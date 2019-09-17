Despite previously referring to impeachment as a ‘maybe,’ Judiciary Chairman Nadler now says “tyrant” Trump “ought to be impeached.” This comes as Manhattan’s district court has issued subpoenas for eight years of Trump’s tax returns. Rutgers Professor Brittany Cooper argues Trump “breaks laws all the time,” adding “there’s literally nothing [Trump] won’t do in service of his best interest” including putting “American democracy at risk.” Aired on 09/16/19.

Dem Judiciary Chair: Time To Impeach 'Tyrant' Trump | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC