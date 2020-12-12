Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on this week said he sees no possible path to an agreement on state and local aid and liability protections, according to NBC News reporting. The panel discusses. Aired on 12/11/2020.
Democrats Lay Blame At McConnell For Blocking Relief Bill | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Georgia, flip Mitch on its back.
@Peter Egbujie Yes. He’s a three chinned Russian scaliwag swamp sucker. That doesn’t like to share.
@Don Juan Don Juan trumps pathetic Base don’t count as american.
@Mike Keller too bad you’re busy hating your fellow Americans because of your political views typical Democrat
@Don Juan Don Juan 😢🍼🌊🌊🌊
We can help by donating to the Democratic campaigns in Georgia. We cant just sit on the sidelines.
Mitch is a nightmare for this country.
Ethan Funny. Obviously, you are one of the uneducated ☝️🤡
@Dave Waldon So msnbc is the place to get educated?
@Penny Sutch are you stupid or what? He doesn’t want the american people to get a check period zero nada…
@Dave Waldon Says a Cult45 member who supports a Con Man 🤷🏽♀️
@SGT. Torouk yup dead inside and poisonous cadaver
If McConnell stays where he is, Trump will be able to pull strings even after he’s out of the WH.
@Henry Only trump and any businessman man like him has been doing that forever they dont need to be president to bribe a politician. The richest people in the world arent politicians, they own companies that lobby politicans…think about how all the states want to be the next place amazon opens up new business in, and the tax breaks theyre willing to provide so they can take credit for bringing in jobs. .
I have a different idea and have all along … I think Trump is more Mitch McConnell’s puppet than the other way around
wait until after Biden and Harris are sworn in; then go after EVERY one of these low lifes, who are deliberty trying to destroy the country….then there will be NO parden for any of them….lock up every one of them up for a long, long time……justice will FINALLY be served.
Mitch is marked for life. All of them are.
Not if Georgia elects the 2 dem senators that will strip that old choad of all his power, it’s all in Georgia’s hands.
These people should have no authority of American citizens. There should be a net worth cap in congress. REAL PEOPLE ONLY
@CHOPPER GIRL Are you suggesting a laissez-faire style government?
@T.A. ACKERMAN I’m suggesting no government at all. All they have ever done is threaen me, imprison me, torture me, and steal from me. As far as I’m concerned, government is your enemy, in the same way thugs on a playground extorting lunch money are your enemy. They are parasites and if you concede an inch to their demands, they’ll take a mile and keep coming back. The only way to deal with them is to haul off, punch them straight in the face, and squirrel those mother fvckers….
I’m sick of all of them. Congress, the House, and Dump was briefed abound the virus early, did anyone tell the public of the dangers. No, they all, everyone lied by omission. They do not care or speak for us, so why are they there. Vote them all out.
Term limits. 2 terms then you are out. no more lifetime appointments
Luciferian cult
It is so fitting this monster calls himself the Grim Reaper…. tens of thousands of people dying is in his hands.
@Engage360 oh poor baby, all your problems are the democrats fault. Should just move to Russia, that would teach us. Ha ha.
@Engage360 You think anyone actually reads that mess?
@Engage360 you been reported for posting lies… your account will be blocked soon 😉
@Engage360 Lying cultist traitor!
@Engage360 Trump is a pathological liar! Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history! The Devil Blessed Trump for trying to take away Obama care from millions of people during a pandemic! Trump lied about Covid-19 and people have died! Trump = AntiChrist! 👹☠💀☠💀
Moscow Mitch must go and the decision is on January 5, 2021.
This is the definition of being rich: You become out of touch, with regular people. He only cares about his own well being. But what’s so crazy about it, is that his supporters don’t see it…. when he is actually doing it, right in there face.
The Kentucky citizens just re elected Mitch, maybe because they got relief from Mitch.
Moscow Mitch is responsible for keeping the southern red Republican states to have the lowest paying jobs in America!
@mj8275 exactly
those morons in georgia will keep voting for republicans
It is all Kentuckians’ fault by putting this Moscow Mitch back to the senate. So sad!
Too be honest I question that election of mitch, he really wasnt doing well then suddenly he won
They claim he cheated some how because he only had a 10% approval rating there.
