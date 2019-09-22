In protests around the world Friday, young people led the way in demanding action on the climate crisis. Many lamented that their parents' generation wasn't doing enough, leaving the task to them.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Day Of Climate Protests: 'There Is No Planet B' | MSNBC
👏👏👏👏 Thank you to Greta and to those that Marched. Young people have changed the world in positive ways many times. First young people speak up, show the way and are joined by others..We dont need fossil fuels. Look to strides made by China in just ten years cleaning up pollution that was killing them
We need to support the environment and those in pollution related jobs need to find new work..Those industries have been going downhill for two decades. Wake-up!
Don’t allow Anthropogenic Global Warming Destroy your grandkids future!
@John Lewis
prove it dumbfuck. until then, you’re just another traitor to the human race and of course, a liar.
@John Lewis <----Still a Russian Bot
@Maharajji NKB <-----Russian bot
It’s ridiculous that it comes down to children having to tell the old adult leaders of the world to act on factually based proof of the earth’s immanent demise due to climate change. CHILDREN have to tell you in order for you old people to wake up?! Ignorance must be bliss.
plltnm360 adults are using the kids for their Socialist agenda while adding fear and depression on them. You are a sucker to believe them.
@Dedalus69 You sound like a true science denier. Some people are just dense I guess. Please read and be knowledgeable about what you’re talking about before you start accusing conspiracies.
@Dedalus69 If living is a “Socialist Agenda” I’m all for it.
Why is keeping the air and water and soil clean a political topic? We can clean up the planet. We can’t raise the intelligence of Trump supporters. Dum Dum Dum
Mary Brady whatever
“Dum Dums” is exactly the problem, and Trump isn’t any part of the cause.
WOW – finally! “all these children are asking for is a shot at a livable future!”
it is not just kids. Adults also walked off jobs to protest
@Yo-yos Tenbucks <-----Russian bot
@Ex Animus Is there any reason you have to be mean? And is there any reason we can’t prepare AND mitigate? AMH
@John Lewis <-----Slept through science class.
These kids are such an inspiration. We have the power to build a future that our kids can grow up in. What are we waiting for?
Inspiration???? this is alarming on how brainwashed they have gotten
It’s shameful that kids have to do the work that adults refuse to do, but these children give me hope. Keep fighting and never give up!
Cosmic Dancer keep in the clouds snowflake
Wisdom from the mouths of babes.
Kids dont have wisdom,kids are ignorant and stupid
Back in the time of Rome, Senators use to use kids to push their political agenda because they were easy manipulated and riled up. The Senate knew what was going on and passed laws to prevent this.
@Bradly Dylan So according to you, Roman Senators used kids to push and agenda, and then wrote laws so they couldn’t push their agenda. Sure.
We are with you Greta!
Noodle Smog
No we’re not Greda, you’re a ridiculous embarrassment
Why do our children have to beg our leaders to do their jobs?
Because the grownups are like: “Whatever, can’t be arsed to do something.”
That’s why.
We must act now. There is no planet B.
Read a science book,everything is made out of carbon,stop being brainwashed and lied to
These brainwashed slaves are a dime a dozen.. you’re a full blown bimbo
There is no physics knowledge in their heads, please act now!
@John Lewis <-----Idiot
Saving our world is not a left or right issue. It’s about the survival of the species.
We have the power to stop climate change but we have to stand up to the people who profit from fossil fuels and spread misinformation because $$$ is more important to the than your family’s future. It’s time for the little guy to take the power back and DEMAND action on climate change NOW.
The young people will win.
We can end our dependence on fossil fuels, it’s just that selfish corporations and the super rich have fought tooth and nail, with the help go corrupt governments, to stop our economy from transitioning to better technologies. We say enough!
🌎 🌎 🌎 THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS THE FUTURE!🌎 🌎 🌎
It’s heartbreaking how badly we’ve failed at tackling this crisis. Adults are supposed to be the responsible ones, yet we’ve left the heavy lifting to younger generations who will be forced to clean up our mess and deal with the terrible terrible consequences of our irresponsibility.
If you think adults are responsible, you haven’t read any history. This is how we roll. And this is how we will end.
Transitioning to alternative energy isn’t just great for the planet, it’s great for the economy. We’ve never had such an incredible opportunity to build new economic sectors by becoming leaders in alternative energy technology. Transitioning away from fossil fuels would also upend the global balance of power. No more bowing before the Saudis or worrying about Iran. When the world doesn’t need their oil anymore they will have their knees cut out from under them.
Take care of the home you live in. It’s really that simple. Why is this such a hard concept for some people to grasp?
These kids need to VOTE for change!! VOTE Blue for the environment!!