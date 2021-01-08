Derrick Evans, W.Va. lawmaker, asked to resign over storming the U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY

Derrick Evans asked to resign after he was part of rioting at US Capitol.
Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans is under fire after live streaming himself and fellow Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.
He should definitely resign.
COVID-19: Hold my Corona
Basically this protesters have been duped and use by other politicians. 🤦♂️
They weren’t duped. They know full well what they are doing. Mob mentality.
lets not whitewash… these arms terrorists were not naieve children “duped”.. These are radicalized dangerous terrorists
Some. Not all. I think a lot of sociopaths find their way into these kinds of organizations because they know they can be themselves – cruel, malignant – and fit in.
He should be charged with treason.
@The Hierophant TREASON!
@The Hierophant Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Utah, and Oregon have had 100% mail-in elections for years. 29 more states have allowed no-excuse mail-in absentee ballot voting for years. No one ever had a problem with it or questioned the legality or security of it until your psychopathic, conspiracy theorist, whiner-in-chief lost, because his fragile little ego just can’t take it. He is a seditionist, he’s treasonous, and he had no business ever being near the White House.
@MsSaltyGiggles
No, I am an American, born and raised, baby.
@The Hierophant TRUMP WON WITH MAIL IN BALLOT LAWS IN 2016 😂 HE DIDNT HAVE A PROBLEM WHEN HE WON 😂
@The Hierophant when TRUMP LOST TO TED CRUZ IN THE CAUCUS HE CRIED FRAUD 😂 YOU FORGOT?
Naked sedition..prosecute to the “fullest extent of the law.”
He needs to go to jail. They have an oath to uphold the constitution. He is a traitor.
Congress allowed the states to eviscerate the constitution but that’s ok right?
@The Hierophant Sucks to be stupid.
It’s the covid cough for me 🤧
Lol
Probably from the gas in the air.
The FBI was asking for help in identifying the people responsible for the riots. Well why is he not yet in custody? O I forgot he is white.
@Savethe Ypepo terrorism. This is how they define terroism.
Please don’t tell me you’re one of those uneducated 40 years behind times African Americans. Personally I love all people but some people just need to get over this and move on with it because this attitude is not shared by very many people except the small circle your in if any.
@Dave K wow your racism is showing. Your privilege and your supremacy. How can black people get over it and move on when it is still happening today??? Yes, you are racist, and probably everyone in your circle too. I know plenty of white people who have taken the time to educate themselves. Who are empathetic and self aware. Not all white people are racist, but I’m sure you are one. No one tells Jewish people to get over the holocaust and move on….So why do black people have to move on when injustice is still going on. Doesn’t matter if you are educated or uneducated. Law abiding citizen or not…if you are black you are treated the same. Hated before you even open your mouth.
@Dave K UMM RED STATES are literally the most illiterate………
no wonder TRUMPISTS hate colleges
The will be. So far over 100 have been arrested in their home states.
Y’all heard that Covid cough
Yep.
first thing I noticed
Came here to say this
lmaooooo
This must be them “very fine people” Trump spoke of before
NO, trump called these people “Special people”
That dude is just there to get people sick. Coughing on everyone
It was tear gas they were using on those trying to enter
Resign? He should be arrested and sent 10 years in.
Nah, 50 years.
what a disgrace to West Virginia….. He needs to be kicked out of office if he don’t resign…
I’m just glad the rioters took photos just so the the police can contact them later to chat
Right!
The police support their actions.
Not to mention…the stupidity committing a crime and now you are everywhere on the news. You are even stupid enough to give your name while you loot and vandalize. I will be pissed if they do not arrest these people.🤦♀️
He needs to go to jail. Trumps own executive order. Destroy federal property. Minimum 10 years in jail.
Listen to all of them coughing covid all over each other
Yet I thought that as well,idiots
Let’s hope. With a black-lung chaser.
He must to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, just like his fellow terrorists that breeched our Nation’s Capital!
Derrick Evans doesn’t need to be a member of the WV House of Delegates, he needs to be arrested just for being stupid.
for being criminal
This guy gonna realized that his 5 minutes of fun ruined his entire life
Kudos to you bro
They’ll likely elect him governor. The state is in-bred.
He wrote a message stating: “I didn’t participate in any violence”
If he could, he would almost argue that he wasn’t even there or that it was somebody else. Dumb people, taking video of themselves committing a crime and post it online. SMH.
That’s what Nazi war criminal guards always said – lock him up.