage money?
Trump supporters will follow the economy underground and still say he is doing a great job
it’s like my mom said when I was little in the 70’s, she said “Everytime Republicans take over, they screw up EVERYTHING”. She was born in the late 40’s.
@w41duvernay I’m a baby boomer too…and your mom is right. Ike was the only Republican with any brains, scruples or morals.
@Jovon R. Sad but True. And they refuse to admit that Obama handed off Trump the great economy we know have. And what did Obama get from Bush?
Trump and Netanyahu are pure evil.
OMG……Hitler was a SOCIALIST. Are you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QaZEGcoGXo
Said pure evil incarnate…
@RUSSIAN SALAD DRESSING Not a socialist, a fascist. A real fascist, not the same as how the left uses the term.
Even golf is the laziest sport. The whole purpose of golf, to win at golf, one must play the LEAST amount of golf.
Evolutionary Advantage Golf is great value… plenty of strokes allowed per hole and you can write the number of birds you’ve seen during the walk….. I got 2 birdies, an eagle and plenty of seagulls….
Evolutionary Advantage : In Scotland, people keep taking dumps in the holes on his golf courses. And, they’re glad his mom left Scotland’s gene-pool. I love the Scots 😁
At this point, even Trump is surprised his supporters haven’t abandoned him yet.
AT THIS POINT, AFTER HILLARYS RUSSIAN COLLUSION LIE GUTTED THE NATION.
((( The serpent left is the enemy to the entire planet)))
@The Black Shadow you are racist you pig.
@Will Hale oh I forgot… Only in that Panhandle I can get away with that.
Blue wave in the Senate 2020. Let’s eliminate Susan Collins from the Senate. Go Sara Gideon! Go Maine!
The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.
VOTE!
I will vote when AmeriKkka get me some tangibles! B1
…but will he last as long as Epstein?
@touchwood108 Doubtful. The only way Trump can avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars would be if he made a deal, and ratted out a lot of very high-powered characters. They won’t let him do that — they’ll assassinate him first. Just like they did to Epstein.
Votes wont matter. Election interference will happen. Lol nice reality tv. We all see the end, the complete dismantling of the US government and go full dictatorship in 2021.
@Tessmage Tessera I hope to god they do!!
Republican party will vanished after trump presidency!
@Dave Schultz It will. Just like your demographics will. You can’t stop it. The GOP is the party of white America, 93% of the GOP is white. LOL
I think it will only be suppressed for awhile. It will ultimately survive. I wish it would vanish.
Please , God !
Comrade Don wants the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates because he and his family are being crushed by their own short-term adjustable loans. They all need to be wearing orange jump suits.
H C : He just needs to keep the gravy train going until after 2020. It will be fun to watch the GOP fight for the steering wheel, as the Trump Bus heads for a cliff
You’ll be sucking brimstone before Trump even gets out of office
Russia-gate hoax officially closed 🙂
Oh by the way, aren’t Melania’s parents “chain migrants”?
Na, you’re a serpent kunt
@Jon Nelson Autocrat nah mate he’s just a Typical wanker
M.A.G.A.!!!! VOTE REPUBLICAN SKINHEAD PARTY!!! NOT!
@E Earnest Great use of the all caps key. All Trump supporters have that key lock on since all caps makes you seem smarter and more believable.
He could cure cancer and still be the worst Commander and Thief ever!
He thinks wind mills cause cancer – you think a man with this level of dumb could cure it..lol
Herb Clarke I’m pretty sure the only thing he could cure is intelligence.
@Drew Drewski If Donald could be a first responder on 911 I am sure Donald could do anything he can imagine. The keyword is imagined. be a bigger hero than McCain, Figure out the real reason for the civil war, and tell us to rake the forests to prevent forest fires. I forgot to mention the Nobel prize for most KFC eaten with Kim Jung Un.
He should hang himself in epstein’s cell when he gets prosecuted after being thrown out of Washington D.C.
Traitor Trump is the most vile , despicable human being ever to occupy the American presidential office in HISTORY ,, this moronic lunatic has to be brought down with legal force ,, DUMP THE TRIMP AND MOSCOW MITCH
It will be interesting to see him in the group with former presidents after 2020. He will be the fatass off to the side no one is near. And at his funeral, there will be ten people in a circular line viewing the corpse.
I will not vote for Moscow Mitch in 2020…..Kentucky needs to be done with him.
All these Trump supporters wearing their hats indoors, don’t you know wearing your hat indoors is rude? That’s right, Trump and his hardcore supporters don’t have any etiquette or class. LOL
Panic is setting in.
Donny’s getting desperate.
You can smell the fear.
No that smell is just KFC or McDonald’s.
Ironicaly, the majority of Trump’s uneducated base don’t even know what a 401k is…