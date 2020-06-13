Daycare Centers Begin To Reopen With Coronavirus Precautions Amid Pandemic | MSNBC

June 13, 2020

 

NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports on the challenges the childcare industry faces as it begins to reopen with coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. Aired on 6/12/2020.
34 Comments on "Daycare Centers Begin To Reopen With Coronavirus Precautions Amid Pandemic | MSNBC"

  1. pissed off | June 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    have you cleaned the place ? – yes
    heres my kids they are not infected

    next kids in are asymptomatic

    heres your kids back – infected

    • Just another day in the salt mine | June 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      And then they visit the grands…..No wonder we are on hour way to eclipsing the Spanish Flu.

    • pissed off | June 12, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      @Just another day in the salt mine my daughter said it best,and shes autistic…
      “if it was big enough to see people wouldnt be so silly”
      from the mouths of babes

    • Tricia K | June 12, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      They should make all the kids that vitamin d + c at snack time

  2. Carin Wiseman | June 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    No safety precautions here……

  3. David Turner | June 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    They were forced to make this change. Forced to make a business change that was nothing like what you started with.

  4. BudaVision 007 | June 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    #BoycottMSNBC. The network is anti-American communist propaganda

  5. Just another day in the salt mine | June 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Why do I have the feeling that the powers that be have literally written off the people who would be affected most by Covid19?

    • Samuel Douse | June 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

      So true. Who is crazy enough to take their baby to Covid 19 day care. Usually , crazy people leave babies I’m hot cars. Now. they will take them to day care . No grandma or Grandpa at home to help. What about neighbors who have other stay at Mom’s. What about relatives who have a real connection to the child. There should be no over crowding.Ten small kids in a room is too many. LIVE SMART and Stay Safe .

  6. Deborah Freedman | June 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Israel had one of the best responses to Covid-19, and despite many frail Holocaust survivors, one of the lowest mortality rates per capita. But, parents were going mad trying to home school in tiny apartments, and schools were reopened. This reopening of schools in May coincided with unexpected heat wave (105F or higher) and parents complained masks were too much for their children to stand during the heat. (Central air conditioning had been shown to spread the virus, so was kept off.) Now , Israel is seeing a rise in Covid cases, and most outbreaks are centered on schools. Parents have stopped complaining about masks, which are now strictly enforced, but too late.

  7. David's Garden | June 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    But won’t millions die because of this? Our Hollywood actors and commercials are saying stay home unless it’s for rioting. I see a planned uptick and more restrictions coming. Watch.

    • J R | June 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      It’s all government guidelines… is the trump administration “planning” this pandemic? Your crazy nonsense is laughably puerile

  8. David's Garden | June 12, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    The plandemic was just another flu but all the facts aren’t reported on MSNBS conveniently.

  9. BigWasabi | June 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Video is active child abuse and terrorism activity

  10. Some Person | June 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    Know what would solve this? A liveable wage so one parent can actually parent…

  11. The Bastard Gift | June 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    People will have to go old school where family members move under the same roof, someone stays home to babysitter without charge and in that exchange the money goes towards rent or the mortgage. Everyone supports. Everyone benefits.

  12. Janne | June 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Children are little vectors of contagion. Whether it’s head lice or the common cold, children spread things like wildfire. I avoid them like, well, The Plague.

  13. METAN ARC | June 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    If it is still evident that COVID-19 is stalking the human race then why are you sending your kids into a daycare?, what logical sense does that make? To be honest I could care less what you do with your kids if they get infected it’s on the parents there’s no one better to blame but themselves they should already have known the biohazard’s for sending their kids get into a daycare and should be ready for any repercussions That follow but hey. I could care less, you guys do you.

  14. F M | June 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    More parental leave. Min Wage reform. living wage jobs. Many solutions that TAXES could be used for instead of a tax cut to the super rich. trickle down does not work. Lets try trickle up for a change.
    “And I must say tonight that a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? … It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity.”
    – Martin Luther King

  15. Karen Byrd | June 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Some of these children, the slightly older ones, will remember this time for the rest of their lives.

  16. spaxxed | June 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Gotta get em back to their real mommies and daddies to be brainwashed into what their biological mommies and daddies were brainwashed into believing.

  17. Bonita | June 12, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Scary😢

  18. CatPower | June 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Aw so now they really going to try killing children now????

  19. Irina Sonkina | June 13, 2020 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    How you or any human can make sure that your kids are safe. The main risk is on the parents.

