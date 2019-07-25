Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, sits on the Judiciary Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday's hearing with the former special counsel.

Democrats Were Not Trying To Entertain, Says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries | Morning Joe | MSNBC