Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden’s Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

New reports that Trump pressed Ukraine to look into Joe Biden's son is raising questions about whether Trump used presidential powers to put pressure on a political opponent. Aired on 09/20/19.
Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden's Son Eight Times
Only proving that the first batch of collusion pertaining to Russia actually had some truth to it! The man is an unindicted Criminal and the Republican Party are complicit to the most corrupt presidency in American history!
@Billy Pardew The act of trying to procure Cocaine is as Illegal as having Cocaine .
@Billy Pardew moron.
@phantom 7 cross rose another moron.
Trump should send his children and grandchildren to war
@phantom 7 cross rose no. You that support him need to go. You all love what he does so go fight for him. Take your entire family tree with you all.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks quit the paint thinner huffing while there may still be a chance of leaving a little of a little brain.
@Helena ErardagWell, like her dad, they do have their prioroties. I guess as long as Ivanka’s available to tuck him into bed as needed, it’s all good for Trump.
And you will be at the head of that convoy so you take the first shot
@Rich C Ok. As soon as he adopts you.
Trump is obviously terrified that he won’t win in 2020. Since trump and his stooges are asking everyone no matter what and who it is for help in anyway they can get it. 🤔
Why would Trump be terrified? He will be rich any way you look at it?
@Billy Pardew be very afraid, troll.
No he hasn’t read it. He never reads anything. But he has so much to say about things he doesn’t read.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks … Indeed good sir! Trump has been weighted, measured, and found to be severely lacking in mental content and moral faculty!
Traitor. I guess he thinks he is a banana republic dictator.
Orange Republic Dictator.
@hugo bonin U forgot to take your meds.
Kaleb Williams nope
Like I said
“Think”
What a joke
Another example
I THINK I can fly like Superman
Fact :
Fact are trump is doing an amazing job, people who elect are very happy with is work and liberal news media are desperately trying to overthrow his presidency “bombshells after bombshells” FAILED
Whistleblower story will fail too. I am 100% sure of that
You’ll see
Prepare too cry as usual 😉
@JamesDunn. Well, with a complicit GOP, and a weak house leader who refuses to impeach we are a third world banana republic at the moment. We the people must vote them out. 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊Bluewave 2020 Trump is a disgrace. Biden’s son served his country unlike Trump. Even more despicable,Biden’s son is dead andunable to defend himself. But then again that is how a coward behaves. He likes to bad mouth McCain too. Who was also a war hero and is dead and unable to defend himself. Chrissy Tiegan had it right.#PAB
@hugo bonin another republicunt mental midget.
Didn’t the Saudis finance 9/11?
According to one source, out of the 19- 9/11 attackers 15 were Saudia nationals.
And, Dem Governor Bob Graham, reportedly said in a sworn statement during a hearing, that their was evidence of support from the Saudi government for the terrorists.
And further reports indicate, it appears questionable, as to who or at what level of the Saudi government those who were “donating” to the terrorists actually were, possibly sympathizers, and in other reports, blame went to other groups/individuals. A lot of blame thrown around from many directions.
I don’t believe that the U.S.A. should be selling military items to the Saudis, or sending our troops over there.
Saudi already has a substantial military, money and even Pootin has reportedly offered to sell Saudia air defense missles, recently.
I don’t see Saudia lacking.
I believe from reports, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, are responsible for the various attacks that have been blamed on Iran, it has been reported that Iran backs the Houthi rebels; however, Iran denies it and once found out, if they had supported the Houthi, I believe they are smart enough to know the severe repercussions that would follow for their own country. Again, there may be Iranian sympathizers helping the Houthi.
Also, the Houthi claimed responsibility for the Saudia attacks on their oil facilities and recent reporting indicates the Houthi rebels said they are stopping their Drone and missle attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Hopefully this action, will help move negotiations forward.
AFFIRMATIVE
Didnt America fake 911 to invade Afghanistan and iraq
Amongst other things
@Genevieve Yeah, what a waste of money. They didn’t even detect drones firing missiles at their most prized assets.
Guiliani is the worst attorney in the history of the world. His mouth is a loose cannon and it backfires every time he opens it 🤦♂️
Stop thinking he is stupid. He does a good job of getting news out so Trump can control the narrative.
@Bruce Bridges The narrative Trump has is knowing his groupies are just smart enough to be dangerous.
it is great that he loves to shoot his mouth off.lol he did more in that one tyrait then has been accomplished in months.the devil is in the details
The World now has to listen to what a dishonest, ignorant, corrupt New York contractor has to say.
@Looney Times D: all of the above!
It must be awful to be a foreign official who has to act like nothing is going on with this administration during state visits.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks You forgot to mention the rest of those demokkkrats.. lol
Trump is Un Presidential.
