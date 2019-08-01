Demcrats Go After Barack Obama’s Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Demcrats Go After Barack Obama's Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 1, 2019

 

The second night of the second Democratic debate found many of the 2020 candidates attacking President Obama's record in their criticism of former VP Joe Biden. The Morning Joe panel gives their initial thoughts.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Demcrats Go After Barack Obama's Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

9 Comments on "Demcrats Go After Barack Obama’s Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Lucas Ashby | August 1, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Kamala Harris came away looking terrible with focusing just on Biden. She may have peaked already.

    • David C Witkin | August 1, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      I doubt it. She’s never been more popular.

    • kingsboro1 | August 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      I don’t see her as the next president because there is a lot rascim out in the open and the idea that you are a person of color your not American by the I am African American

  2. DangerDave | August 1, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    97% of gators live in Florida!

  3. Jon Manly | August 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Sadly some of the candidates pulled a Trumpian trick

  4. Quiet Entropy | August 1, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Obama wouldn’t do the public option. That’s my one big gripe about the ACA. The rest of the civilized world has single payer and they get better care for less money. ACA was a start and it was better then nothing but not by much.

  5. David C Witkin | August 1, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Whoopsie! Sorry, Establishment Media and Establishment Dems, but Progressives exist now, and we’re too far forward for you Old Guard types to understand. We don’t like Biden hiding behind Obama when both were far from perfect. Deal with it and move on.

  6. iDokoMedia | August 1, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    It’s going to be a Biden-Harris ticket 2020

  7. mister_love | August 1, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    kamala is unstable

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.