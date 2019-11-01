Dem Wants GOP Colleagues To Put Country First | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 1, 2019

 

Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, weighs in on the House's passing of a resolution approving procedures for its impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Aired on 11/01/19.
35 Comments on "Dem Wants GOP Colleagues To Put Country First | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Kevin stevens | November 1, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    How is this a sham? What these republicans don’t recognize is the tables will turn and if a Democrat does the same thing they can’t say a thing. They are pathetic and that is why I left the party decades ago.

    • Patrick Kennedy | November 1, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      They’re desperate enough to destroy their own party. Let it crumble.

    • kare more | November 1, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      #NeverForgetGarland

    • myko freder | November 1, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      You don’t even have to assume that 100% of Republicans and Barr would have Clinton or Biden doing a perp walk and a multiple felony trial if they had a conspiracy to get help from the Chinese government with promises on trade once elected. The Republicans and Trump are doing an excellent branding exercise that will haunt them in the future.

    • Hazzycakes | November 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      A democrat will never act like this, though.

  2. Diane Owen | November 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    “incredibly credible”.

  3. Patrick Kennedy | November 1, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    GOP is a total sham as they can’t stand it when confronted with facts and truths.

  4. reknown123 | November 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Soviet style rules huh? Moscow Mitch would love it then.

  5. Dittzx | November 1, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Republicans, The more they struggle the deeper they sink..🤔🙄

  6. Becky Weisfeld | November 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    “Everyone does it” 9:30 I absolutely hate hearing people say this. It’s a naive, cynical and cowardly thing to say and the Congressman should ask his constituents “who and what exactly are you talking about?”

  7. kare more | November 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile….. House has sent about 200 bills to the Senate, during the tRUmp circus.

  8. jesushatesyoutoo | November 1, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Notice how Scalise says “Soviet Style”. He too won’t insult Putin. What Trump did is Putin style extortion!

  9. Marian da Silva Almeida | November 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    It’s all about helping Putin

  10. Marc Emson | November 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Well, technically, the GOP are.
    Trump thinks of himself as “The America” , the country itself, after all…

    Traitors, all of them.

  11. Johnny P | November 1, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Yeah right like Republicans ever do anything with integrity.

  12. Johnny P | November 1, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Republicans can’t be trusted. They will always choose their own self-interest.

    • mik213 | November 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Its so creepy to see him hug the flag…who does that?! that is not normal. to me it is insecurity . he wants people to believe he cares about the country. I’ve known this guy a long time…Michael Cohen hit the nail on the head. Con-man and a crook!

  13. Ilia Smirnoff | November 1, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Nancy Pelosi needs to lend the GOPers her third ball, so that they have one.

  14. Johnny P | November 1, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Stop saying it’s a sad moment because it’s really not. I’m happier than I’ve been in three years.

    • Btk 2020 | November 1, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      I think it’s just a sad embarrassing moment for America as a country.

      Because I’m also happier than I’ve been in 3 years. My mental and physical health has been slowly improving everyday since last year’s election.

  15. Wassily Kandinsky | November 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    “What’s to stop the President from using other government entities?” What an incredibly naive question! He has already hijacked the DOJ.

  16. Wassily Kandinsky | November 1, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    I didn’t know that the Sovjets had impeachment proceedings.

  17. hoop earrings | November 1, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    How can we Trust president Dump or the off there rocker Republicans.When all they do is lieeeeeeeeeee

  18. contraryMV | November 1, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    You don’t think this president has an enemies list? 😂

  19. canadianperspective | November 1, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Funny, I don’t recall the GOP crying about the same “infair” process when Clinton got a BJ…

  20. Social Experiment | November 1, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Seems like ever since McCain died, the Republicans dropped their remaining integrity to become Trump’s lap dogs.

