The challenge of mathematics and the ghosts of the past.
Guyana 2020, the new dictatorial state in CARICOM ,the Commonwealth and the international community
Lowenfield its elections officer has acted illegally,unconstitutionally and is on an illusionary dream
He has lay the foundation for Guyana to become a dictatorial pariah state
Everyone can see crystal clear how the APNU, AFC,PNC has manipulated the Guyanese electorate system to maintain its dictatorial regime status
No one dares speaks of democracy ,human rights or abuse of the constitution
What message is Granger, Harmon sending out to CARICOM, the Commonwealth group and the international community?
MIA you speak without bias and I am sure your old pals at the LSE would be proud of you as a true diplomat
You treated Guyana as your
family but Granger and his cabal display what true dictators they are
Long live democracy
HARM MAN, DANGER GRANGER AND LO LO FILLED HAVE NO RESPECT AND REGARDS FOR ANYONE AND THEY HAVE SET THEMSELVES UP TO CONTINUE TO ABUSE AND EXPLOIT THE WILL OF THE PEOPLES VOTES SO THEY CAN REMAIN IN GOVERNANCE TO SUIT THEMSELVES AND NOT THE NATION. THEY HAVE PLANNED AND CRAFTED EVERYTHING OUT AND NOW WHERE IS JUSTICE IN OUR COURT SYSTEMS? HUMPTY DUMPTY SAT ON THE WALL; HUMPTY DUMPTY HAD A GREAT FALL ; ALL THE KING’S MEN AND ARMIES COULDN’T PUT HUMPTY DUMPTY TOGETHER AGAIN. LORD HAVE MERCY
THIS HONOURABLE LADY MIA MOTLEY HAS SPOKEN UP FOR THE TRUTHS AND SHE IS RIGHT , THE TRUTH HURTS.
Is she Honourable?
I like your thoughts on simple maths.
THEY ARE TRYING TO INTIMIDATE MIA MOTLEY SO SHE CAN CHANGE HER NARRATIVES JUST LIKE HOW SOME APNU/AFC PNC SENIOR PEOPLE ARE DOING.CHANGING OF FIGURES, CHANGING OF NARRATIVES. WHERE IS STRAIGHTFORWARD GONE TO?
Well said Ms.Motley..keep standing up for truth
I wonder what happened to her money laundering case
@Oral Cummings And what was she promised if PPP wins.
She looks like she uses her lips well
Imran khan is fool from day one
Let’s be fair, had it been APNU/AFC found with invalid votes, would these PPP supporters allow President Granger to be sworn in? I think not. Valid votes only!!!
Selwyn Bharath
You are the only one confused. The thing with you people is that you support illegal activities. Your PPP RIGGED these elections that has never been seen in the history of the country. Even your presidential candidate is a fake. Only you fools believe Irfat Ali is a PHD when he never even graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Your entire premise is based on LIES. You lying dogs have already been exposed for what you are. The international community wanting to steal the oil more than they are doing wouldn’t be tolerated. You PPP supporters would allow any foreigner to RAPE our country like you did with Bai Shan Lin, Vaitara, etc. We the true people would not allow that.
We would be victorious on VALID VOTES while you fight for ILLEGAL VOTES to be counted!
Selwyn Bharath this rat 🐀 is very confused wonder why maybe it strayed from a different world oh okay
Lisa what is an invalid vote ,please tell me?
Real Things
Let me interject by asking you, “what is a VALID vote?” Does FAKE educational certificates confers a title to someone when he/she never attended a school of accreditation?” I await your answers to those two questions. Thanks in advance…
@Delite well swear in Granger on the four different valid votes count 2 from Mingo and 2 from lowenfeild
Thank u and keep standing up for guyanese people
APNU/AFC is clinging to the word”valid” which has a different meaning to Mingo and Lowenfield. I did not know that the word ‘”recount” means “validation”. That validation exercise was conducted on polling day.
I agree with Prime minister Mia Motley. Thank you minister for speaking the truth. I am afro Guyanese and I believe it’s time my people defend the truth.
This anchor has a good sense of Guyana’s politicking. Sad. Shameful.
I wish if she ( Mia) was around in Janet Jagan saga.
Lol APNU/AFC mathematics too complicated for them… oh wait there’s english language also. 🤭🤭
I love you Honorable Mai Mottley .You are truly a people’s leader. I see you as a super successor. Thank you for standing up for the guyanese
ApnuAFC don’t know maths but knows how to cheat and lies
Hourable Mia Mottley was right when she said the truth hurt she has principle in her.She don’t stand for the lies and dishonesty.
The world needs more fair and honest people like her.
I think Granger is trying to hold the position until he can force Jagdeo to come to the table,constitutional reforms now more than ever.jagdeo will not unless pressure.no more election should run under this present winner take all system, a more shared electoral process definitely what Guyana needs,like their say behind every cloud there is a silver lining,this is Guyana hurdle to cross then “nothing can stop Guyana”all of those countries who are telling Guyanese how to solve our problems try setting up shop in these countries without what ever documentation their may ask for.cross this hurdle Guyana and rise may our people live in love and unity blessed.
Big money political and economic intrest vs credible and valid votes in favor of APNU AFC is not as complicated as you make it seems. It only looks complicated because Jagdeo’s PPP and his lobbies made big promises to those whose stakes are high and bet big on a PPP win that will definitely sell out the soverignity of indigenius Guyanese to International interest. Make no mistake this election is all about high stakes big money and plenty oil for the taking. Indigenous Guyanese Americans should be out protesting clamering for their lawfully elected Government based on valid votes. Valid votes must be the determining factor for the election results. Placards with slogans reading valid votes wins invalid votes discounts!