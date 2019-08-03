Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) became the 118th democrat to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Rep. Carbajal tells Ali Velshi why the house must proceed with an impeachment inquiry now that a majority of House Democrats are in favor of the inquiry.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Democrats Cross A Line, Majority Now Backs Impeachment | The Last Word | MSNBC