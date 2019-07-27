Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses a new court filing by the House Judiciary Committee that formally invokes impeachment in making the case for access to Robert Mueller's grand jury material, as well as other acts of malfeasance by Donald Trump and his coterie that Congress intends to investigate.
Democrats Broach Impeachment In Bid For Robert Mueller Grand Jury Info | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
You want to Make America Great Again (like it was BEFORE Trump?)
It’s simple;
IMPEACH
INDICT
IMPRISON
Start here.https://mobile.twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1154854056894054400?s=09
@Talia Kay Sarcasm tag is missing, Pavel 😉
Barr is lying for trump, he is afraid of him but 2020 they will go to jail 🙋
not 2020. That’s when the election is, President and Congress are in office till 2021 (Congress changes guard on the first working day of the year, president is inaugurated around the 20th day… Nothing can happen before a new president and Senate majority are in place even a different republican president would just pardon Trump to save the face of his party.
Ugly German Truths if he did, guarantee he would be a one term POTUS.
Someone needs to tell Barr that he is not the president’s lawyer and obstruction of justice is a federal felony
@Charlie Cross Yea? What is selling secrets to china and installing communism?
Trolls Trolls Trolls everywhere.
Indeed, the Russians are working overtime to try and stir more misinformation and division among Americans. Don’t let their lame name calling take focus off the fact that they are trying to sow discord!
@Common Sense A Super Power agree… Let’s make America muslim country bring all muslim refugees from muslim country… Go demotard sjwshit antifag libertard blmshit
Do they get paid by the post or by the word?
“Donald Trump’s presidency has raised a question that many of us never thought we’d be asking: Is our democracy in danger? Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt have spent more than twenty years studying the breakdown of democracies in Europe and Latin America, and they believe the answer is yes. Democracy no longer ends with a bang—in a revolution or military coup—but with a whimper: the slow, steady weakening of critical institutions, such as the judiciary and the press, and the gradual erosion of long-standing political norms. The good news is that there are several exit ramps on the road to authoritarianism. The bad news is that, by electing Trump, we have already passed the first one..”
“How Democracies Die”
By Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt
Trump has brought our democratic republic to the brink of falling off of a cliff. This past 4th of July, we celebrated 243 years as a nation. The question we should be asking ourselves, is our we willing to watch an abhorrent, corrupt, and contemptible failed human being like Trump simply toss those 243 years off of a cliff? There are some who seem to believe that a traitor, con-man and moral abomination like Trump is more important than all of those 243 years. I’m not one of those people.
America vs Trump and Putin, who’s side are you on?
OneEyedJack1970
Because I despise nazi fascists too.
@eurekajim #VoteBlue so you don’t like obama.
Dave J. Well-said, my brother. Thank you. I have read the book you mentioned.
Alexander The Great,
Tell your comrades to stop interfering with our elections, when Trump is removed from office there will be major consequences for the interference.
He needs to go not a President of the people. He sides with cyber attacks on our voting system what a dirty scammer.
Linds m. So true, this is how reThugsbliCons cheats in many differents ways. Moscow Mitch blocks everything. Traitor Drumpf accepts help from Russia.
Paula Keller it is unfortunate with over 3 million votes didn’t vote for this POTUS how about folks get out, take a ride with another voter but bottom line vote, VOTE! Through the ballot box Dems take back Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Do that and POTUS 45 could be walked out the door. Would he show up for the inaugural of POTUS 46? I doubt he has the balls to show up for it.
Inquiry Yes!!!!!! Wine is fine, winning or spinning?
Cornell Waters – Keep whining about impeachment and President Trump and the American People will keep winning. #Trump2020
Like weeds one bad they are all bad. Mitch McConnell is allowing hacks on our elections so sad blocking security money on it.
TV꿀잼 is that why China is being ruled a communist dictator. You’re not American
castroy64 you don’t belong here Russian troll.
Paul D you dumb Russian troll
@JCruzify1 You are nuts.
Absolutely agree with this great man of truth. Thank you Mr. Raskin..
Amen.
The very fact that they won’t fix the election security problems tells you all you need to know. Remove that clown by any means necessary. And the sooner the better.
Mueller time = meh
Robert – “Russia! Russia! Russia!”
You Dims are pathetic. 😂😂😂
@gnshapiro What, no bullet to the head? Sad
Bring trump in front of cameras at Impeachment hearings! There, win win.
Just as terrorism has disappeared in the United States and Europe, The Democratic Party will also disappear.
The incompetent Democratic Party has committed too many sins.
Lily Jade – Every time you Dims whine about “impeachment” you show that you have nothing to offer the American People.
@G Eak More like, “Show me a specific man and I’ll show you 10 instances of the same crime.” It’s kind of impressive really, just the utter disregard for the rule of law that a specific, very orange, man can have. Any of the rest of us would have to dedicate serious effort to be a criminal on that level, and he just does it so naturally.
Pokarot <- Trump Derangement Syndrome
WOW!! Please uphold the constitution!!! WE THE PEOPLE ARE PRAYING!!!
Ms Roxy Baby. We The People are DEMANDING !
🧐 – Ari Melber sir ;
You did a good job, filling in for Rachel Maddow.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, sir, 👍.
Primary all the Democrats who do not back impeachment!
Dave… do you want to see Trump legally punished for his transgressions?`
Then Impeaching him NOW is the wrong move. McConnell could accept the House decision and stage a rigged Senate Impeachment hearing, ending up buying Trump reelection with a staged “not guilty” verdict of his corrupt partisan senators. you would need 75 votes for impeachment and you won’t get any republican votes PERIOD. so you’d sit there with 47? 48? dem and independent votes and get smacked around for a year with “see? total exoneration” by the Trumpsterfire.
Finally, finally, finally, a congress rep who tells it like it is!!! Such a breath of fresh air. Answering “Yes” to a specific question. They can actually do that. Thank you!
Ha, ha, ha… https://www.thestar.com/news/world/analysis/2019/06/05/donald-trump-has-now-said-more-than-5000-false-claims-as-president.html
!!!! POWER TO THE PEOPLE !!!! AKA THE CONSTITUTION OF THE U.S.A.
Commies Liberals fascists failed to take down Trump.
Trump is a thug who uses others to do his dirty work. Republicans now obviously inviting Russian help again BECAUSE mob boss mafia wannabe DICTATOR
You have just described how a narcissist, Trump uses his flying monkeys, Mitch McConnell et al to do his Dirty Work. Trump’s actions are classic pathological narcissism.
Trump is horrible but Russiagate is a conspiracy theory, it’s not real. Go after him for emoluments or something real. They are looking dumb and losing credibility with this circus. And, wasting time. I’m more concerned with his ties to Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Thank You Rep Raskin for saying this is now an impeachment inquiry.
Republicans VERY concerned about elections…preoccupied with finding ways how to rig them in their favor!
The only thing we’re worried about is the fact the boot licking Commies have taken over the DNC.
@Bulletup14 Everyone knows Russians hate democracy, Doc! Just look how they attacking America with Republican help!
@castroy64 The irony is too rich, Doc! What you fail to grasp is that Mueller was bending over backwards being fair to Trump. Although not hobbled by Barr’s last-minute directive about bogus presumptive Executive privilege, Mueller chose to abide by it, as he told us he would anyway before the directive was ever issued by Barr. Mueller’s reticence protects Trump far more than any showboating by Congressional Republicans ever could have. But you can’t appreciate that, because you’re too ignorant to respect Mueller’s integrity and ethical commitment to the rule of law, and to see how much worse things could have been had Mueller not had those things, or not restrained himself. Mueller shows what a TRUE American is made of, a TRUE hero! The kind of Republican we can ALL respect. With people like Mueller, it doesn’t really matter what their politics are, anyway. They’re just good Americans. The fact that you don’t understand the import of Mueller’s report and testimony in no way protects Trump from prison. Can you understand that much, at least, Doc?
Trump 2020.
They can only win by cheating.
“We don’t have the redacted version” yes you do.
Why in the world dont journalists just ask trump everyday if he laundered money
Get him on the record right now