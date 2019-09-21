Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden’s Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden's Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

September 21, 2019

 

New reports that Trump pressed Ukraine to look into Joe Biden's son is raising questions about whether Trump used presidential powers to put pressure on a political opponent. Aired on 09/20/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden's Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

81 Comments on "Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden’s Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Jamie Cox | September 21, 2019 at 12:45 AM | Reply

    Only proving that the first batch of collusion pertaining to Russia actually had some truth to it! The man is an unindicted Criminal and the Republican Party are complicit to the most corrupt presidency in American history!

  2. M G | September 21, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    Trump should send his children and grandchildren to war

  3. Alessia C***** | September 21, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    Trump is obviously terrified that he won’t win in 2020. Since trump and his stooges are asking everyone no matter what and who it is for help in anyway they can get it. 🤔

  4. T Slap | September 21, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    No he hasn’t read it. He never reads anything. But he has so much to say about things he doesn’t read.

  5. James Dunn | September 21, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    Traitor. I guess he thinks he is a banana republic dictator.

    • Musical Neptunian | September 21, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      Orange Republic Dictator.

    • Kaleb Williams | September 21, 2019 at 8:55 AM | Reply

      @hugo bonin U forgot to take your meds.

    • hugo bonin | September 21, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      Kaleb Williams nope

      Like I said

      “Think”
      What a joke

      Another example
      I THINK I can fly like Superman

      Fact :
      Fact are trump is doing an amazing job, people who elect are very happy with is work and liberal news media are desperately trying to overthrow his presidency “bombshells after bombshells” FAILED

      Whistleblower story will fail too. I am 100% sure of that

      You’ll see
      Prepare too cry as usual 😉

    • Heather Shaw | September 21, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      @JamesDunn. Well, with a complicit GOP, and a weak house leader who refuses to impeach we are a third world banana republic at the moment. We the people must vote them out. 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊Bluewave 2020 Trump is a disgrace. Biden’s son served his country unlike Trump. Even more despicable,Biden’s son is dead andunable to defend himself. But then again that is how a coward behaves. He likes to bad mouth McCain too. Who was also a war hero and is dead and unable to defend himself. Chrissy Tiegan had it right.#PAB

    • Bob Loblaw | September 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @hugo bonin another republicunt mental midget.

  6. D Sanchez | September 21, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Didn’t the Saudis finance 9/11?

    • Anna R | September 21, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      According to one source, out of the 19- 9/11 attackers 15 were Saudia nationals.
      And, Dem Governor Bob Graham, reportedly said in a sworn statement during a hearing, that their was evidence of support from the Saudi government for the terrorists.

      And further reports indicate, it appears questionable, as to who or at what level of the Saudi government those who were “donating” to the terrorists actually were, possibly sympathizers, and in other reports, blame went to other groups/individuals. A lot of blame thrown around from many directions.
      I don’t believe that the U.S.A. should be selling military items to the Saudis, or sending our troops over there.
      Saudi already has a substantial military, money and even Pootin has reportedly offered to sell Saudia air defense missles, recently.
      I don’t see Saudia lacking.
      I believe from reports, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, are responsible for the various attacks that have been blamed on Iran, it has been reported that Iran backs the Houthi rebels; however, Iran denies it and once found out, if they had supported the Houthi, I believe they are smart enough to know the severe repercussions that would follow for their own country. Again, there may be Iranian sympathizers helping the Houthi.
      Also, the Houthi claimed responsibility for the Saudia attacks on their oil facilities and recent reporting indicates the Houthi rebels said they are stopping their Drone and missle attacks on Saudi Arabia.
      Hopefully this action, will help move negotiations forward.

    • kare more | September 21, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      AFFIRMATIVE

    • F S | September 21, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Didnt America fake 911 to invade Afghanistan and iraq

    • jbless757 | September 21, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      Amongst other things

    • Bob Loblaw | September 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Genevieve Yeah, what a waste of money. They didn’t even detect drones firing missiles at their most prized assets.

  7. Biggus Dickus | September 21, 2019 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    Guiliani is the worst attorney in the history of the world. His mouth is a loose cannon and it backfires every time he opens it 🤦‍♂️

    • Bruce Bridges | September 21, 2019 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      Stop thinking he is stupid. He does a good job of getting news out so Trump can control the narrative.

    • keith parkhill | September 21, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      @Bruce Bridges The narrative Trump has is knowing his groupies are just smart enough to be dangerous.

    • jewell charles | September 21, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      it is great that he loves to shoot his mouth off.lol he did more in that one tyrait then has been accomplished in months.the devil is in the details

  8. VladI | September 21, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    The World now has to listen to what a dishonest, ignorant, corrupt New York contractor has to say.

