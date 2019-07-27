Democrats Broach Impeachment In Bid For Robert Mueller Grand Jury Info | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 27, 2019

July 27, 2019

 

Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses a new court filing by the House Judiciary Committee that formally invokes impeachment in making the case for access to Robert Mueller's grand jury material, as well as other acts of malfeasance by Donald Trump and his coterie that Congress intends to investigate.
60 Comments on "Democrats Broach Impeachment In Bid For Robert Mueller Grand Jury Info | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Conspiracat | July 27, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    You want to Make America Great Again (like it was BEFORE Trump?)
    It’s simple;
    IMPEACH
    INDICT
    IMPRISON

  2. Hibo Maxamad | July 27, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    Barr is lying for trump, he is afraid of him but 2020 they will go to jail 🙋

    • Ugly German Truths | July 27, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      not 2020. That’s when the election is, President and Congress are in office till 2021 (Congress changes guard on the first working day of the year, president is inaugurated around the 20th day… Nothing can happen before a new president and Senate majority are in place even a different republican president would just pardon Trump to save the face of his party.

    • James Hutchins | July 27, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Ugly German Truths if he did, guarantee he would be a one term POTUS.

    • Charlie Cross | July 27, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Someone needs to tell Barr that he is not the president’s lawyer and obstruction of justice is a federal felony

    • Frank Machnick | July 27, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Charlie Cross Yea? What is selling secrets to china and installing communism?

  3. Jon Freeman | July 27, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    Trolls Trolls Trolls everywhere.

    • Common Sense A Super Power | July 27, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      Indeed, the Russians are working overtime to try and stir more misinformation and division among Americans. Don’t let their lame name calling take focus off the fact that they are trying to sow discord!

    • waone boyz | July 27, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      @Common Sense A Super Power agree… Let’s make America muslim country bring all muslim refugees from muslim country… Go demotard sjwshit antifag libertard blmshit

    • Charlie Cross | July 27, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Do they get paid by the post or by the word?

  4. David J | July 27, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    “Donald Trump’s presidency has raised a question that many of us never thought we’d be    asking: Is our democracy in danger? Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt have spent more than twenty years studying the breakdown of democracies in Europe and Latin America, and they believe the answer is yes. Democracy no longer ends with a bang—in a revolution or military coup—but with a whimper: the slow, steady weakening of critical institutions, such as the judiciary and the press, and the gradual erosion of long-standing political norms. The good news is that there are several exit ramps on the road to authoritarianism. The bad news is that, by electing Trump, we have already passed the first one..”

    “How Democracies Die”
    By Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt

    Trump has brought our democratic republic to the brink of falling off of a cliff.  This past 4th of July, we celebrated 243 years as a nation. The question we should be asking ourselves, is our we willing to watch an abhorrent, corrupt, and contemptible failed human being like Trump  simply toss those 243 years off of a cliff?  There are some who seem to believe that a traitor, con-man and moral abomination like Trump is more important than all of those 243 years. I’m not one of those people.

    America vs Trump and Putin, who’s side are you on?

  5. Linds m | July 27, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    He needs to go not a President of the people. He sides with cyber attacks on our voting system what a dirty scammer.

    • Paula Keller | July 27, 2019 at 4:38 AM | Reply

      Linds m. So true, this is how reThugsbliCons cheats in many differents ways. Moscow Mitch blocks everything. Traitor Drumpf accepts help from Russia.

    • James Hutchins | July 27, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      Paula Keller it is unfortunate with over 3 million votes didn’t vote for this POTUS how about folks get out, take a ride with another voter but bottom line vote, VOTE! Through the ballot box Dems take back Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Do that and POTUS 45 could be walked out the door. Would he show up for the inaugural of POTUS 46? I doubt he has the balls to show up for it.

  6. Cornell Waters | July 27, 2019 at 1:39 AM | Reply

    Inquiry Yes!!!!!! Wine is fine, winning or spinning?

    • castroy64 | July 27, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

      Cornell Waters – Keep whining about impeachment and President Trump and the American People will keep winning. #Trump2020

  7. Linds m | July 27, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Like weeds one bad they are all bad. Mitch McConnell is allowing hacks on our elections so sad blocking security money on it.

  8. Dan Ozomatli | July 27, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Absolutely agree with this great man of truth. Thank you Mr. Raskin..

  9. Robert | July 27, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    The very fact that they won’t fix the election security problems tells you all you need to know. Remove that clown by any means necessary. And the sooner the better.

  10. Lily Jade | July 27, 2019 at 3:13 AM | Reply

    Bring trump in front of cameras at Impeachment hearings! There, win win.

    • TV꿀잼 | July 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

      Just as terrorism has disappeared in the United States and Europe, The Democratic Party will also disappear.
      The incompetent Democratic Party has committed too many sins.

