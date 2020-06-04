Demonstrations continue on Thursday across the country over George Floyd’s death | USA TODAY

This afternoon, a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University took place with attendees and speakers including Rev. Al Sharpton, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, T.I., Ludacris, and others. Members of George Floyd's family thanked those in attendance and those speaking up for their support.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced an upgrade to the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from murder in the third degree to second degree murder, and announced aiding and abetting charges against the other police officers who were present at the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis and other U.S. cities brace for more heated demonstrations after protesters and police across the nation continue to clash in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Monday, President Donald Trump chastised governors for failing to halt the looting, vandalism and violence, before ordering peaceful protesters to be pushed out of Lafayette Square near the White House so that he could take a photo opportunity at a church on the park.

