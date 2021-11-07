Deaths at U.S. music festival “tragic beyond belief”: Houston officials

City of Houston officials provide an update on the investigation into the deadly crowd surge incident at the Astroworld music festival.
39 comments
I’ll take Myocarditis for 1000$ Alex.
i dont recommend it. dont need the vax. just need to love each other
This one super heavy duty funny
Imagine the last thing you hear as you die being “STRAIGHT UP!” in autotune…
What a tragedy
Lol
lmao that’s some dark humor but I’ll admit it got me
My heart goes out to the departed and all afflicted
Time to also bring the musicians and music to heel. Take responsibility fr the chaos ur generating, the mischief!
I agree absolutely
Travis belongs in jail after all of the footage of him I just saw, over the years, not just this
Absolutely agree
He is just promoting drugs, shooting, money and sex with his music
@Forever Young is there a POPULAR male who does not promote these things??
all the current bunch promote these things to kids with no subtlety or remorse. but also look at the promoters and recording companies. they do the same thing but secondhand, just by employing and selling these recordings
How come every new station has a new number what about the 10-year-old why do they keep leaving out the 10 year old that was dead
A 10 year old was there???? Holy crap you don’t take children to events like that!!!!
Parents may be very young. So many parents do anything to make sure their kids “fit in ” no matter what.
It can be blamed on GREED of those who made money of the show or they wouldnt of tried their best to pack the place to the max.
I don’t get it this was suppose peaceful concert this Stampede starts to happen. Where were securty.
Those musicians that promote drugs, money, shooting, sex should be responsible for this kids that are dying
Travis Scott has BLOOD ON HIS HANDS!
@S T no
how about we hold the youth accountable for once? And their parents who didn’t raised them properly.
@anonymous me
Parents are loosing control over their kids. Kids has more rights than Parents this days.
@Forever Young loosing control?
Bad players seeking to harm innocent attendees worked the crowd to cause a surge and mayhem.
Is this today…November 7, 2021? Omg this is awful. So sad. Pray for their families and friends. Heartbreaking.
The concert happened on November 5th. This news footage is from the next day (Saturday November 6th).
Oh yeah, Boi
organizers are to blame, and to sue.
bad crowd control.
True
What the hell are such young children doing at an event like this
Fortnite fans
Trying to ” fit in” …sad
Republican Texans in action EUW!
How do you know that? Last election 46% voted Democrat in Texas.
Rap. Crap.
Concerts are events that “you” choose to go at your own risk ( read the tickets) …nobody will be responsible for this…
They did get injected with something in order to go to the concert. Not at the concert.