House Judiciary Committee member Madeleine

Dean (D-PA) says she and other members will continue to push forward with their investigation into President Trump as well as legal action even though Congress is on a summer break.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Democrat: It's Time To Get The Facts About Trump Before The American People | The 11th Hour | MSNBC