Derrick Evans, W.Va. lawmaker, asked to resign over storming the U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY

January 8, 2021

 

Derrick Evans asked to resign after he was part of rioting at US Capitol.
Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans is under fire after live streaming himself and fellow Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.

52 Comments on "Derrick Evans, W.Va. lawmaker, asked to resign over storming the U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY"

  1. Therese Nydahl | January 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    He should definitely resign.

  2. M | January 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    COVID-19: Hold my Corona

  3. rengetsu08 | January 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Basically this protesters have been duped and use by other politicians. 🤦‍♂️

    • Bbgb | January 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      They weren’t duped. They know full well what they are doing. Mob mentality.

    • Noir Path | January 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      lets not whitewash… these arms terrorists were not naieve children “duped”.. These are radicalized dangerous terrorists

    • crossedwires | January 8, 2021 at 1:52 AM | Reply

      Some. Not all. I think a lot of sociopaths find their way into these kinds of organizations because they know they can be themselves – cruel, malignant – and fit in.

  4. Like Me Or Don’t | January 7, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    He should be charged with treason.

    • Steven Weinstein | January 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      @The Hierophant TREASON!

    • Karadoxical | January 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @The Hierophant Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Utah, and Oregon have had 100% mail-in elections for years. 29 more states have allowed no-excuse mail-in absentee ballot voting for years. No one ever had a problem with it or questioned the legality or security of it until your psychopathic, conspiracy theorist, whiner-in-chief lost, because his fragile little ego just can’t take it. He is a seditionist, he’s treasonous, and he had no business ever being near the White House.

    • Like Me Or Don’t | January 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @MsSaltyGiggles
      No, I am an American, born and raised, baby.

    • Tony Keop | January 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @The Hierophant TRUMP WON WITH MAIL IN BALLOT LAWS IN 2016 😂 HE DIDNT HAVE A PROBLEM WHEN HE WON 😂

    • Tony Keop | January 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @The Hierophant when TRUMP LOST TO TED CRUZ IN THE CAUCUS HE CRIED FRAUD 😂 YOU FORGOT?

  5. graesson | January 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Naked sedition..prosecute to the “fullest extent of the law.”

  6. Carole Carpenter | January 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    He needs to go to jail. They have an oath to uphold the constitution. He is a traitor.

  7. Becca Murphy | January 7, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    It’s the covid cough for me 🤧

  8. Ibrahim Jalloh | January 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    The FBI was asking for help in identifying the people responsible for the riots. Well why is he not yet in custody? O I forgot he is white.

    • Indira Hall | January 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @Savethe Ypepo terrorism. This is how they define terroism.

    • Dave K | January 8, 2021 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      Please don’t tell me you’re one of those uneducated 40 years behind times African Americans. Personally I love all people but some people just need to get over this and move on with it because this attitude is not shared by very many people except the small circle your in if any.

    • Indira Hall | January 8, 2021 at 1:19 AM | Reply

      @Dave K wow your racism is showing. Your privilege and your supremacy. How can black people get over it and move on when it is still happening today??? Yes, you are racist, and probably everyone in your circle too. I know plenty of white people who have taken the time to educate themselves. Who are empathetic and self aware. Not all white people are racist, but I’m sure you are one. No one tells Jewish people to get over the holocaust and move on….So why do black people have to move on when injustice is still going on. Doesn’t matter if you are educated or uneducated. Law abiding citizen or not…if you are black you are treated the same. Hated before you even open your mouth.

    • James brooke | January 8, 2021 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      @Dave K UMM RED STATES are literally the most illiterate………
      no wonder TRUMPISTS hate colleges

    • Will Thorson | January 8, 2021 at 5:16 AM | Reply

      The will be. So far over 100 have been arrested in their home states.

  9. Kim Welsh | January 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Y’all heard that Covid cough

  10. Alvaro Vasquez | January 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    This must be them “very fine people” Trump spoke of before

  11. KoOlAiDmAnKEE | January 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    That dude is just there to get people sick. Coughing on everyone

  12. Erick G | January 7, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Resign? He should be arrested and sent 10 years in.

  13. HobertC83 | January 7, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    what a disgrace to West Virginia….. He needs to be kicked out of office if he don’t resign…

  14. Wh!te pe0Pлə smh | January 7, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    I’m just glad the rioters took photos just so the the police can contact them later to chat

  15. T Carey | January 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    He needs to go to jail. Trumps own executive order. Destroy federal property. Minimum 10 years in jail.

  16. Cincin 07 | January 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Listen to all of them coughing covid all over each other

  17. Amy Decker | January 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    He must to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, just like his fellow terrorists that breeched our Nation’s Capital!

  18. Alan Morris | January 7, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Derrick Evans doesn’t need to be a member of the WV House of Delegates, he needs to be arrested just for being stupid.

  19. lykao jalao | January 7, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    This guy gonna realized that his 5 minutes of fun ruined his entire life
    Kudos to you bro

  20. Bo Goss | January 8, 2021 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    He wrote a message stating: “I didn’t participate in any violence”

    If he could, he would almost argue that he wasn’t even there or that it was somebody else. Dumb people, taking video of themselves committing a crime and post it online. SMH.

