Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) became the 118th democrat to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Rep. Carbajal tells Ali Velshi why the house must proceed with an impeachment inquiry now that a majority of House Democrats are in favor of the inquiry.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Democrats Cross A Line, Majority Now Backs Impeachment | The Last Word | MSNBC
Trump and the GOP et al are traitors and economic and environmental terrorists. Their ‘strategic degradation’ campaign against The People of The United States of America will not stand. Let justice be done!
@thebillis1 your mother should have went to planned Parenthood
Dmitri Fukov ya maybe. Your mother should have swallowed you. Missed the one that made America worse, I bet she is horrible person.
@thebillis1 so a stage four ovarian cancer survivor ,currently working with local law enforcement and the mother of a us army soldier who drove tanks in service of his country is what’s wrong with the country.I’m not sure what’s more dense,you or the inside of a black hole
Dmitri Fukov sure, liar!
@thebillis1 3ID,2BN 1-64AR was my unit.my mos was 19k.would you like to see my dd-214? Or do you even know what that is
End the Trump Crime Family Syndicate and Save America!
Dave Schultz : And you keep losing sleep about Democrats, which is why you LIVE on MSNBC. Love it 🤣
No thanks we love our economy…Trump 2020!
For those defending the trump crime family. How many republicans have been arrested? How many democrats have neen arrested? How many of trumps associates? How many lawsuits have been brought against trumps crime syndicate? Answer these without derailing it.
You need to be Heather Hayer’d.
I also support and approve of impeachment of Donald J. Trump!
Dave Schultz we retrieved $40 million just from Manafort’s property seizure so what are you spewing now? The S.C. report found 10 Obstruction ii very Justice infractions.
Are you taking into consideration the $110 million for Trump’s golfing hobby? You are brainwashed so why should I bother wasting my time?
Trump has made no secret about the fact that the core of his reelection strategy is racism. This hate and fear causes confusion and division. Trump excels at this and the Cult45 receives this inappropriate rhetoric as red meat for his racist base!
Nothing happens by accident in politics.
Donald Trump is trying to run the same campaign that he ran in 2016. SEND HER BACK is the new LOCK HER UP he used in 2016.
Trump stating he disapproves of the chant has made it a certainty that it will now be a fixture at every one of his rallies from now through election day.
The Trumps planned this racist attack and they have every intention of throwing more gasoline onto that fire because it is the only path for Donald Trump! He knows he must win to avoid indictment for atrocious criminal activity and for him to remain in the White House.
Jim Reily State crimes are handled by SDNY in one instance. Trump will pay one way or another. Trump is a corrupt piece of garbage trying to destroy America.
Trump keeps winning. Could somebody please go take RBG pulse, need another pick.
Pelosi been cucked, between a rock and a hard place. The identity politics from the “Socialist Islamic party of America” will be their undoing.
Okay, this Trump thing is getting beyond embarrassing now… This is more like the point where a family has to get together to seriously discuss what to do about the Uncle with Alzheimer’s who not only wanders around the neighborhood lost, he does it while naked, shrieking passages from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and brandishing a bloody three-iron at shocked passers-by. What must be done before he truly injures himself or someone else?
You should probably step out of your little bubble and look around you. Maybe breathe some fresh air for a bit and then reassess reality.
@Scott Burns Trump is so incredibly “smart”, that his supporters had to create a whole conspiracy theory movement (QAnon) in order to rationalize his unpredictable and irrational behavior as being part of some grand master plan.
Very well said!
Forget Pelosi, Our Country is Under Seige. Let it be on Record to go down in History, even if he is not Removed,. It will also show the Disgust of the Weak Republican Party that no longer have Morals or Values and will Attach Moscow MITCH, Graham and others with it. That’s how they will go down.
Daniel Myers : Stop, “cracking,” books and try READING them? 😁
Our country is being invaded you nitwit. You’re a bird brain
Yes yes
It will go down in history as the time there was a coup attempt against a duly elected president. It also go down in history that the country was destroyed by the second civil war all because democrats are spoiled babies that absolutely can’t stand to lose and as Barack Obama said go down on the wrong side of history
Smh this is crazy obviously they cant do both and are not putting the voters before the hatred.
The worst president in the history of America is Spanky Tweetie Twump
Scott Burns yup I am cause my feet are on the ground. Your floating somewhere in a dream world. Instead of you I look forwards you can’t even look that far. Ohh and I am happy not sad I am not following that demented moron but you are . Lmao
Yes Spank has to go
Spanky
@Dustin Lynne
Maga maggots need education and mental health care not guns and walls u fking moron
IMPEACH THE MOTHER FKER
Trump has ALWAYS run his businesses with that same approach ( I AM ABOVE THE LAW)
Purple Flame Tarot speculate much?
Dont you mean running it into the ground like he did his daddies businesses?
Scott Burns and how do you know? This so called transparent president is fighting every subpoena to show them . Does that mean he is scared to show the people the truth? Must be considered he has a lot of bankruptcies on his name
Purple Flame Tarot thank you but these trolls are 🙈🙉🙊
he’s not nd can not be foolish is his thinking above all stupid too
IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH!
