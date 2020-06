Protesters want to ‘defund’ police forces across the US. It’s a way to reform the way law enforcement works.

But many are still caught in the semantics of the word. We take a look on why there are calls for reforms and even abolish police forces in the United States.

#DEFUNDTHEPOLICE #PoliceReforms #PoliceBrutality

