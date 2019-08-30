Rachel Maddow reports on the circumstances of Isabel Bueso, who was asked to participate in a medical trial for her rare genetic disease. Her extraordinary life depends on continued medical treatments that would end abruptly if the Trump administration succeeds in deporting her.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Deportation Threatens Life Of Immigrant Who Helped FDA Research | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
America not looking too Great right now.
@Downright Dutch you are right in one thing…THE TRUTH WILL COME AND IT’S GOING TO BE
” HOLY MOTHER OF GOD….WE ARE SCREWED BIG TIME….”
You will soon learn Russian as second most important language LOL. However I personally think ( with your opinion) you will deserve it all
It did Pryor to 1492, it’s been going down hill since then.
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez The real big criminals are the one sitting in White house you . Pitty crimes like stealing bread to feed family or selling drugs -while BIG BOSS sitting in dark suit and taking money. You moron have you ever thought about WHO IS BEHIND PROTECTION OF DRUG CARTELS, LAUNDERING MONEY ….
Those ON TOP USING poor who will do everything to survive, meanwhile they play how outrageous they are about drugs, peadofilia …how many high ranking polititians “quietly” or not so quiet went “out of public eyes” when things got “LEAKED”
Use your brain, and intellect…and grow up kiddo
Thomas Armsworthy Jr look it’s Tommy the trailer trash tool. More drivel from a clown.
This is what will get Trump voters voting. Voting, fighting for the right to vote and fighting for your vote to be counted is the only way to stop this legal form of mass murder becoming normal.
Anthony Legg 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
They know full well that mass murder is the punishment for being brown in this country but they chose to risk their lives to come here anyway. Don’t they have toilets to clean and strawberries to pick in south America?
mass murder? LMAO!!!! you’ve got a bad case of TDS. Take 2 barrels of a shotgun and call me in the morning..
Trump wants to kick out everyone who isn’t white. I can’t believe this administration.
He wants disabled people out of here. Somebody else did the same in past history.
@B.J Cameron it’s better aborted than watching child in their best age to be gun down from racist without reason ( only colour of his skin). Whole World sees what is going on, second, Trump’s damned wall is NOT BUILD, It’s another blatant Trump’s lie—- GROW UP & GET REAL, or better go on FOX news and live this side for intelligence
@Pam Kurtz you are sick. I hope you get cancer!!
Pam Kurtz you are Nothing but trailer trash. FO Biatch
Alex Ocasio-Gomez more trash from a loser troll. Give it up little Alexis. Your trash doesn’t work.
Prayers and wishes to you Isabel. I’m hoping the best for you against the 🍊💩
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez STFU RUSSIAN DOG
Alex Ocasio-Gomez trash track from little Alexis. The trolling goes On and on and on
Lower and lower, they have no bottom, getting used to trump policies ending lives.
muuuuuud shame can’t get rid of you
At least Adolf Hitler was up front with his racist xenophobia, Trump is a Coward.
If she was a naked model, she could get the genius visa
@Aussie Jim
Yes Jim! 🌼👍
Until I draw my last breath.🍻
Hey@Downright Dutch, stfu. This is about this administration killing children. Whatever comey lied or leaked, is between him and the doj. I wonder though, is it getting harder to deflect and distract? Have an actual discussion about the facts or gtfo.
Downright Dutch ….You are clearly a brainwashed racist 💩
@Downright Dutch You are distracting from the TRUTH. Comey has nothing to with this administration and its attacks on the civil liberties of this country.
Right now Trump is committing taxation without representation in the form of HIS trade war. The very spark of tyranny that launched this great nation, and yet you cry COMEY and HILLARY! We were taxed without representation in Parliament, now Trump issues tariffs without our representative approval in Congress.
Is Trump slapping high taxes on Chinese washers so different than King George taxing East Indian tea?
other countries are leading the research on so many things now america is not number 1 anymore
People think that because American is rich that makes you better!… Not in this case!
We haven’t been #1 in ANYTHING in years.. except for school shootings and child diabetes.
America has really become the villain in this story. What a “great” country, what a “great” leader! The Tr*mp administration is dispensing cruelty, just to be cruel; truly villainous… These are very strange un-American times…
Then don’t come here illegally.
Alex Ocasio-Gomez Ummmm, the family did not come here illegally. You must be a minion of the evil overlord… LOL…
@Hekat the Evil B-tch he’s another annoying troll
@Hekat the Evil B-tch They all came here illegally. If the media reports that they are being deported and doesn’t mention whether or not they came here illegally then they are here illegally. Citizens don’t get deported for any reason. Serial killers are not deported as long as they are a citizen.
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez You didn’t even watch the video before you started speaking, did you? ::sigh::
The Mercenaries they have running the children detention centers. Are like what’s the problem.
