Democrat makes case for impeachment: Can’t have unity without accountability

TOPICS:
Democrat makes case for impeachment: Can't have unity without accountability 1

January 13, 2021

 

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) lays out the Democrats' case for moving forward with the process to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.

#Trump #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

85 Comments on "Democrat makes case for impeachment: Can’t have unity without accountability"

  1. Castaway | January 13, 2021 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    100% sure that unity is out the window at this point.

    • Howdy Doody | January 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @Andrew M heh probably..

    • Howdy Doody | January 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

      @stygian fug love is sad, love is sorrow. Giving itself to itself there is no yesterday, no tomorrow..

    • BradLee Jones | January 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      President Trump stoled Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop from the Capital Building!😂
      Intel came back that ANTIFA was disguising themselves as Trump Supporters. And President Trump knew, through law enforcement, that they were going try to instigate a breach of the Capital. So he allowed it and used that as a distraction so his Special Forces could run in and steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop while she was under armed guard. That operation was successful. Ret. Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney was boasting about it at a dinner at the White House to other guests. The Lt. Gen. even confesses to have seen Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop and speculates that that’s why she’s so eager to try to impeach the President just a few days away from January 20th.
      Here’s the Lt. General’s video at the White House, with a video insert of the Special Forces that infiltrated ANTIFA saying they weren’t there for ANTIFA inside the Capital making hast to get out quick. Mission Accomplished! https://youtu.be/9mxCI7pXKvI
      The Inserration Act is just a few hours away.

    • Jena Latz | January 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      @Gorky D yes they said 5 killed but 3 died from heart attacks.

    • Jena Latz | January 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @BradLee Jones President Trump wasn’t there.

  2. Main Man | January 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Agreed. Screw their idea of “unity” without accountability.

    • Ceo of god | January 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      @KuariThunderclaw the choice was made by the people in that mob. Trump never directly incited violence towards the capitol. He called for a peaceful transition of power and a peaceful protest/ march just like all of his other hundreds of peaceful marches. What you need to look at is the bail fund joe biden and kamala harris had set up over the summer for the violent domestic terrorist acts of antifa and blm. They bailed terrorists out everyday to encourage more violence and unrest yet it is said nowhere on the msm. Blm and antifa were praised while trump supporters were targeted with hate for violence that was caused by these groups. The proud boys were unfairly targeted as a hate group and labeled white supremacists when they were created by a cuban man who wanted to defend innocent citizens against these acts of terror. It seems as thought you got your information off twitter because even foreign news networks saw the hypocrisy in all this

    • Ceo of god | January 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      @Music777 Hillary Clinton was the one who actually said that she also said not to concede in the 2016 and 2020 election. There may not have been a dem president whos incited insurrection but trump isnt a republican president whos done that either. His words were twisted and his message was altered. He never incited violence and actually its funny bc dems incited insurrectionists and domestic terrorism all summer. Remember blm getting praised for doing gods work when in reality they killed innocent people destroyed innocent businesses and the lives behind them. Caused many to stay home bc of the unrest in the streets literally blocking people of their free travel by protesting in the streets. Or when they started hitting cars and throwing things at them for driving past them or not reciting BLACK LIVES MATTER. Dont even get me started on antifa either. Joe biden and Kamala harris organized a bail fund for these rioters, looters and murderers. The Main stream media whos in obvious bias against trump and republicans tried to smear Kyle rittenhouse and nick sandman. No repurcussion for the violation of our first amendment right by not being able to view and share the story of hunter bidens laptop or voter fraud instances but yet allowed a fake document of trumps tax returns which is illegal to share. And they also allowed the russian collusion hoax to go nationwide for four years but permanently suspend trumps account for???? You are supporting communist corrupt politicians who give two shits about you. You are being manipulated to hate the very man who wants to help you. We are being brainwashed every single day

    • KuariThunderclaw | January 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      @Ceo of god blah blah blah… your whataboutism about a group that was actually mostly peaceful with more violence from the police than the people doesn’t make your argument convincing. Just makes you look like the racist you are by trying to hold them more responsible for a minority group.

      Meanwhile Trump’s action lead to a majority group of violence, placing of BOMBS that DIDN’T happen by those groups, and frankly ignoring the context of Trump telling them to fight or else they won’t have a country is essentially saying “well I don’t want violence, but go do some violence!” Context matters. Simply saying “I don’t want this, but…” isn’t a “Get out of jail free” card. Would be like “I want you to make an example out of them. But I don’t want violence.” That mafia bullshit doesn’t fly unless you support what they are doing yourself.

    • Michael Taylor | January 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      Accountability works both ways. Be careful what you wish for.

    • KuariThunderclaw | January 13, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Michael Taylor Well given no one else is inspiring people to plant bombs to kill Congress.. seems to me only Trump has anything to fear and those like him in regards to accountability for sedition.

  3. sallyforth 67 | January 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    The halls have been corrupted, the echos are hallowed.

