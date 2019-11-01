Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, weighs in on the House's passing of a resolution approving procedures for its impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Aired on 11/01/19.
Dem Wants GOP Colleagues To Put Country First | Morning Joe | MSNBC
How is this a sham? What these republicans don’t recognize is the tables will turn and if a Democrat does the same thing they can’t say a thing. They are pathetic and that is why I left the party decades ago.
They’re desperate enough to destroy their own party. Let it crumble.
#NeverForgetGarland
You don’t even have to assume that 100% of Republicans and Barr would have Clinton or Biden doing a perp walk and a multiple felony trial if they had a conspiracy to get help from the Chinese government with promises on trade once elected. The Republicans and Trump are doing an excellent branding exercise that will haunt them in the future.
A democrat will never act like this, though.
“incredibly credible”.
GOP is a total sham as they can’t stand it when confronted with facts and truths.
@jz
Sith lords are powerful and intelligent force users, trump is neither powerful, nor intelligent:/ Don’t insult siths like that.
Where are those facts and Truth, is that why Democrats got to hide behind closed doors and leak their manufactured stories
Patrick Kennedy LoL
@snoop alert
You are too stupid for this world.
Soviet style rules huh? Moscow Mitch would love it then.
1
Since republicans wrote those rules… yeah. Pretty sure he did love them.
Republicans, The more they struggle the deeper they sink..🤔🙄
It’s their La Brea tarpit
“Everyone does it” 9:30 I absolutely hate hearing people say this. It’s a naive, cynical and cowardly thing to say and the Congressman should ask his constituents “who and what exactly are you talking about?”
Meanwhile….. House has sent about 200 bills to the Senate, during the tRUmp circus.
Notice how Scalise says “Soviet Style”. He too won’t insult Putin. What Trump did is Putin style extortion!
It’s all about helping Putin
Well, technically, the GOP are.
Trump thinks of himself as “The America” , the country itself, after all…
Traitors, all of them.
Yeah right like Republicans ever do anything with integrity.
Republicans can’t be trusted. They will always choose their own self-interest.
Its so creepy to see him hug the flag…who does that?! that is not normal. to me it is insecurity . he wants people to believe he cares about the country. I’ve known this guy a long time…Michael Cohen hit the nail on the head. Con-man and a crook!
Nancy Pelosi needs to lend the GOPers her third ball, so that they have one.
Ilia Smirnoff 💘😂🙌
Stop saying it’s a sad moment because it’s really not. I’m happier than I’ve been in three years.
I think it’s just a sad embarrassing moment for America as a country.
Because I’m also happier than I’ve been in 3 years. My mental and physical health has been slowly improving everyday since last year’s election.
“What’s to stop the President from using other government entities?” What an incredibly naive question! He has already hijacked the DOJ.
I didn’t know that the Sovjets had impeachment proceedings.
lets let trump embarrass putin some more and we will get a first hand example
How can we Trust president Dump or the off there rocker Republicans.When all they do is lieeeeeeeeeee
You don’t think this president has an enemies list? 😂
Funny, I don’t recall the GOP crying about the same “infair” process when Clinton got a BJ…
Seems like ever since McCain died, the Republicans dropped their remaining integrity to become Trump’s lap dogs.