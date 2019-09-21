New reports that Trump pressed Ukraine to look into Joe Biden's son is raising questions about whether Trump used presidential powers to put pressure on a political opponent. Aired on 09/20/19.

Day 974: Trump Reportedly Urged UKR To Investigate Biden's Son Eight Times | The 11th Hour | MSNBC