A new report details how spending by Trump's Defense Department at or around Trump properties will now be investigated by Democrats in the House. Anita Kumar, Franco Ordoñez, and Rick Wilson all join.
Democrats To Probe Pentagon Cash Spent At And Around Trump Properties | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
About time.
This crook has been lining his pockets as if the presidency is merely a five-finger-discount!
How
Saving the usa money is against the law grow up
Ganiscol he’s the snatch and grab man
And remember: trump is stealing this money from you, the tax payer. None of his cabinet clowns or these pilots will be paying this out of their own pocket. It will be paid for by tax dollars. Your tax dollars.
Dam, trump’s filling up his pockets with that tax payer money!!!! Moscow Mitch and Lindsey “soap drop” Graham are ok with it….
‘soap drop’ lmao good one charles t
If trump did this in a European democracy, he and his whole administration would be swinging from lampposts in the streets.
@Zola Ngono never let civility & the rule of law gets in the way of good old fashioned hanging.
@Zola Ngono no, he would be allowed to make a donation to charity and avoid a guilty plea
In Australia he’d be jailed.
there is no end at how low TRUMPY CRIMINAL FAMILY will go to steal TAX DOLLARS FROM AMERICANS. People thought that TRUMPY UNIVERSITY and TRUMPY CHARITY was low but time and time again TRUMPY show he can go even LOWER….
This is clearly a crime, and It’s as plain as the perpetual vacuous look on Trump’s face.
As bad as this incident is, I’m sure it’s just the tip of the iceberg. I’m sure that when the totality of Trump’s criminal activities are finally revealed, it will be heinous enough to make most people let out a blood-curdling scream.😲
Considering how often he’s gone to his golf course with his mandated secret service detail he’s already two years in on lining his pockets, correct me if I’m wrong but pretty sure the secret service is not staying there for free. This is just escalation and expansion of the grift he started when he got into office since no one is stopping him.
@Benjamin Bierley It is well known they do not stay at Trump properties for free.
This has been going on for years, it is not one incident.
This con man is playing the fools he calls his supporters like a fiddle. 🤣
idiots flock to idiots
I have been waiting from the start for them to recognize they are being conned, but they don’t seem to care, they seem to like that Trump angers normal people. It is as though they think he is conning everyone but them, when they are the only ones being fooled.
ArkadiosTheodulus It’s not just them though it’s every American taxpayer and its institutions
Arkadios Theodulus, also, Trump is using tax payer money to build his wall; instead of, Mexican money – as he promised.
The Trump family is not like the Romanovs. The Romanovs at least had class. Trump and his low rent family of grifters are more like the Griswolds, and Trump is Uncle Eddie.
Guess what America your President has just added to your national deficit.AGAIN
All of this mess is realy over the top!
As long as Republicans are covering for this Dictator in the making, nothing will happen
Check the Military leadership and see if they are compromised. Why would they take money from hard working military men/ women families and veterans and give 4 billions dollars to Trumps useless wall. Why make our military weak?
Trump must GO HE IS DISTROYING the peoples confidence in their Government and their view of what is true or not. He must be impeached and then prosicuted and imprisoned for Crimes Against the People of the United States of America !
So what. They’ll “probe” and do nothing. I hate democrats almost as much as I hate republicans.
LOL MAGA lol jokes on you America, you voted for a clown and now the joke’s on you lol
Only in America the land of stupidity.
Politicians are above the law. Nothing is going to happen to any trump or the idiots in office around him. All the supposed investigations and probes, going on for so long, so that a recommendation for an impeachment inquiry, is nothing more than lip service. The media is up to it’s usual role of beating us to death with the stories and giving platforms to idiots who use many words to say nothing.
Trump is stealing my money and yours and every taxpayers money. Thief and Chief.
The next POTUS will find that all the paintings, silverware and furniture are GONE from the White House. And, the country will look the same . . . SMH
Time to lock #45 up and throw away the key