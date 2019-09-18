The U.S. government is suing fugitive Edward Snowden alleging his book violates past agreements. Snowden, who famously leaked U.S. government secrets to reveal surveillance was far broader than the government claimed, is now speaking out in rare new interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams. Aired on 09/17/19.

Defiant Edward Snowden Says He Would Leak 'Again' | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC