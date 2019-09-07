A new report details how spending by Trump's Defense Department at or around Trump properties will now be investigated by Democrats in the House. Anita Kumar, Franco Ordoñez, and Rick Wilson all join.

Democrats To Probe Pentagon Cash Spent At And Around Trump Properties | The 11th Hour | MSNBC