  9. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 21, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Trump is Un Presidential.
    Complete Transparency.
    Release the Transcripts.

    • Looney Times | September 21, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell … Orange Julius is fake EVERYTHING. He likes to call himself intelligent and a genius, but in reality he threatens his high school and University with litigation if they ever release his report cards and SATs… lol… Literally the dumbest person in any room… “Cancer from the sound of windmills.”…

    • Rat Dusty | September 21, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      Cool. Trump will release the transcripts AFTER his investigation into Obama/Biden using the military for oil theft in the Ukraine with 4 months left in office 😘

    • Looney Times | September 21, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      @Rat Dusty …lol… You’re funny!.. Say something else!…

    • Missy Citty | September 21, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Rat Dusty lmao!! Your Trumpers just can’t let go, can you. Soon you will have to. Get the Kleenex ready!! 😭😭

  10. nosuchthing8 | September 21, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    Guiliani already admitted he asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on biden

    • Angela Siegfried | September 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Rat Dusty You’re not paying attention. Neither Obama or Biden are president of the US. That one was & that one could be doesn’t matter at all when it comes to the current president’s corruption & crimes.
      In other words, “whataboutism” is the lowest form of an argument in a debate aside from name calling.

  11. Courtney Lynn | September 21, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Hope Rudy likes Orange as much as POTUS. He will be in shackles and jailed just like all the other “only the best people” close advisors.

    • Vivian Perino | September 21, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      Courtney Lynn ….Rudy drinks too much….then goes on 📺 TV….this Ukraine 🇺🇦 thing is crazy 😜! Extortion by Trump? I’m not surprised 😯! Rudy just had his Col Jessop moment…” Of course I did” ! I can picture the White Coats dragging Rudy back to the nursing home! Trumpy is digging himself aa hole to China 🇨🇳 and Rudy is holding extra shovels ….how much did that dinner 🥘 in the Rose 🌹 Garden cost US taxpayers? Trump and Melanoma didn’t drive to Wal Mart to buy pizzas 🍕 for that shindig! Believe Me!

  12. vonsuthoff | September 21, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Trump is break dancing in a mine field… So… What’s new, right?

  13. I spoke to the President of the Virgin islands | September 21, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    How is this trash 45 still in office is a mystery.. can’t wait to see him behind bars. Hopefully in a cage.

  14. Vedder Girl | September 21, 2019 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    Truth is treason in the Trump empire.

  15. Crusty Cobs | September 21, 2019 at 4:12 AM | Reply

    So we are guarding S.A. oil wells, while Trump dismantles democracy?

  16. Matthew Mcdonald | September 21, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    America is in danger with this president in office. This is 2016 all over again. #criminalpresident

  17. Anglus | September 21, 2019 at 4:54 AM | Reply

    America may have the nukes and the bombs but, politically, it’s proving to be a house of cards

  18. Cosmik Debris | September 21, 2019 at 4:59 AM | Reply

    How does Giuliani actually walk? He keeps shooting himself in the foot. Should be in a wheelchair by now

  19. KesselRunner606 | September 21, 2019 at 5:25 AM | Reply

    This is collusion, extortion and obstruction of justice *in plain sight!*

    • soulful41 | September 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      Kessel, I think this is the beginning of the end for Trump. He went too far this time. Peace……

    • Rat Dusty | September 21, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      Yep. Biden Jr stepped into
      the oilfields 1 week after “liberating” Ukraine in only 1 month while counting Russian ruples in plain sight.

    • Rat Dusty | September 21, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      @soulful41 nah. Trump might get someone arrested. Obama administration used the American army to chase oil. 2020 summer Trump gonna break y’all hearts with the evidence.🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸

    • John Galt | September 21, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      the news agency using words like – might- maybe ect show they have nothing- Bien is a sell out – he started with china- Rosemont Reality in New Mexico-

    • Missy Citty | September 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Rat Dusty lmao. Nah, your heart will be the broken one. Along with all of his other brainwashed followers. Sorry 🙁

  20. touchwood108 | September 21, 2019 at 5:57 AM | Reply

    The Trump administration bringing criminality to the American people.

    • Jeffrey Meade | September 21, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      The problem you idiots have here is that Biden certainly did use his influence as VP to 1) have the Ukrainian AG fired whom was ready to file charges on Hunter and 2) have that gas company put Hunter on their B of D.  Hunter Biden has absolutely no knowledge or experience in natural gas.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.