    • castroy64 | July 27, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

      Lily Jade – Every time you Dims whine about “impeachment” you show that you have nothing to offer the American People.

    • Pokarot | July 27, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @G Eak More like, “Show me a specific man and I’ll show you 10 instances of the same crime.” It’s kind of impressive really, just the utter disregard for the rule of law that a specific, very orange, man can have. Any of the rest of us would have to dedicate serious effort to be a criminal on that level, and he just does it so naturally.

    • castroy64 | July 27, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      Pokarot <- Trump Derangement Syndrome

  11. Ms Roxy Baby | July 27, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    WOW!! Please uphold the constitution!!! WE THE PEOPLE ARE PRAYING!!!

    • TV꿀잼 | July 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

      Just as terrorism has disappeared in the United States and Europe, The Democratic Party will also disappear.
      The incompetent Democratic Party has committed too many sins.

    • Donee Stoner | July 27, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      Ms Roxy Baby. We The People are DEMANDING !

  12. P.E.M. Run Balance Wheel - RBW | July 27, 2019 at 3:20 AM | Reply

    🧐 – Ari Melber sir ;
    You did a good job, filling in for Rachel Maddow.
    Rep. Jamie Raskin, sir, 👍.

  13. Dave | July 27, 2019 at 3:59 AM | Reply

    Primary all the Democrats who do not back impeachment!

    • Ugly German Truths | July 27, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      Dave… do you want to see Trump legally punished for his transgressions?`
      Then Impeaching him NOW is the wrong move. McConnell could accept the House decision and stage a rigged Senate Impeachment hearing, ending up buying Trump reelection with a staged “not guilty” verdict of his corrupt partisan senators. you would need 75 votes for impeachment and you won’t get any republican votes PERIOD. so you’d sit there with 47? 48? dem and independent votes and get smacked around for a year with “see? total exoneration” by the Trumpsterfire.

  14. RLH CAT | July 27, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    Finally, finally, finally, a congress rep who tells it like it is!!! Such a breath of fresh air. Answering “Yes” to a specific question. They can actually do that. Thank you!

  15. communistjesus | July 27, 2019 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    !!!! POWER TO THE PEOPLE !!!! AKA THE CONSTITUTION OF THE U.S.A.

  16. Dawn-Marie Langlois | July 27, 2019 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Trump is a thug who uses others to do his dirty work. Republicans now obviously inviting Russian help again BECAUSE mob boss mafia wannabe DICTATOR

    • Merrily Munson | July 27, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      You have just described how a narcissist, Trump uses his flying monkeys, Mitch McConnell et al to do his Dirty Work. Trump’s actions are classic pathological narcissism.

    • nottawigga33 | July 27, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Trump is horrible but Russiagate is a conspiracy theory, it’s not real. Go after him for emoluments or something real. They are looking dumb and losing credibility with this circus. And, wasting time. I’m more concerned with his ties to Saudi Arabia and Israel.

  17. Athena | July 27, 2019 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    Thank You Rep Raskin for saying this is now an impeachment inquiry.

  18. wily wascal | July 27, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

    Republicans VERY concerned about elections…preoccupied with finding ways how to rig them in their favor!

    • Bulletup14 | July 27, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      The only thing we’re worried about is the fact the boot licking Commies have taken over the DNC.

    • wily wascal | July 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Bulletup14 Everyone knows Russians hate democracy, Doc! Just look how they attacking America with Republican help!

    • wily wascal | July 27, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      @castroy64 The irony is too rich, Doc! What you fail to grasp is that Mueller was bending over backwards being fair to Trump. Although not hobbled by Barr’s last-minute directive about bogus presumptive Executive privilege, Mueller chose to abide by it, as he told us he would anyway before the directive was ever issued by Barr. Mueller’s reticence protects Trump far more than any showboating by Congressional Republicans ever could have. But you can’t appreciate that, because you’re too ignorant to respect Mueller’s integrity and ethical commitment to the rule of law, and to see how much worse things could have been had Mueller not had those things, or not restrained himself. Mueller shows what a TRUE American is made of, a TRUE hero! The kind of Republican we can ALL respect. With people like Mueller, it doesn’t really matter what their politics are, anyway. They’re just good Americans. The fact that you don’t understand the import of Mueller’s report and testimony in no way protects Trump from prison. Can you understand that much, at least, Doc?

    • Paul D | July 27, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Trump 2020.

    • Charlie Cross | July 27, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      They can only win by cheating.

  19. schris413 | July 27, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    “We don’t have the redacted version” yes you do.

  20. Ralph Ediger | July 27, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Why in the world dont journalists just ask trump everyday if he laundered money
    Get him on the record right now