    • Automated Lie Detection System | January 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      @Landon Harris The Automated Lie Detection System Has Determined That All Statements Made By User Landon Harris Are: FALSE

    • Landon Harris | January 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      @Automated Lie Detection System no u

    • Biden hates freedom say good bye to our country | January 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @Mark Gibson commie joe stold the election so his low life can live for free and make the Americans pay triple taxes for your fake problems .get a job because communie wil want your pay ck for hunters crack cocain .Communism means gov control no freedom at all. enjoy your no freedom .and high taxes .

    • Automated Lie Detection System | January 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @Landon Harris The Automated Lie Detection System Concludes Through Advanced Neurological Triggers And Stress Detecting Algorithms That The User Landon Harris Is Presenting An Uncontrollable Sensory Reaction And Biological Response To What Is Commonly Referred To As : FEAR
      The System Further Detects Through Advanced Olfactory Sensors That The User Is Presenting An Abnormal Amount Of Perspiration And Defecation In The Users Trousers.

    • Landon Harris | January 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

      @Automated Lie Detection System no u

  4. Kevin L | January 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    “The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.” – Elena Gorokhova

  5. THE R0KAPHELLA | January 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    “Cant have unity without accountability.”

    Wow. That’s a great word.

    • Kile Cornman | January 13, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      @Landon Harris His words were not the cause of the riot. It was the people’s choice. Trump didn’t control or even tell them to riot, so why is it his fault? Bc they had trump flags and supported him? That’s not his fault

    • Landon Harris | January 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      @Kile Cornman I’m done arguing

    • Angry Imperial | January 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      @Jim Partridge Still won’t unite the US.

    • Jim Partridge | January 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @Angry Imperial Your sticking point doesn’t make any sense. Banning hate speech and misinformation is objectively the correct course of action. Allowing either on social media contributed to further polarization. Getting rid of it is a step in the proper direction.

    • Angry Imperial | January 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      @Jim Partridge Who do you consider to be spreading misinformation and hate speech? All Trump followers, all Republicans?

  6. Ed Stevens | January 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    I estimate that 1 month from now, no politician will feel safe and that situation will last for years. The fuse has been lit and many politicians insist upon throwing gas on it.

  7. Greasyspleen | January 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    When somebody smacks you upside the head and tells you they want “unity”, they aren’t trying to be your friend.

    • FatherLucid | January 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      @Alex You’re not watching because you are incorrect. And afraid to hear something real. Yeah there were people who made threats. They are angry. For good reason. But the threats don’t reflect everyone like you wish it did.

    • Crispin Fornoff | January 13, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      @Kristen Price So that’s a no on the having evidence then? This is why no one takes crazy people like you seriously. Your feelings don’t make things true.

    • horsterer77 | January 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @FatherLucid There is no leftist media in the US .
      Also, the division we are talking about, and the subsequent mob attack on Congress, are Trump’s doing and that of his enablers and supporters in the GOP .

      There is nothing from the Dems that contributed to it, or anything that would compare to the crisis Trump & co have created or allowed to happen .
      Any comparisons to some riots during the BLM protests are utter nonsense .

    • FatherLucid | January 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @horsterer77 This is not nonsense. https://youtu.be/MKcOuVpQ6fU

    • The J-Man | January 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      @Test Test Yes…he did not do it. He got his goons to do it. These actions would not have happened without 45’s constant lies.

  8. Red jam 611 | January 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Queen vladz has her trolling semenovs in overdrive 😂🤦🏻‍♂️😂

  9. Noble Primus | January 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    The only way this will get cleaned up is term limits for the House and Senate Representatives. So long as the same people stay in power, corruption will never be cleansed.

    • Stephen Kershaw | January 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      @Nihon Young what an absurd fantasy, besides there’s no such thing

    • soylentdean | January 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Kershaw Tell me where I’m wrong.

    • Kristen Price | January 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @Jena Latz I’ve travelled plenty. You obviously haven’t if you still believe this USA #1 garbage. I can get better healthcare in Mexico and Colombia (and many other countries) than the US. The US is 50 years behind the rest of the world and does not take care of it’s citizens. Republicans are the reason the US will never be great.

    • BradLee Jones | January 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/9mxCI7pXKvI
      President Trump stoled Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop from the Capital Building!😂
      Intel came back that ANTIFA was disguising themselves as Trump Supporters. And President Trump knew, through law enforcement, that they were going try to instigate a breach of the Capital. So he allowed it and used that as a distraction so his Special Forces could run in and steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop while she was under armed guard. That operation was successful. Ret. Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney was boasting about it at a dinner at the White House to other guests. The Lt. Gen. even confesses to have seen Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop and speculates that that’s why she’s so eager to try to impeach the President just a few days away from January 20th.
      Here’s the Lt. General’s video at the White House, with a video insert of the Special Forces that infiltrated ANTIFA saying they weren’t there for ANTIFA inside the Capital making hast to get out quick. Mission Accomplished! https://youtu.be/9mxCI7pXKvI
      The Inserration Act is just a few hours away.

    • 100% La Madrina | January 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      I heard 2 new congresswomen talking about that. One said, ” I’ve been here a week I came here to help my citizen in my state; and all I see is people wanting power not to help their citizens.” I wish I knew who she was but she reintegrated what you said and I agree with you. Also McConnell does not like mail in voting and says he wants to change that. No way

  10. Dr. Metz Lafoy | January 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Time for a third party

  11. Bob Viallo | January 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Rick James punched Charlie Murphy in the head with a ring that said unity.

