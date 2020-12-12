Democrats Lay Blame At McConnell For Blocking Relief Bill | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 12, 2020

December 12, 2020

 

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on this week said he sees no possible path to an agreement on state and local aid and liability protections, according to NBC News reporting. The panel discusses. Aired on 12/11/2020.
Democrats Lay Blame At McConnell For Blocking Relief Bill | Morning Joe | MSNBC

84 Comments on "Democrats Lay Blame At McConnell For Blocking Relief Bill | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. VladI | December 11, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Georgia, flip Mitch on its back.

  2. zozzaro george | December 11, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Mitch is a nightmare for this country.

  3. Ilia Smirnoff | December 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    If McConnell stays where he is, Trump will be able to pull strings even after he’s out of the WH.

    • doordash Mayne | December 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      @Henry Only trump and any businessman man like him has been doing that forever they dont need to be president to bribe a politician. The richest people in the world arent politicians, they own companies that lobby politicans…think about how all the states want to be the next place amazon opens up new business in, and the tax breaks theyre willing to provide so they can take credit for bringing in jobs. .

    • byEmilie11 | December 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      I have a different idea and have all along … I think Trump is more Mitch McConnell’s puppet than the other way around

    • semi retired trucker | December 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

      wait until after Biden and Harris are sworn in; then go after EVERY one of these low lifes, who are deliberty trying to destroy the country….then there will be NO parden for any of them….lock up every one of them up for a long, long time……justice will FINALLY be served.

    • high voltage | December 11, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      Mitch is marked for life. All of them are.

    • Alan Peters | December 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      Not if Georgia elects the 2 dem senators that will strip that old choad of all his power, it’s all in Georgia’s hands.

  4. Coming Back in ONE WEEK | December 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    These people should have no authority of American citizens. There should be a net worth cap in congress. REAL PEOPLE ONLY

    • T.A. ACKERMAN | December 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @CHOPPER GIRL Are you suggesting a laissez-faire style government?

    • CHOPPER GIRL | December 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      @T.A. ACKERMAN I’m suggesting no government at all. All they have ever done is threaen me, imprison me, torture me, and steal from me. As far as I’m concerned, government is your enemy, in the same way thugs on a playground extorting lunch money are your enemy. They are parasites and if you concede an inch to their demands, they’ll take a mile and keep coming back. The only way to deal with them is to haul off, punch them straight in the face, and squirrel those mother fvckers….

    • jean reynolds | December 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      I’m sick of all of them. Congress, the House, and Dump was briefed abound the virus early, did anyone tell the public of the dangers. No, they all, everyone lied by omission. They do not care or speak for us, so why are they there. Vote them all out.

    • beerprayer | December 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      Term limits. 2 terms then you are out. no more lifetime appointments

    • Jeremy Wittekind | December 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/rf1FG1Pw2iM
      Luciferian cult

  5. bLoWc16 | December 11, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    It is so fitting this monster calls himself the Grim Reaper…. tens of thousands of people dying is in his hands.

  6. Pierre Bibeau | December 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch must go and the decision is on January 5, 2021.

  7. Schiamahr S | December 11, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    It is all Kentuckians’ fault by putting this Moscow Mitch back to the senate. So sad!

    • soujourne | December 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      Too be honest I question that election of mitch, he really wasnt doing well then suddenly he won

    • jean reynolds | December 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      They claim he cheated some how because he only had a 10% approval rating there.

    • Buck Johnnie | December 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      THOSE SUNZA BISHES !!!🤯

    • Khemma Aungkh | December 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      @jean reynolds
      Wow! And they are the ones staging a coup over a questionable election. It’s no way he was considered good for his constituents.

    • BSinNYC | December 11, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      I want a divorce. If not constitutionally then at least financially. Let’s give the neo-cons their small government and get our tax dollars back. I’m tired of senators from states whose combined population total less than that of ONE of my state’s cities determine whether our tax dollars get spent to help suffering Americans.

  8. Angela Q | December 11, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    McConnell is being “sponsored” by big corporations.

