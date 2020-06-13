NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports on the challenges the childcare industry faces as it begins to reopen with coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. Aired on 6/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Daycare Centers Begin To Reopen With Coronavirus Precautions Amid Pandemic | MSNBC