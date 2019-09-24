The Democratic presidential candidates flocked to Iowa this weekend for the annual Polk County Steak Fry. Aired on 09/23/19.
Democrats Enjoy Steaks, Vegan Burgers, And Yams In Iowa | All In | MSNBC
I’d still prefer a soy boy president to an orange traitor clown.
I thought the Dems wanted to ban meat because of climate change? LMFAO.
This meal sounds a lot healthier & better than SpankyPants tRump servings of KFC with MacDonalds hamberders & adderal.
They think impeachment is a new flavour of ice-cream, which is why they keep calling for some.
Why do these corn people decide who will be the nominee
Who in the heck puts that much strength into flipping a pancake? How do you mess that up? Wow.. just wow. I guess he never had to tie his own shoes either.
This is the best cringe material ever!
When you going for the worlds top spot, they just don’t hold back🤣
i hope they walked 2 get there……
No mention of Yang again. Yang2020!
Negatron Prime
No mention of Pete. Pete2020!
Negatron Prime was Yang at the steak fry?
@Wendy Pastore
No, he was at the shrimp fried rice one.
no ubi capitalist morons
SOUNDS LIKE YOU FOUND A DIETARY WORSHIP PROGRAM LIKE THE JEWISH PEOPLE l! I THINK I LIKE THEIR GOD BETTER !! HE DOESN’T WANT 75% TITHING !! 😇
Amy Klobuchar dances worse than Theresa May. Now that’s saying something..
I would really prefer yams to steaks or veggie burgers.
Meanwhile, people are homeless and starving!
Amy Klobuchar?! That woman is polling at 1% Nationwide. Stop silencing/ignoring Yang who is polling way higher. This channel makes me puke.
BLUE MARCH AGAINST TRUMP
11AM, OCTOBER 19, 2019 DUPONT CIRCLE, WASHINGTON, DC
RALLY TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY
BE THERE AND WEAR BLUE !