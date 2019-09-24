Democrats Enjoy Steaks, Vegan Burgers, And Yams In Iowa | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Democrats Enjoy Steaks, Vegan Burgers, And Yams In Iowa | All In | MSNBC 1

September 24, 2019

 

The Democratic presidential candidates flocked to Iowa this weekend for the annual Polk County Steak Fry. Aired on 09/23/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Democrats Enjoy Steaks, Vegan Burgers, And Yams In Iowa | All In | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Democrats Enjoy Steaks, Vegan Burgers, And Yams In Iowa | All In | MSNBC"

  1. KING T'CHENKA | September 24, 2019 at 12:45 AM | Reply

    I’d still prefer a soy boy president to an orange traitor clown.

  2. T Boned | September 24, 2019 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    I thought the Dems wanted to ban meat because of climate change? LMFAO.

  3. P J | September 24, 2019 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    This meal sounds a lot healthier & better than SpankyPants tRump servings of KFC with MacDonalds hamberders & adderal.

  4. Flabby Bum | September 24, 2019 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    They think impeachment is a new flavour of ice-cream, which is why they keep calling for some.

  5. l c | September 24, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    Why do these corn people decide who will be the nominee

  6. John Brown | September 24, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Who in the heck puts that much strength into flipping a pancake? How do you mess that up? Wow.. just wow. I guess he never had to tie his own shoes either.

  7. John Brown | September 24, 2019 at 3:50 AM | Reply

    This is the best cringe material ever!

  8. John Brown | September 24, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    When you going for the worlds top spot, they just don’t hold back🤣

  9. CREvoTheGreat | September 24, 2019 at 4:21 AM | Reply

    i hope they walked 2 get there……

  10. Negatron Prime | September 24, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    No mention of Yang again. Yang2020!

  11. snowflake melter | September 24, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    SOUNDS LIKE YOU FOUND A DIETARY WORSHIP PROGRAM LIKE THE JEWISH PEOPLE l! I THINK I LIKE THEIR GOD BETTER !! HE DOESN’T WANT 75% TITHING !! 😇

  12. Matthew Lewis | September 24, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Amy Klobuchar dances worse than Theresa May. Now that’s saying something..

  13. ruth depew | September 24, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    I would really prefer yams to steaks or veggie burgers.

  14. DangerDave | September 24, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile, people are homeless and starving!

  15. jen singer | September 24, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Amy Klobuchar?! That woman is polling at 1% Nationwide. Stop silencing/ignoring Yang who is polling way higher. This channel makes me puke.

  16. hgordonf | September 24, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    BLUE MARCH AGAINST TRUMP
    11AM, OCTOBER 19, 2019 DUPONT CIRCLE, WASHINGTON, DC
    RALLY TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY
    BE THERE AND WEAR BLUE !

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.