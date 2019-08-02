Since Robert Mueller's testimony 24 House Democrats have announced they back impeachment and Thursday the number rose to 177, one vote shy of a majority of the Democratic caucus according to the NBC News count including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel. He joined Lawrence O’Donnell.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Democrats Backing Impeachment Nears Threshold | The Last Word | MSNBC