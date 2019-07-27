House Judiciary Committee member Madeleine
Dean (D-PA) says she and other members will continue to push forward with their investigation into President Trump as well as legal action even though Congress is on a summer break.
Democrat: It's Time To Get The Facts About Trump Before The American People | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
How can any non-corrupt politician NOT be in favor of moving forward with impeachment? SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN?
@The One “Innocent until proven guilty” and given enough money you can always buy your ‘innocence’.
‘
@Randy Churchill I doubt you’re capable of making much sense of anything you hear. Not a dude, sista.
@SPZ Aruba “you have to give the accused access to present all evidence”….ummmmm, that is what impeachment is, low IQer. It is the political version of a criminal trial. It works the same way. Both sides have a chance to testify and present evidence. So I guess you agree with impeachment then, cuz Trump will have a chance to present his evidence of his “innocence”, right?
@Marilyn Cleopatra You know nothing about American history, do you Low IQer. If you are able to read. look just a little bit at how the public opinion about impeaching Nixon evolved. C’mon, if you are a patriot, you would know about America’s history, stupid.
Where are the rest of the House of Representatives on Impeachment hearing?! We need impeachment!
Do we need impeachment or conviction? With trump sycophants controlling the senate, you can’t have both.
I’d rather see him in prison, and I don’t mind waiting until after he loses the next election to see him indicted.
You need a party and a media that lies less. I feel bad for you.
We need new truckloads of tissues..
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I hope that the repercussions from this includes kicking corporate lobbyists out of politics.
@Patricia Manzi Absolutely!
@Purple Flame Tarot But you voted for Hillary…..
Привет Ed White
Impeachment was specifically created for a criminal minded wannabe dictator like Trump.
Trump 2020
Build That Wall!
Build That Wall!
@NadaSurda Mexico will pay for it.
@David J Excellent summation!
Is it possible that this recess of six weeks gives all the representatives, the ones who are more politically vulnerable a chance to hold public hearings and get their constituents on board with impeachment? I keep thinking this delay on deciding to impeach is more about timing.
Impeachment ? Okay, let’s say Pelosi/Democrats impeach Trump.
The Republican Senate will then vote to ensure Trump stays.
What then ? It will only help the crook and his cronies, and help him in November next year when Trump will be able to say, “Look, Congress exonerated me, how much more do I need to do, to convince the Democrats I’m innocent ?! Haven’t we had enough of this already ?”
It will help him win another term.
Why would we want to give him that chance ?
The best thing to do is wait for the election. Flip the Senate.
THEN impeach.
Otherwise Trump cannot be impeached in his second term.
If we don’t flip the Senate next year, then, get other people on Mueller’s team to testify.
Wait for some of the other 20+ investigations to bring in their findings.
We need to ENSURE that when Trump is impeached, he is removed. That he is found guilty.
For the good of the country.
@Jim Reily Listen, I am a staunch supporter of what Pelosi is doing but she is not opposed to impeachment, she just wants to play the strongest hand. If that means delay until after the recess…fine.
If the house impeaches trump which it will do if they choose to, there is nothing in the Constitution that says they have to pass the investigation on to the McConnell controlled Senate for a verdict. Trump gets impeached, the Senate gets no opportunity to make a verdict so that the orange doofus is left hanging, impeached without the opportunity to claim he was exonerated. He loses his claim to declare that he has been found innocent.
By the way, you seem to be implying that trump will get a second term. You’re not are you?
Get his taxes Now🇺🇸
@Clarkem Repeating nothing but empty slogans and platitudes without even knowing what they mean or if they are factual or not.
@Fuzzy Wuzzy Hardly an empty slogan when it win the presidency, and it will again. Can’t blame you youre probably tired of all these losses, but no our president makes sure to point out the Democrat clowns.
Trumpers doesn’t care about facts.
Larry Adams neither do 60% of Democrats… lol. That means over 75% of the US think you don’t know the facts… lol
@SED Trump and the Clintons are long time friends. It’s a big club.
Because there drinking on that Jim Jones Kool aid
@SED do you have ANY documentation or facts to bring to the table? ANY?
Supreme Court needs to stop covering for Trump and start Governing for America!!!!
@U.S.S. Scambalam She is. So Whats ur comment on that outstanding pillar of society DEMOCRAT?
@U.S.S. Scambalam Still waiting for comment?