Yes yes yes !!!!!
30 long months of lawless crime syndicate White House, swamp cabinet destroying America. (:-( #ImpeachTheBastard
OMG!!! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!
Doug Grinbergs your so original…
Man that would be a big party and a laughing joke of the century u try to get the first black president impeach and u the one get throw out the white house
Nice grammar Beavis.
Seriously !! How is it trump isn’t arrested for treason.
It’s a shame dems are just too stupid to comprehend what Mueller has told them again and again. When will they learn?
@A Pett Your wrong we did understand and you probably did too. Clue, it’s the opposite of Trump’s explanation. 10 separate events of Obstruction that when asked Mueller said he would of indicted him if he were not a sitting President.
I don’t see how all you and your compatriots missed that. Willful ignorance.
John n the only willful ignorance is the painful levels of cognitive dissonance in an answer like that. Go ahead and list those “ten” obstructions, buddy. We’re all waiting.
What he said in the testimony as a response to a leading question has been repeatedly disavowed by centrist legal analysts and watchdog as deliberately misleading and entirely out of his lane, because it gave lefties like you hope that a crime was actually committed without actually having to say one way or the other. You are again attempting to move the goal posts and read between the lines.
US legal code makes it quite plain that there is no obstruction of justice in the absence of a crime. Mueller did not have the requisite evidence to prove that a crime had been committed, meaning that any case for obstruction lacks any intent. You’re basically arguing that somebody deliberately sabotaged something that doesn’t even exist. No, what we all know is hidden very plainly in your response: “Clue, it’s the opposite of Trump’s explanation.” Hidden in that sentence is a very real, very powerful example of the type of reality you and so many others are currently living in.
I don’t know o
Telling Lester Holt he fired Comey to end an investigation into himself should have been enough for impeachment and removal if America was still half of what it claimed to be.
@Daniel Myers Sources: every news outlet including FOX News.
Agolf Twittler no, provide a direct source. That’s quite a claim to have no backup.
@Daniel Myers The Lester Holt interview is on YouTube. As for the meeting, just put “trump lavrov meeting comey” into google and you will get results ranging from NY Times to The Guardian.
Agolf Twittler Media commentary and speculation is all you’ve got? Yikes, doesn’t take much to impress you, no?
@Daniel Myers Trump is on video saying he fired Comey because of Russia. As for the meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak, there are photographs from the meeting (published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs among others) and the reporting on the content was based on notes taken during the meeting and witness testimony. I am not sure, what your idea of a credible source is. Trump’s Twitter feed and Sean Hannity?
Impeach, Imprison.
Right after Hillary gets indicted. Because you know, ladies go first.
Barry Sutton
Good luck with that.
Meanwhile, trump university was closed by the court for being a illegal operation.
tRump foundation charity was also closed by the court for being criminal.
ACN is the trump family pyramid scheme, also illegal, currently in court.
His current position is the only thing protecting him from multiple counts of Obstruction.
He was named as a co-conspirator to a felony. Cohen sits in jail now.
So does Manafort. How many of his administration have been indicted? At least 6.
Even if Hillary was guilty of anything, YOU are supporting a felon.
“Waiter, waiter, I think I will have a slice of that TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PIE. Sounds delicious”. Ask for it at your favorite restaurant, its on the menu 🙂 Wash it down with a Moscow Mitch
MIDTERMS 2/3 of the American People spoke loud and clear ….
IMPEACHMENT is the only remedy for an ILLEGITIMATE CORRUPT SOCIOPATHIC potus with delusions of a DICTATORSHIP.
Bella : May I suggest a cup of Nambian Covfefe after your meal, sir? Helps with the digestion of those Tax Returns, Foundation Records, Witness Testimonies (finally unable to LIE or withhold the facts) and, of course, these Russian Connections, that they put in your Impeachment Pie. I highly recommend it, sir 😉✌️👍
Bella : Oops! I mean, “madam!” I apologise 🙂✌️
You’ll need that pie after all that nothing burger you’ve been eating for almost 3 years
just impeach him before he gets someone killed. His soap box speeches have major impacts. Talk his voice of corruption away from the people. He is doing the country harm and putting people in danger.
That’s the truth not only Americans but countries nd nations too so he has to go
IF Congress doesn’t do anything about Trump, there is something SERIOUSLY WRONG with US government. Only corrupt government has no constitutions, guidelines, no laws…no nothing
Nancy “Chamberlain” Pelosi promises: “Bipartisan peace in our times”.
Bipartisan Peace: Pelosi is busy completing useless, demo laws, that are completely ignored by Moscow Mitch.
Bipartisan Results: Re-election of strongman Trump, due to a completely failing congress (NO new laws and NO impeachment).
The ” Thin Blue Line”?
( A book about police by Joseph Wambaugh)
I support impeachment of the occupant TRUMP .
This is dangeroys and trump has DESTROYED AND DIVIVED AMERICA . !!is a TRAITOROUS and TREASONOUS man .
Trump is danger to America, world and planet!! .