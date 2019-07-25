Democrats Were Not Trying To Entertain, Says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries | Morning Joe | MSNBC

July 25, 2019

 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, sits on the Judiciary Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday's hearing with the former special counsel.
Democrats Were Not Trying To Entertain, Says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries | Morning Joe | MSNBC

33 Comments on "Democrats Were Not Trying To Entertain, Says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Rich Kutney | July 25, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    The left and the right are hopelessly divided.

    Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you.

  2. She's my President | July 25, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    July 24, 2019 will go down in infamy as *The Great Mueller TRAIN WRECK of 2019*

  3. Emilio Vigil | July 25, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Jordan: Why didn’t you investigate this guy?
    Mueller: I can’t speak about it.
    Democrats: He did such a great job spreading truth.

    • Trumpocalypse | July 25, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      Emilio Vigil: Go watch Mueller’s opening statement. He laid out exactly which areas he wouldn’t talk about. Mueller wouldn’t answer as many questions by Democrats as by Republicans. Or doesn’t Fox “news” tell you those kinds of things?

    • Emilio Vigil | July 25, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Trumpocalypse So they represent us, but they can’t discuss everything………..hmmmmmmmmm……

    • Trumpocalypse | July 25, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Emilio Vigil : So, you have no idea why some things are not available to the general public… Hmmmmmmmmmm.

    • Stay Hungry | July 25, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Trumpocalypse Do you agree with Barr not to release the full Mueller report then?

    • Emilio Vigil | July 25, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Trumpocalypse Everybody should know all the information. Everytime secrets are held, it damages the people.

  4. Donoso Demaistre | July 25, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Nadler is a jerk. He knew about Mueller’s condition. And nevertheless, Nadler dragged him into the limelight. Mueller was just the figurehead for Hillary’s lawyers dominating the “investigations”. And yesterday, a confused Mueller was used and abused for the last time. Shame on this hideous penguin Nadler. This was abject.

    • Graham Wade | July 25, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      hideous penguin!!!! gave me a serious LOL. please troll more Donoso, your prose is beautiful

    • Donoso Demaistre | July 25, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Graham Wade I guess Nadler reminds everyone of this fat little comic book character. So, my comparison doesn’t deserve many compliments. But thanks, anyways.

  5. Erincait Rue | July 25, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Jordan yells like trey others did also the they must think everyone is deaf.

  6. Doug E | July 25, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    People hear what they want to hear.

    Mueller was fine. Americans are the most over-entertained least-informed people in the world.

    • The One | July 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      TRUMP is RACIST! ONLY HILLARY AND BERNIE ARE NOT RACIST! VOTES DEMOCRATS TO NOT BE RACIST AND GETS THE FREES!

  7. Aaron | July 25, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    LOL LMAO ROFL ,, enough said , LOL LMAO

  8. Linda Sumner | July 25, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    I love Hakeem Jeffries true american know s what he stands for

  9. Martin I | July 25, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is as solid as solid gets. This American hero has my vote if he ever runs for President!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  10. Kevin Tewey | July 25, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Here is proof that corporate Democrats and CNN would do anything

    rather than talk about Bernie Sanders taking of the lead in the democratic race

  11. RUSSIAN SALAD DRESSING | July 25, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Bob ‘I-cannot-talk-about-that’ Mueller avoided answering questions from the Republicans 206 times. I do believe that beats Hillary ‘I-can’t-remember’ Clinton. This was a disaster for democrats of Biblical proportions. The flopsweat desperation stench from the dems is skunk-spray squared.

  12. bill b | July 25, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Hahaha. Demorats are a clown show

  13. Puppets & Traitors | July 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Not entertainment more like a ShamShow.

  14. John O | July 25, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! Trump will not see justice until the gop is out of power

  15. Elia Fuimaono | July 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Problem w corporate media is called out perfectly at the end.

  16. Claudy TheArtist | July 25, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Seems our liberal press is fully fixated on Robert Mueller’s age missing everything he said… Amazing!

  17. Deborah Blackshear | July 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Thanks Congressman Jefferies.

  18. Stay Hungry | July 25, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    What is the name of the series? its going to be renewed definitely.

  19. stop stupid Republicans Crowell | July 25, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Only the hear no evil see no evil but talk all evil crowd came away from Muellers testimony thinking trump was cleared. It takes a special kinda stupid to keep supporting this criminal moron.

  20. Judith Rhice | July 25, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    First of all, no Party represents the American ppl, especially black ppl. These parties cater to the Elites, Corporations and their Personal gain. Trump is a crook, just like the other Democrats. All Democrats r not for Americans, nor r Republicans. Donald Trump was a Democrat first. Mitch McConnell has been a racist all his life. Dems started the KKK and they r still the KKK, with a different strategy. Trump does not hide his faults, only his tax returns. He was to supposed to submit those once he decided to run. Who let him get by with that.