THOSE SUNZA BISHES !!!🤯
@jean reynolds
Wow! And they are the ones staging a coup over a questionable election. It’s no way he was considered good for his constituents.
I want a divorce. If not constitutionally then at least financially. Let’s give the neo-cons their small government and get our tax dollars back. I’m tired of senators from states whose combined population total less than that of ONE of my state’s cities determine whether our tax dollars get spent to help suffering Americans.
McConnell is being “sponsored” by big corporations.
@William H – Shut up Baby Billy Goat Gruff-Your whataboutism is again not relevant to the pressing issues at hand. Enjoy your screwdriver breakfast and do something legitimate for once‼️‼️
Big Pharma… why do you think Mitch has been so weak on the opioid epidemic?
omg you brainwashed evil people. you have blinders on from satan. HE HAS OVERTAKEN your minds .
@Tommy hall Um 🤔who you talking to ?
Trump an the republican party loves Socialism for the rich! What other industrialized countries in the world gives Billionaires Trillion dollar tax cuts/Corporate Welfare?
They do not care about ordinary working people and their well being.
Republicans : We’re going to vote for someone, who speaks there “mind”…. someone who shares, no special interest in the people.
Democrats: 😕 Pathetic🤦♀️
Never have never will
The Satanic Dem Governors have DESTROYED the working class. Fuc*ing Criminals will pay.
I will share this with the world.
This country should have never even been shut down in the first place. Over a virus that has a less than 1% fatality rate. Over 20 million families jobless and lives ruined. Its easier and a lot cheaper for the government to fund the one percent that will be affected than the whole united states
McConnell have fallen in line with Trump nothing for states what a joke
WOW – Biden is guilt of racketeering! Can be prosecuted at anytime! Cannot be President, that was Nancy’s plan all along.
@None Given You’re ridiculous because you type ridiculous things.
@None Given “I LIKE GOATSE”
We know you do.
President Trump is doing a great job of demonstrating how mean the rich can be to the poor, sick and elderly..
@Sweet Potato …….I……..don’t………care………If……..you ………..don’t………like……….it…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….You………are……………extremely……………………………irritating……………………………………………………
@Tech ti Don’t blame the media – that’s just the way it is . It’s an irony you are talking about common sense after saying I’m a puppet .
@Oxford Hall But msm is famous for shafting you and me. Just the way it is? So we just take the knee? Thats the way if life now?
Oxford Hall
it has always been like that but he has taken it to the highest level with the help from hapless GOP
Exposing the Luciferian cult
You seem to be missing the point. He acts all the time like its his money not ours
Because he is looking out for himself.
When it comes to regular people, rich people are always out of touch. They can’t cope. They can’t deal effectively with something that they think are difficult. And Mitch McConnell, is a prime example.
Duuuuhhhh, diddin’t something something nAncY peLosi blah blah? Mmmduuuhhhhhh
Uoh wow
@Tech ti no. she was insuring idiots like kanyee weest don’t get anymore PPP that should go to small businesses. He got 2.2mil, shiitshack got 10mil, and the list goes on. Now kindly put your head back into the ground. It’s your destiny.
@Tech ti She was trying to keep Dump and and his friends from stealing it like they did with the1st check. She only signed the bill because someone suppose to oversee that the money went to the right people. As soon as she signed, Dump did away the overseer and Dump and his son-in-law claimed a lot of the money that was suppose to go to small businesses and save jobs. It did not happen, that what she was fighting, she cannot trust Dump to do the right thing with our tax money.
Who has money for gifts? We do not even have enough money for food, rent, and utilities.
Kasie Hunt is a bit out of touch.
Foh wow
oh good
You are right
Do not buy sell or trade with anybody connected to Moscow Mitch
1200 back in April . That’s literally 5$ a day
There’s always money for the rich and corporations from Mitch.
Everyone Needs To Call The Senate Complain About Especially Mitch McConnell We Need Stimulus Checks And Help Now🐌🐌🐌 Pass It On…
U.S. Capitol Switchboard: Congress and Senate
(202) 224-3121. A switchboard operator will connect you directly with the office you request.
McConnell doesn’t care, he has never cared.
“Dysfunctional Government” it’s a killer.
Georgia please save our democracy. Vote blue for senators.
vote red please! no china
This is what happens when this pathetic government allows lobbying. .