We use people like these for target practice in the countries were occupying in the Middle East, Asia and Africa
For those who voted for heartless-in-chief, I hope that this is not the America that you had envisioned when you voted for Trumpty Dumpty! If this is what you wanted, then SHAME ON YOU!! I hope that you or your loved ones will not one day be in the same shoes as these children who only want to live and their families who are desperate to ensure that their children will see another day! #GOOGLE ANDREW YANG! #YANG2020! FOR A MORE HUMANE AMERICA!
Talking from one and giving to another isn’t charity, it’s tyranny.
Even Jesus would not forgive the presidents rabid pet called Steven Miller The president will someday die and I will fight for an unmarked grave may he die a painful death televised with government issued popcorn
Trump now becoming a murderer too!!
When Kim Jong-Un MURDERED the men he was negotiating with because they didn’t reach a deal, trumP did not blink! Still his BFF. He’s a sadist who enjoys inflicting pain and suffering. Remember when he said he’d bring torture back?? He wasn’t kidding, but kids seem to be his favorite target!
MVE you mean liberal murderers who support Planned Parenthood?
And they talk about the pro-choice dems as being murderers. They are killing people with lives already started. Once your born they will help with your death through pollution or deportation
If this happens, take the US out of the G7, it doesn’t belong to be part of this group of countries.
Why isn’t Stephen Miller being stopped? How much longer will this inhumanity continue?
As I often say God not sleeping, and there will come a day when Stephen Miller will be held accountable. Trump force this family out and we force him out next year.
@Tony Rebel – Yeah, but she’ll be DEAD. He’ll just be humiliated. If somebody doesn’t act soon (NANCY), he’ll have taken over the entire judiciary and rewrite the Constitution. That is his goal! Then he’ll be “pResident for life!”
@Purple Flame Tarot Unfortunately I have to agree with you, however, he will be he one who have to answer for his actions. History will not be kind to him.
I agree, the U.S. should be taken out of the G7. It’s policies and human rights abuses far surpass Russia annexing the Crimea.
You know its the Republicans that wont vote to impeach this lying murderer
#45 is the american equivalent of ISIS. He is killing people daily with his constant removal of safety guardrails put in place before the devil got into the white house, #45.
Is this Trumps definition of making America great again? He is failing BIGLY!!!!!
Tony Rebel…….Trump is owned by Russia. His only goal is to diminish/destroy America as much as possible under Putin’s mandate. Putin saved Trump from financial/reputational ruin and Trump is beholden to Russia. He will go down as America’s biggest traitor of all time when it all comes out.
Tony Rebel you mean American is winning big! Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Keep America Great!
Just when you think Trump has hit rock bottom, he finds a way to dig deeper. I don’t care about Trump. He’s just a venal, evil old man. I am, however, disgusted, and disheartened by the more than 40% of Americans that continue to support and approve of Trump. Without their support, he’d be finished and gone.
I was just saying that last night. Just when i feel like they have hit rock bottom, there is a new low. Its terrifying to think about how they plan to top this.
GK – What you should be upset about is Congress not doing it’s job and the biggest stumbling block is Moscow Mitch. He has to go.
Evil is defined as the absence of empathy. Trump and his administration are pure evil. How can they be so heartless.
Maybe the Dems should of made a deal on immigration when they had a chance. See what happens when the Dems think the courts will protect the dreamers and walk away from the table? Short sided democrats…
@Mighty Whitey335
The Democrats offered Trump $25 billion for his stupid wall in return for a dreamer deal, but Trump said no.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-12-13/how-trump-let-his-goal-of-building-a-border-wall-slip-away
It’s obvious to anyone with more than 2 functioning brain cells that Trump is the short-sighted one.
they’re not evil. MSNBC and CNN are evil. But you’ve got a bad case of TDS and there’s no known cure.
@3ds max, quit watching Fox. It along with white Jesus has screwed up you hayseeds. Eff Trump and eff his supporters. EFF EM!
HOW MUCH ARE WE SUPPOSED TO PUT UP WITH FROM THESE CHILD MURDERERS?
Trump is a murderer! Will this never end?
I’m sorry, Isabel. I wish I could give you my home so you can stay and live.
.. Death will soon come to 🎺!…
This young lady’s life is held in the balance by a criminal occupying the Oval Office. If the family refuses, the goons from ICE will no doubt arrest her and she will die whilst held in detention. All this whilst Americans have benefitted from this young lady’s willingness to place herself at the cutting edge of research into this disease. There will be no shame felt by Republicans. Shame and hypocrisy just don’t register with these turds.
All the destruction this tool is creating are signs that the noose is tightening around his wattle. Once the doosh in chief is gone we need to undo everything he has done.