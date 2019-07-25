Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, sits on the Judiciary Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday's hearing with the former special counsel.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Democrats Were Not Trying To Entertain, Says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The left and the right are hopelessly divided.
Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you.
Whats your intention in posting this on every video comrade Kutney?
July 24, 2019 will go down in infamy as *The Great Mueller TRAIN WRECK of 2019*
agreed!
Jordan: Why didn’t you investigate this guy?
Mueller: I can’t speak about it.
Democrats: He did such a great job spreading truth.
Emilio Vigil: Go watch Mueller’s opening statement. He laid out exactly which areas he wouldn’t talk about. Mueller wouldn’t answer as many questions by Democrats as by Republicans. Or doesn’t Fox “news” tell you those kinds of things?
@Trumpocalypse So they represent us, but they can’t discuss everything………..hmmmmmmmmm……
@Emilio Vigil : So, you have no idea why some things are not available to the general public… Hmmmmmmmmmm.
@Trumpocalypse Do you agree with Barr not to release the full Mueller report then?
@Trumpocalypse Everybody should know all the information. Everytime secrets are held, it damages the people.
Nadler is a jerk. He knew about Mueller’s condition. And nevertheless, Nadler dragged him into the limelight. Mueller was just the figurehead for Hillary’s lawyers dominating the “investigations”. And yesterday, a confused Mueller was used and abused for the last time. Shame on this hideous penguin Nadler. This was abject.
hideous penguin!!!! gave me a serious LOL. please troll more Donoso, your prose is beautiful
@Graham Wade I guess Nadler reminds everyone of this fat little comic book character. So, my comparison doesn’t deserve many compliments. But thanks, anyways.
Jordan yells like trey others did also the they must think everyone is deaf.
People hear what they want to hear.
Mueller was fine. Americans are the most over-entertained least-informed people in the world.
TRUMP is RACIST! ONLY HILLARY AND BERNIE ARE NOT RACIST! VOTES DEMOCRATS TO NOT BE RACIST AND GETS THE FREES!
LOL LMAO ROFL ,, enough said , LOL LMAO
I love Hakeem Jeffries true american know s what he stands for
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is as solid as solid gets. This American hero has my vote if he ever runs for President!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Here is proof that corporate Democrats and CNN would do anything
rather than talk about Bernie Sanders taking of the lead in the democratic race
Kevin Tewey But he’s not though 🤷♂️
Kevin Tewey Doesn’t matter, I think I read your comment wrong…
Did he?
Bob ‘I-cannot-talk-about-that’ Mueller avoided answering questions from the Republicans 206 times. I do believe that beats Hillary ‘I-can’t-remember’ Clinton. This was a disaster for democrats of Biblical proportions. The flopsweat desperation stench from the dems is skunk-spray squared.
Hahaha. Demorats are a clown show
Not entertainment more like a ShamShow.
VOTE Blue!! Trump will not see justice until the gop is out of power
Problem w corporate media is called out perfectly at the end.
Seems our liberal press is fully fixated on Robert Mueller’s age missing everything he said… Amazing!
Thanks Congressman Jefferies.
What is the name of the series? its going to be renewed definitely.
Only the hear no evil see no evil but talk all evil crowd came away from Muellers testimony thinking trump was cleared. It takes a special kinda stupid to keep supporting this criminal moron.
First of all, no Party represents the American ppl, especially black ppl. These parties cater to the Elites, Corporations and their Personal gain. Trump is a crook, just like the other Democrats. All Democrats r not for Americans, nor r Republicans. Donald Trump was a Democrat first. Mitch McConnell has been a racist all his life. Dems started the KKK and they r still the KKK, with a different strategy. Trump does not hide his faults, only his tax returns. He was to supposed to submit those once he decided to run. Who let him get by with that.