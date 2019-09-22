Day Of Climate Protests: ‘There Is No Planet B’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 22, 2019

 

In protests around the world Friday, young people led the way in demanding action on the climate crisis. Many lamented that their parents' generation wasn't doing enough, leaving the task to them.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

44 Comments on "Day Of Climate Protests: ‘There Is No Planet B’ | MSNBC"

  1. John Edward Jones | September 21, 2019 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    👏👏👏👏 Thank you to Greta and to those that Marched. Young people have changed the world in positive ways many times. First young people speak up, show the way and are joined by others..We dont need fossil fuels. Look to strides made by China in just ten years cleaning up pollution that was killing them
    We need to support the environment and those in pollution related jobs need to find new work..Those industries have been going downhill for two decades. Wake-up!

  2. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 21, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Don’t allow Anthropogenic Global Warming Destroy your grandkids future!

  3. plltnm360 | September 21, 2019 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    It’s ridiculous that it comes down to children having to tell the old adult leaders of the world to act on factually based proof of the earth’s immanent demise due to climate change. CHILDREN have to tell you in order for you old people to wake up?! Ignorance must be bliss.

    • Dedalus69 | September 21, 2019 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      plltnm360 adults are using the kids for their Socialist agenda while adding fear and depression on them. You are a sucker to believe them.

    • plltnm360 | September 21, 2019 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Dedalus69 You sound like a true science denier. Some people are just dense I guess. Please read and be knowledgeable about what you’re talking about before you start accusing conspiracies.

    • Lost Hero | September 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Dedalus69 If living is a “Socialist Agenda” I’m all for it.

  4. Mary Brady | September 21, 2019 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Why is keeping the air and water and soil clean a political topic? We can clean up the planet. We can’t raise the intelligence of Trump supporters. Dum Dum Dum

  5. WonderMagician | September 21, 2019 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    WOW – finally! “all these children are asking for is a shot at a livable future!”

  6. Butterfly Blues | September 21, 2019 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    These kids are such an inspiration. We have the power to build a future that our kids can grow up in. What are we waiting for?

  7. Cosmic Dancer | September 21, 2019 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    It’s shameful that kids have to do the work that adults refuse to do, but these children give me hope. Keep fighting and never give up!

  8. Panda Smalls | September 21, 2019 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Wisdom from the mouths of babes.

    • John Lewis | September 21, 2019 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      Kids dont have wisdom,kids are ignorant and stupid

    • Bradly Dylan | September 22, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      Back in the time of Rome, Senators use to use kids to push their political agenda because they were easy manipulated and riled up. The Senate knew what was going on and passed laws to prevent this.

    • Lost Hero | September 22, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      @Bradly Dylan So according to you, Roman Senators used kids to push and agenda, and then wrote laws so they couldn’t push their agenda. Sure.

  9. Poodle Dog | September 21, 2019 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    We are with you Greta!

  10. Sara B | September 21, 2019 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Why do our children have to beg our leaders to do their jobs?

  11. Brain Drops | September 21, 2019 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    We must act now. There is no planet B.

  12. Purple Dino | September 21, 2019 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Saving our world is not a left or right issue. It’s about the survival of the species.

  13. Spangle Stars | September 21, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    We have the power to stop climate change but we have to stand up to the people who profit from fossil fuels and spread misinformation because $$$ is more important to the than your family’s future. It’s time for the little guy to take the power back and DEMAND action on climate change NOW.

  14. Mel Buckshire | September 21, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    The young people will win.

  15. Miss Daisy | September 21, 2019 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    We can end our dependence on fossil fuels, it’s just that selfish corporations and the super rich have fought tooth and nail, with the help go corrupt governments, to stop our economy from transitioning to better technologies. We say enough!

  16. Moose Beans | September 21, 2019 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    🌎 🌎 🌎 THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS THE FUTURE!🌎 🌎 🌎

  17. Mannykins Magoo | September 21, 2019 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    It’s heartbreaking how badly we’ve failed at tackling this crisis. Adults are supposed to be the responsible ones, yet we’ve left the heavy lifting to younger generations who will be forced to clean up our mess and deal with the terrible terrible consequences of our irresponsibility.

  18. Aurora Dawn | September 21, 2019 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Transitioning to alternative energy isn’t just great for the planet, it’s great for the economy. We’ve never had such an incredible opportunity to build new economic sectors by becoming leaders in alternative energy technology. Transitioning away from fossil fuels would also upend the global balance of power. No more bowing before the Saudis or worrying about Iran. When the world doesn’t need their oil anymore they will have their knees cut out from under them.

  19. game on | September 21, 2019 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Take care of the home you live in. It’s really that simple. Why is this such a hard concept for some people to grasp?

  20. John O | September 22, 2019 at 6:58 AM | Reply

    These kids need to VOTE for change!! VOTE Blue for the environment!!