Complete Transparency.
Release the Transcripts.
@Ash Roskell … Orange Julius is fake EVERYTHING. He likes to call himself intelligent and a genius, but in reality he threatens his high school and University with litigation if they ever release his report cards and SATs… lol… Literally the dumbest person in any room… “Cancer from the sound of windmills.”…
Cool. Trump will release the transcripts AFTER his investigation into Obama/Biden using the military for oil theft in the Ukraine with 4 months left in office 😘
@Rat Dusty …lol… You’re funny!.. Say something else!…
@Rat Dusty lmao!! Your Trumpers just can’t let go, can you. Soon you will have to. Get the Kleenex ready!! 😭😭
Guiliani already admitted he asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on biden
@Rat Dusty You’re not paying attention. Neither Obama or Biden are president of the US. That one was & that one could be doesn’t matter at all when it comes to the current president’s corruption & crimes.
In other words, “whataboutism” is the lowest form of an argument in a debate aside from name calling.
Hope Rudy likes Orange as much as POTUS. He will be in shackles and jailed just like all the other “only the best people” close advisors.
Courtney Lynn ….Rudy drinks too much….then goes on 📺 TV….this Ukraine 🇺🇦 thing is crazy 😜! Extortion by Trump? I’m not surprised 😯! Rudy just had his Col Jessop moment…” Of course I did” ! I can picture the White Coats dragging Rudy back to the nursing home! Trumpy is digging himself aa hole to China 🇨🇳 and Rudy is holding extra shovels ….how much did that dinner 🥘 in the Rose 🌹 Garden cost US taxpayers? Trump and Melanoma didn’t drive to Wal Mart to buy pizzas 🍕 for that shindig! Believe Me!
Trump is break dancing in a mine field… So… What’s new, right?
vonsuthoff 🤪🤣
He’s doing doughnuts right about now.
Hope he steps on a mine soon it will get rid of him
How is this trash 45 still in office is a mystery.. can’t wait to see him behind bars. Hopefully in a cage.
@Rich C yeah the same cages Dump has filled up.
@Rich C Where did you go? You come here and post ignorant talking points and deflections, you get some responses based on facts, and then disappear. What gives?
@KB Peters These dumb cult fool are not interested in facts or the truth. They are only interested in bringing down america as per Putin’s plan.
Truth is treason in the Trump empire.
Great comment. Sounds like something Orwell might have said about it, had he been around today
that was Obama- Did Obama ever comitt treason? info on the web
https://constitution.com?obama-comits-one-last-act-treason
https://www.cbsnews.com//news/column-barrack-obama-is-a-traitor
@John Galt no he didn’t stupid.
So we are guarding S.A. oil wells, while Trump dismantles democracy?
YEP !
yup. bingo
You could add in the fact that we are guarding thous oil wells from people the Saudi’s are running a campaign of genocide against, but yea that just about sums it up.
Welcome to trump’s American🙄 this is just beyond stupid theres now 13 charges that can be filed against him and probably 100 more we dont know about.
America is in danger with this president in office. This is 2016 all over again. #criminalpresident
It’s going to get worse.
America may have the nukes and the bombs but, politically, it’s proving to be a house of cards
Anglus you smell like a troll. Some of the cards are Gorilla Glued together, they will not fall as you suggest.
How does Giuliani actually walk? He keeps shooting himself in the foot. Should be in a wheelchair by now
Just wait and see. Rudy will be thrown under the bus by the same man he is protecting. Ask Cohen
He has got the same brain disease that Trump has.
Giuliani must suffer from dementia. It’s all getting too much for him. He copies his boss.
I believe it’s all said on purpose using the frog in the warming water theory.
This is collusion, extortion and obstruction of justice *in plain sight!*
Kessel, I think this is the beginning of the end for Trump. He went too far this time. Peace……
Yep. Biden Jr stepped into
the oilfields 1 week after “liberating” Ukraine in only 1 month while counting Russian ruples in plain sight.
@soulful41 nah. Trump might get someone arrested. Obama administration used the American army to chase oil. 2020 summer Trump gonna break y’all hearts with the evidence.🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸
the news agency using words like – might- maybe ect show they have nothing- Bien is a sell out – he started with china- Rosemont Reality in New Mexico-
@Rat Dusty lmao. Nah, your heart will be the broken one. Along with all of his other brainwashed followers. Sorry 🙁
The Trump administration bringing criminality to the American people.
The problem you idiots have here is that Biden certainly did use his influence as VP to 1) have the Ukrainian AG fired whom was ready to file charges on Hunter and 2) have that gas company put Hunter on their B of D. Hunter Biden has absolutely no knowledge or experience in natural gas.