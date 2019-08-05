Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton, Ohio, joins Morning Joe to discuss the mass shooting in the city's Oregon District that left 9 people dead and 27 injured, and she commends the quick response from the city's police.

Dayton Mayor Commends Police Response | Morning Joe | MSNBC