Rachel Maddow reports on the circumstances of Isabel Bueso, who was asked to participate in a medical trial for her rare genetic disease. Her extraordinary life depends on continued medical treatments that would end abruptly if the Trump administration succeeds in deporting her.

Deportation Threatens Life Of Immigrant Who Helped FDA Research | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC