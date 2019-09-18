The U.S. government is suing fugitive Edward Snowden alleging his book violates past agreements. Snowden, who famously leaked U.S. government secrets to reveal surveillance was far broader than the government claimed, is now speaking out in rare new interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams. Aired on 09/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Defiant Edward Snowden Says He Would Leak 'Again' | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
Please leak Trump’s tax returns.
Lol. They never will. His lawyers are fighting everything everyday. Must be some secrets in there if he is fighting this hard.
The Obama administration weaponized the FISA court to go after Snowden. Watch the full interview.
The same FISA court was weaponized to go after trump and his administration.
Let that sink in.
Biggus Dickus : YES!
Traitor? You mean president Dumpster and the GOP, right?
Al Yaz, perfect answer! Yessss…
Why do you hate on Obama?
Honestly, the reason he leaked is because not only was the U.S. government lying to the American people, they were lying about spying on them and about what seems to be an incredible lack of decency and professionalism by numerous employees.
All done under the Obama administration.
@Crimdor : this isn’t about Obama.
Good man Mr. Snowden god bless you
Seriously, let Snowden live in Canada.
Canada has an extradition agreement with America. He 100% would not be safe in Klanada.
Snowden is a hero.
Watched a clip earlier about Adam Schiff trying to get information on a whistle blower that the DOJ silenced.
Brian Williams. When you tell personal a story, the fact checking begins 😂
Ty Edward! Your a American Hero, Snowden revealed the American hawkish surveillance state.
Ed never put 1 life in any danger, he exposed our countries atrocities.
MSM and C I A are doing a great job “Snow-Blowing” us with this Fake Hero He is a C I A asset that infiltrated NSA to stop NSA probes of Play To Play, $$ Laundering, and Trafficking within Govt. inc C I A
Think about that !
The. C_A. has. been. a. criminal. organization. since. its. inception. When traitor, Allen Dulles, along with his brother John Foster Dulles and Prescott Bush (Dad of GHW Bush) were responsible for financing the Nazis before, during and after WWII. Operation Paperclip is how they secretly imported the top echelon of Nazi leadership and placed them into American society within business, research, industry, politics, government, medicine, psychiatry, and intelligence (Yes I’m referring to C*A) which explains quite a bit about the corrupt government and the extremely poor performance of our reps in congress unless you’re a billionaire or Nazi. These days I think if you’re a billionaire you may have to be A Nazi before be allowed to enter this group.
Operation Mockingbird was an alleged large-scale program of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (C I A shadow Government & F B I) that began in the early 1950s and attempted to manipulate news media for propaganda purposes.
Brave Hurt : As soon as people saw, “Operation Mockingbollox,” they stopped reading, unless they were here to Troll for Trump 🤣
A Project Mockingbird is mentioned in the C_A Family Jewels report, compiled in the mid-1970s. According to the declassified version of the report released in 2007, Project Mockingbird involved the wire-tapping of two American journalists for several months in the early 1960s.
In the early years of the Cold War, efforts were made by the governments of the Soviet Union and the United States to use media companies to influence public opinion internationally. Reporter Deborah Davis claimed in her 1979 biography of Katharine Graham, owner of The Washington Post, (Katharine the Great), that the C_A ran an “Operation Mockingbird” during this time. Davis claimed that the International Organization of Journalists was created as a Communist front organization and “received money from Moscow and controlled reporters on every major newspaper in Europe, disseminating stories that promoted the Communist cause.” Davis claimed that Frank Wisner, director of the Office of Policy Coordination (a covert operations unit created in 1948 by the United States National Security Council) had created Operation Mockingbird in response to the International Organization of Journalists, recruiting Phil Graham from The Washington Post to run the project within the industry. According to Davis, “By the early 1950s, Wisner ‘owned’ respected members of The New York Times, Newsweek, CBS and other communications vehicles.” Davis claimed that after Cord Meyer joined the C_A in 1951, he became Operation Mockingbird’s “principal operative.”
In a 1977 Rolling Stone magazine article, “The C I A and the Media,” reporter Carl Bernstein wrote that by 1953, C I A Director Allen Dulles oversaw the media network, which had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies.[6] Its usual modus operandi was to place reports, developed from CIA-provided intelligence, with cooperating or unwitting reporters.
After the Watergate scandal in 1972–1974, the U.S. Congress became concerned over possible presidential abuse of the C I A. This concern reached its height when reporter Seymour Hersh published an expose of C I A domestic surveillance in 1975.Congress authorized a series of Congressional investigations into Agency activities from 1975 to 1976. A wide range of C I A operations were examined in these investigations, including C I A ties with journalists and numerous private voluntary organizations.
The most extensive discussion of C I A relations with news media from these investigations is in the Church Committee’s final report, published in April 1976. The report covered C I A ties with both foreign and domestic news media.
The C I A currently maintains a network of several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the C I A and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda. These individuals provide the C I A with direct access to a large number of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.
Our government wants to punish Snowden because he exposed THEIR crimes.
OK leak Putin’s stuff. Let us see how big your cojones are