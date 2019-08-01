The second night of the second Democratic debate found many of the 2020 candidates attacking President Obama's record in their criticism of former VP Joe Biden. The Morning Joe panel gives their initial thoughts.
Demcrats Go After Barack Obama's Record In Second Night | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Kamala Harris came away looking terrible with focusing just on Biden. She may have peaked already.
I doubt it. She’s never been more popular.
I don’t see her as the next president because there is a lot rascim out in the open and the idea that you are a person of color your not American by the I am African American
97% of gators live in Florida!
Sadly some of the candidates pulled a Trumpian trick
Obama wouldn’t do the public option. That’s my one big gripe about the ACA. The rest of the civilized world has single payer and they get better care for less money. ACA was a start and it was better then nothing but not by much.
Whoopsie! Sorry, Establishment Media and Establishment Dems, but Progressives exist now, and we’re too far forward for you Old Guard types to understand. We don’t like Biden hiding behind Obama when both were far from perfect. Deal with it and move on.
It’s going to be a Biden-Harris ticket 2020
kamala is unstable