  12. Heidi Weber | January 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    There`s NO unity without having truth, dignity, and decency.

    • Kelly Chansorn | January 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      Trump is an adulterous sinner. Trump is like the Michael Jackson with under age girls. His darkness will be put in light. Thanks Republicans for loving adulterous man. Creepy!

    • THE ANGRY QUAD | January 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      There goes Nancy and the fun bunch! Their out….

    • Al Notterbot | January 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      @THE ANGRY QUAD “their out” what?

    • Al Notterbot | January 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      @James Griffith Whose msm and politicians would you like Americans to emulate?

    • James Griffith | January 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @Al Notterbot I want fresh politicians that arent older than dirt. And i want a reformed msm that investigates instead of just giving news commentary and being an echo chamber for their coworkers; and where the only way to fact check is to cite the actual source instead of citing another news commentator.

  13. S.A.M McNaughty | January 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    “We can’t have unity without accountability.” The next time we told to just get over injustice.

    • Gordon Reiher | January 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @WilliamOccamensis Comet Pizza !

    • 7natcho | January 13, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @Truth 4tufftimes Funny how when someone speaks the truth they are labeled a Troll eh ? Democratic mayors senators and even Pelosi herself called out on television for civil unrest encouraging rioters to loot , set fires and tear down government monuments yet still walk free . The democrats wasted millions on false Russian collusion accusations and never admitted they fabricated the whole thing which is punishable by law . Even election result , every time a Democrat running for President doesn’t win they contest the results but Trump and Republicans are apparently wrong for doing so .. Take pride in being called a Troll because honestly i wear it as a Badge of honor . If all a person has is ” Troll ‘ or some childish verbal assault that only means they have NO Argument ! Have a great Evening Truth 4tufftimes
      !!

    • O1bad MoFo | January 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      @WilliamOccamensis Obama was black and mean and he wore the wrong suit that should cover it 😂😂😂

    • 100% La Madrina | January 13, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Truth 4tufftimes There were Republicans in the Capitol also. And a lot of REPUBLICANS were in on the LIE to STOP THE STEAL. And all along the steal was from their pockets. Wait til these ppl find out what your wonderful wanna be fascist republican party did to them. They made a death wish. And you know it.

    • 100% La Madrina | January 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @7natcho Tell me what station and when Pelosi and mayors called for civil unrest? That’s all you ppl do is conspiracies. Come to reality. If you don’t come up with something creditable your full of it

  14. Narcissist Whisperer | January 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    “We will never have unity without truth & without accountability.” I must agree.

    • James Griffith | January 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      Yes. Do the right thing. Expel kamala and others alt the same time for their own insurrection support. Let’s go.

    • Truth 4tufftimes | January 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

      @James Griffith Absolutely! If they are ready to arrest Trump for the situation at the capitol then we must arrest every democrat politician who allowed over 100 days of chaos in our cities.

    • Narcissist Whisperer | January 13, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @peaceandllov Where is the evidence Hillary did not get the popular vote?

    • Narcissist Whisperer | January 13, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @David Please stay on topic. Redirections in the conversation are not useful.

    • Narcissist Whisperer | January 13, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @Balthus This is yet another redirection attempt. Please stay on topic.

  15. adam elison | January 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    They aren’t making a case for anything but they’re own treason and sedition

  16. iHAVEaCrackn Mybutt | January 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    If they didn’t want protesters r blm IN the capital tell pelosi to NOT INVITE THEM it’s that simple 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️😂✌️😎

  17. Clevis Bernier | January 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    These people don’t want unity. They want more power. They’re actively trying to destroy anyone who disagrees with them. They are fascists.

  18. Jeff Dingle | January 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Nothing is settled until it is settled right…
    – Rudyard Kipling

    • BradLee Jones | January 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      President Trump stoled Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop from the Capital Building!😂
      Intel came back that ANTIFA was disguising themselves as Trump Supporters. And President Trump knew, through law enforcement, that they were going try to instigate a breach of the Capital. So he allowed it and used that as a distraction so his Special Forces could run in and steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop while she was under armed guard. That operation was successful. Ret. Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney was boasting about it at a dinner at the White House to other guests. The Lt. Gen. even confesses to have seen Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop and speculates that that’s why she’s so eager to try to impeach the President just a few days away from January 20th.
      Here’s the Lt. General’s video at the White House, with a video insert of the Special Forces that infiltrated ANTIFA saying they weren’t there for ANTIFA inside the Capital making hast to get out quick. Mission Accomplished! https://youtu.be/9mxCI7pXKvI
      The Inserration Act is just a few hours away.

  19. Ja Loux | January 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Well this “impeachment” all but just went up in smoke.
    Nice try hypocrites.

  20. James Griffith | January 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    And do you plan on achieving that accountability? Holding kamala harris accountable for encouraging insurrection over the summer? And dem politicians that supported them? Les do all that and unite. I’m on board.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.