Trump just announced:
– Subpoena all of Obama’s records.
– Subpoena all of the records having to do with Hillary Clinton.
– Subpoena the Clinton Foundation.
– Look into the book deal that President Obama made.
The Globalist Cabal Loses Yet Again.
@Frank Van Winkle Not really, this is not Christian values in this administration alone, God is love, peace and goodwill towards others, Trump and his people seems to be too angry, hateful and bullies, yeah one can choose whom they are, but using false Christian values, is just being bigotry towards humans, when is the country going to get a stable leader as this current administration is unstable, God doesn’t hate, we all have a choice, to live freely or believe obvious lies, that no Christian, that is downright scary for good people that want equality, peace.
Mcghan needs to testify,if he doesn’t he is a weak man,so man up Mcghan 😡!!!
Mcghan is more man than you’ll ever be, woman.
@Blokin More man that Cheryl? Maybe, but so far he’s being a cowardly man.
Impeach him now!!!!!donald trump doesnt deserved to be the president ofvthe ujited states!!!!!
@SPZ Aruba he tried multiple times to fire Mueller which is obstruction of justice which is a FELONY!
LOL MAGA 2020
Trumps getting nothing done for the rest of his administration, and that’s a good thing. When we drag the orange baboon out of the White House in 2020 the world will be a better place.
Stupid asshat
The American people know the facts. They don’t care. If you want to hold him accountable, you’re going to have to be the grownup and do it.
Like Donnie, the American public still has plausable deniability. Once Donnie’s blanket is ripped away, Americans will be forced to let go of their own.
@Ugly German Truths statue of limitations is a thing. I wouldnt trust waiting it out at all.
Let’s stop talking about it and be about it and impeach now
It’s not that I don’t like him he’s a liar or a lawbreaker
the only president in history who not a liar or lawbreaker was jimmy carter; look what they did to him.
@Sheeple Barn That last one is kind of true.
The house needs to make a motion to go back to paper ballots
@Robie Robertson Fully agreed.
Yea but someone will pay those counting to count the way they want them to. The USA is full of corruption.
@Julianna Sequoyah yes I agree but it could cut down on large-scale hacking
There is no reason the the precincts can’t count paper ballots by hand. We don’t need to see the results immediately they can work all night counting ballots
America, supposedly the Greatest Nation on Earth and when confronted by a ‘NO BRAINER’, stands frozen like a child who haphazardly crosses the street without looking and then hears the blaring horn.
Facts
Yep
The political question is why do we as citizens obey our ‘government’.
The answer is that we prefer to enslave ourselves, to let ourselves be ‘governed’ by tyrants.
Freedom from this servitude will not come from violent action, but from our refusal to serve this abuse. Tyrants fall when the people withdraw their support.
The questions are: Who and what do we serve? And who and what do we refuse to serve?
#stormthewhitehouse #militaryrevolt
@UCD_rDlG9BF-6XmdCuugyeMQ The current regime is causing conflict. We know that. But the alternative is also a captured situation. A captured state.
Democracy is “government by the people.” What we have in the United States more closely resembles the definition of plutocracy, “government by the wealthy.” The interests of corporate and conglomerate greed. And the interests of Israel.
A nation ruled by big money is not a democracy.
Any vote is a vote to be exploited. Right?
The House passing bills with McConnell running the Senate and Trump in the White House is absolutely useless. You need to get your priorities right, Trump needs to go.
Impeach, remove, imprison.
@Longsnapper 53 I have doubts that it will happen as well. The evidence is clear and trump should go to prison but it’s like trying to catch a greased pig.
@Ken Evanska He will surely be out in January of 2025 as he stands at the Capitol watching Ivanka being sworn in. After that, we will see if there is any piper to pay. We both know that is unlikely.
@Sean Steele Republican Lawmaker: “Mr Mueller, did President Trump ever impede your investigation? ie Did he ever fire anyone that you needed on your team, direct staffers not to testify, or withhold documents that you requested? Mr Mueller : “No”. I’m listening Sean. What evidence is so clear that Trump should be in prison?
If they let trump run wild, replace them. Democrat or Republican if they don’t do what they were ELECTED to do-
REPLACE THEM ALL.
PARTIES don’t matter!
They were elected to do their jobs, not just get big paychecks
First come first
Why mitch is. Blocking the election security?
We already know the facts, impeach him already, if it was someone else off the street they would be in jail right now.