  9. Lea LeSmith | December 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    They do not care about ordinary working people and their well being.

    • mj8275 | December 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      Republicans : We’re going to vote for someone, who speaks there “mind”…. someone who shares, no special interest in the people.

      Democrats: 😕 Pathetic🤦‍♀️

    • charell765 | December 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      Never have never will

    • None Given | December 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      The Satanic Dem Governors have DESTROYED the working class. Fuc*ing Criminals will pay.

    • Christopher Colon | December 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      And we know “WWG1WGA” if they think the SCOTUS is Not watching this You are “STUPID”https://youtu.be/KQ3np7NMP0Q Dominion Machine Ballot Counting Walkthrough
      I will share this with the world.

    • that one guy | December 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      This country should have never even been shut down in the first place. Over a virus that has a less than 1% fatality rate. Over 20 million families jobless and lives ruined. Its easier and a lot cheaper for the government to fund the one percent that will be affected than the whole united states

  10. Ernest Oliver | December 11, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    McConnell have fallen in line with Trump nothing for states what a joke

  11. Oxford Hall | December 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    President Trump is doing a great job of demonstrating how mean the rich can be to the poor, sick and elderly..

    • Stone Men | December 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      @Sweet Potato …….I……..don’t………care………If……..you ………..don’t………like……….it…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….You………are……………extremely……………………………irritating……………………………………………………

    • Oxford Hall | December 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      @Tech ti Don’t blame the media – that’s just the way it is . It’s an irony you are talking about common sense after saying I’m a puppet .

    • Tech ti | December 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @Oxford Hall But msm is famous for shafting you and me. Just the way it is? So we just take the knee? Thats the way if life now?

    • microleafVJ | December 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      Oxford Hall
      it has always been like that but he has taken it to the highest level with the help from hapless GOP

    • Jeremy Wittekind | December 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/rf1FG1Pw2iM
      Exposing the Luciferian cult

  12. Guy Stoner | December 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    You seem to be missing the point. He acts all the time like its his money not ours

    • mj8275 | December 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Because he is looking out for himself.
      When it comes to regular people, rich people are always out of touch. They can’t cope. They can’t deal effectively with something that they think are difficult. And Mitch McConnell, is a prime example.

    • Al Smith | December 11, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      Duuuuhhhh, diddin’t something something nAncY peLosi blah blah? Mmmduuuhhhhhh

    • high voltage | December 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Tech ti no. she was insuring idiots like kanyee weest don’t get anymore PPP that should go to small businesses. He got 2.2mil, shiitshack got 10mil, and the list goes on. Now kindly put your head back into the ground. It’s your destiny.

    • jean reynolds | December 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      @Tech ti She was trying to keep Dump and and his friends from stealing it like they did with the1st check. She only signed the bill because someone suppose to oversee that the money went to the right people. As soon as she signed, Dump did away the overseer and Dump and his son-in-law claimed a lot of the money that was suppose to go to small businesses and save jobs. It did not happen, that what she was fighting, she cannot trust Dump to do the right thing with our tax money.

  13. Raven Valencia | December 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Who has money for gifts? We do not even have enough money for food, rent, and utilities.

  14. Johnny Carrillo | December 11, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Do not buy sell or trade with anybody connected to Moscow Mitch

  15. littleman938 | December 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    1200 back in April . That’s literally 5$ a day

  16. Golden Shine | December 11, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    There’s always money for the rich and corporations from Mitch.

    • Ken Bofield | December 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Everyone Needs To Call The Senate Complain About Especially Mitch McConnell We Need Stimulus Checks And Help Now🐌🐌🐌 Pass It On…
      U.S. Capitol Switchboard: Congress and Senate
      (202) 224-3121. A switchboard operator will connect you directly with the office you request.

  17. Thomas Parkin | December 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    McConnell doesn’t care, he has never cared.

  18. Sick_Puppy | December 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    “Dysfunctional Government” it’s a killer.

  19. gayle mc | December 11, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Georgia please save our democracy. Vote blue for senators.

  20. Craig Crawford | December 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    This is what happens when this pathetic government allows lobbying. .

