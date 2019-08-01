The second night of the second Democratic debate found many of the 2020 candidates attacking President Obama's record in their criticism of former VP Joe Biden. The Morning Joe panel gives their initial thoughts.

Demcrats Go After Barack Obama's Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC