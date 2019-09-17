President Trump has kept both Democrats and Republicans in the dark surrounding what, if any, gun legislation he is willing to support. Aired on 9/16/19.
Democrats Continue To Push President Donald Trump On Gun Control | Hardball | MSNBC
How do you plan on taking my guns? *By sending men with guns to take them*
@John Roberts uour not a u.s citizen.
@John Roberts
Do you honestly believe that the American people could/would lose a war with our government? Lol..
@oleg k
According to the CDC.. under Obama’s direction to study gun crime and how often guns are used to stop crime.. the CDC found that between 500,000 and 3,000,000 crimes are prevented each year by legal gun owners.. whereas only around 13,000 people are killed by gun related injuries.. you would seriously be giving up the 500,000 to 3,000,000 instances where a firearm saved a life or prevented a crime in favor of attempting to protect 13,000 people from a gun related death..
Gun crime in the US has been falling for years.. you would actually INCREASE gun related deaths by removing firearms from legally owning citizens.. and you would also hinder your own ability to protect yourself..
I guess I just dont understand your logic.. so feel free to explain it..
@oleg k
Also, as far as you saying I hate this country.. I have served my country.. army.. 88kilo.. stationed at Ft. LEWIS, WA.. I was born in Stuttgart, Germany.. my father was stationed there by the US Army at the time.. I come from a long line of veterans and hopefully my children follow in our footsteps of protecting this country if needed.. and my story is not unique by any means, among 2nd Amendment supporting people.. in the military we take an oath to uphold the constitution from all enemies.. foreign and domestic.. while I have been out of the military for nearly 2 decades, I didn’t take my oath lightly and still try to abide by the army code.. as most veterans do.. the difference between you and I though is that I view the world how it is.. you view the world how you *feel* it is.. we do not live in a utopia.. this world is not peaceful.. and throughout history, the majority of people killed.. ever.. were unarmed and unable to protect themselves..
I would also like to add that absolutely no one is scared of their law abiding neighbor going on a shooting spree.. it is the criminals that we guard against.. not other law abiding citizens.. I also live in an area that a lot of police officers and veterans live.. do you think we are scared of each other? Am I scared when I invite them over to BBQs? I also assume that all of my neighbors own firearms.. and this area is crime free.. yet there are many firearms in a 1 mile radius.. it is YOU that is scared.. irrationally scared of the unknown.. it’s sad, really.. you’ll never truly live if you are afraid of everyone all of the time..
Why do the US, China, and Russia not go to war anymore? All 3 have extremely powerful weapons, nuclear weapons.. but we haven’t been to war with each other for many many years.. why? Oh, that’s right.. mutual destruction..
The poll is full of bs
Yep. We saw how reliable polls were during the 2016 election. “Hillary by a landslide” they said 😂
The poll was worded in such a way to ask people if they thought we should have universal background checks implying we didn’t have background checks at all. I’m all for background checks at gun stores via FFL dealers but the thought that I can’t give my 22 to my son or any other weapon that I want to give to a friend or family member without having to go to an FFL and then having to pass a background check to give it to him is a bridge to far.
Nolan James : Trump is a Poll? 🤔
@idontwaitfor420 The poll didn’t refer to the Dem bill at all. It just asked about UBCs generically. There’s a big difference, and that difference is the entire reason it didn’t pass the Senate in 2013.
@Rick yes I’m aware of that. It was do you think we should have UBCs without really explaining what the term truly means. More or less implying if you say no you don’t think we should have any background checks. Second part of my response wasn’t so much a response to the poll as disingenuously as it was worded as much as what the dems are pushing for in this particular bill that they are basing the 90% claim on.
Until they get rid of their armed guards, bullet proof vehicles and tear down the walls surrounding their houses they won’t be taken serious on gun control. Then we can always quote the “shall not be infringed upon” line in the constitution.
while you conveniently ignore the “well regulated militia” part
@John Roberts Don’t forget the part of the liberal dogma saying that people can only own muskets.
@John Roberts Its already well regulated. Theres already background checks and fully automatic guns are already illegal. What more do you want? None of the gun laws purposed will do anything to stop mass shootings and the overwhelming majority of gun crime is committed with handguns and yet banning ar15s is somehow the answer?
@John Roberts Do you even know what the definition of a militia is? Militia: a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency. In other words, every able bodied citizen can be subject to support our military in times of an emergency. THAT is part 1 of the 2nd Amendment. Then there’s that pesky little thing call a “comma” to divide part one from part two, which is: the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
The snake is eating its own tail.
Also it is true that Democrats are going for guns.. Beto says it best for all of them.
#(ck) common knowledge
@strattuner you could almost make a guaranteed bet, that if it is 1776 in 2020… That more Americans with firearms will defend America and what it stands for STRONGLY.
numbers wasn’t our strong suit then even, but gorrila war fair will keep our numbers AGAIN.
#(ck) common knowledge
King and Queen : Yaaawwwnnn . . . 😴
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
[[[Not a trump supporter]]]
Youre all liars and fearmongers msm
@snowflake melter This guy is definitely not sober.
Is this guy even sane anymore Jeez get him off TV
How about we disarm all liberals, and then go from there?
@waltzguy14151 — The vast majority of mass shooters lean left politically, but your biased media hide the political leanings of shooters when they’re lefties, and flogs the crap out of the talking points if they’re not.
@waltzguy14151 you don’t get to decide what what’s a good enough reason for me to own anything.
@TheBurningIceCream so what do you intend to do about millions of them that are already out there?
And did you also realise that most of these mass murderers used a legally obtained weapon?
How do you feel about the mini 14? It doesn’t look like an ar, but fires the same sized round. If they had been using mini 14s what would have been the lefts excuse then? It doesnt look military, its used for varmints in farmland, and protecting chickens, and livestock from predators. Would you ban those as well?
The Democratic politicians have turned into a bunch of thieves that want to steal personal property. My gun is not for sale, and it never belonged to you for you to buy it back. Gun buyback, my a**, this is gun theft and robbery by force that they are proposing.
@Roman yeah, that was to Jimmy Johnson and the rest of you snowflake conservatives
@John Roberts snowflake conservatives?
Really?
You shouldn’t breed bcuz the gene pool can’t take the hit.
@John Roberts why can’t you idiots come up with anything original? Everybody knows the term “snowflake” was originally used to describe you weenie sucking leftards who can’t decide which bathroom to use and get offended at every little thing.
Roman ALL Democrats?? There’s a clip of Pete buttigieg fighting Beto’s stance IN THE VIDEO you’re commenting on
Why do you need an AK-15. We’re confiscating them. The gunsmoke from the bullets are causing global warming and we’ll be extinct in 5 years if we don’t ban them. Do you wanna see bridges melting from the heat and Florida under 20 feet of water, just so you can have your little boy toy AK15?
You won’t get my guns without receiving all of my bullets first!!!!! Shall not be infringed
Trump: so chuck, which Chicago gun laws you wanna apply to the country…
These people are dangerous and looney.
We should have conceal carry gun classes set up out front, at every Walmart in America. No, we have these secret service protected politicians, putting more regulations on people who already follow the law…
Maybe Democrats should give up their guns…
A democrat a day will take your rights away
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS trump is doing that right now.
Joe Perez Yeah, Trump isn’t a Republican. He’s a lifelong democrat.
It’s not going to happen. Shall not be infringed.
teoff16 yea democrats don’t care about the constitution they will do it anyway and it gonna start a civil war and we will win libs can’t fight and anyone you truly supports the constitution will fight
“Assault weapons”. I didn’t know we were playing Halo combat evolved.
how about the day theres no armed security in senate or house..
And none for media freaks, either.
DEMFUKs hasnt been able to push Trump on even one issue lol.
MSDNC, the first name in Leftist propaganda and conspiracy theories.
Don’t forget about CNN communist News Network highly funded political racist propaganda crap to divide our country and take away our freedom
Fake. It’s all fake. Buy guns and hide them. Libs are out of control.
The only way they take our guns is bullets first never surrender