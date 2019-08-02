Since Robert Mueller's testimony 24 House Democrats have announced they back impeachment and Thursday the number rose to 177, one vote shy of a majority of the Democratic caucus according to the NBC News count including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel. He joined Lawrence O’Donnell.
Democrats Backing Impeachment Nears Threshold | The Last Word | MSNBC
Okay, Nancy, let’s do this. We are at the tipping point. Let’s go.
Unless you were not watching cartoons……Not one single democrat voted to impeach Bill Clinton after he committed perjury under oath. Therefore; the same thing will happen here. Trump will be exonerated and you will cry here….again! However; be ready to eat crow when the IG comes up with the report of the coverup from the Demoncrats in regards to Russia. Get the tissue ready for the tears……
@ALwayserecto And you will be thrown in a concentration camp in 2020, as will all Trumpanzees.
Thanks for proving me right. You are a living proof of our failed education system. Do you need a safe space? Maybe a therapy puppy? Thanks!
Quiet Entropy name one thing he did to revive it? Was it the obamacare? Nope was it the bail out of the car manufacturers? Nope maybe it was the higher taxes? Or was it trump reducing taxes and releasing regulations but obama is a business man where trump has never run a business?
SEnd Moscow Mitch home to …..Rrr
The house must do their part and do the right thing by impeaching trump. If Moscow Mitch and the corrupt senators refused, then the American people must match to Washington and demand trump be removed. We cannot leave the corrupt senates to keep doing as they wished by defending an impeachable president, including not securing our electoral systems. Enough is enough.
We dont live under Mob rule in this country. There is a constitutional process to remove a president. Follow it and ACCEPT the results even if it’s not the result you wanted. We had to deal with leftwing temper tantrums on election night because the left couldn’t accept that trump is the duely elected president. And he still is.
@Drew “leftwing temper tantrums”… Youre funny.. I agree though let the impeachment go and see how it goes.
@coolmodelguy another brainwashed Democrat
Just out of curiosity, what would you try to impeach on?
@Drew Oliver and he will be until 2024.
IMPEACH
Bud Fudlacker ::: you are moron child killer
Impeach Democrats in Congress first.
Alexander:::: you would love Venezuela. Republicans want to make the US like Venezuela. If Congress disapproves of your crimes, then replace Congress. That is the Venezuelan way. Maybe you should live there. The same Venezuelans that voted for Chavez are now vomiting Republican. Doing the same thing and expecting opposite results. Republicans want to make the US just like Venezuela.
Worthless Benedict Donald
Mandy Last Benedict Donald is so much more than “worthless”…he is Evil.
Berlin had a wall. It is gone now, but not before many families were destroyed.
What cha going to do when the trump monument wall does not do what the trump claims it will do? What cha gonna do when the trump bankrupts the USA government and walks away with the billions he has hidden in some Deutsche type bank ? Nothing. There will be NOTHING TO DO.
Tired of winning?
Impeach the MF
GET McGAHN IN THERE FOR PUBLIC TESTIMONY! KEEP TELEVISING!!
He already testified for 30 hrs to Mueller
@Alex cool, then 5 for congress will be a breeze.
@Noreb nah. No more giving in to corrupt congressmen. Let them cry about it.
@Alexander The Great I think you guys need to hear it out loud! It seems most of the Supporters did not read the report, and think Trump is telling the truth…(SMDH) McGahn has to go with what he told Mueller, and this will be damning for the President. I see you are sweating just like Trump…lol There is a reason they are blocking Congress. What he Asked McGahn to do needs to be heard out loud for the people that did not take the time to read it for themselves. tic tock …..Trumps days are numbered. . #jail2020
@Alex lolol last i checked, subpoenas aren’t optional. Good luck with that “logic” and your propaganda.
Ditch #MoscowMitch
The congressman has the same voice as Nadler.
Any Democrat not backing at least an impeachment inquiry is a no vote regardless. Have some freaking integrity even if your leader does not.
You’re watching MSNBC and worried about integrity?
This shows us who is and who isn’t on Putin’s payroll.
We have only one person to convince. She is stubborn and the most important though. We need her aboard. Nancy back the Democrats.
Alfred Basurto — Stop trying to get “her aboard”. Dump the “stubborn” Nancy”, and proceed with the impeachment.
They just presented the numbers and they only have half the votes to impeach Trump since they will get zero Republicans and need 80-90% of Democrats to impeach, I doubt that will change enough to ever be a reality. They can open a formal investigation anyways, but don’t expect anything the public already knows to turn up and it will end with no impeachment vote or a failed impeachment vote or maybe it will just never end like the Hillary investigations. September or October will be the earliest they will be able to open an investigation, with Trump’s obstruction and court challenges it will last until next August when campaigning become more important and progress will stop. The investigate Trump for impeachment while he is running for President sounds good to me, the investigation is more important politically than a failed vote because it keeps Trump’s record in the news on a weekly basis, even FOX viewers are aware of it because of the pushback like investigating the investigators.
Pelosi is on Putin’s payroll. She’s not going to back impeachment regardless of the evidence against Trump.
The democRATS can’t back themselves.
Impeach traitor trump and moscow mitch now, before it’s too late.
Mueller Time? LOL! LOL! Trump 2020!
lol already to late moron
Vote blue before we have Russian tanks going down our streets
impeach him now
What crime?
IMPEACH NOW!!!
Impeachment IS STILL America’s last, best hope. The deck is SO stacked, now, that there’s NO CHANCE of ousting Trump, through an election. It’s RIGGED
Are you high….trump gets till 2024 max…….impeachment wont do anything anyway except waste tax dollars and annoy independent voters just like it did when Clinton was impeached.
You do know you’ve got 20 million illegals voting in 2020, don’t you?
No, lets keep ‘going high’ because that’s turned out so well.
Democrats WEEK….They should IMPEACH. Let History show CONGRESS DID THIER JOB THE SENATE DIDNT
Your way past the threshold. Its been time to impeach!
What’s the crime?
These snipe hunts are essential to keep disappointed lefties engaged & away from the gas pipe. Lol.