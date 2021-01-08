Derrick Evans, W.Va. lawmaker, asked to resign over storming the U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY

Derrick Evans asked to resign after he was part of rioting at US Capitol.

RELATED: Watch as rioters storm Capitol Hill

Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans is under fire after live streaming himself and fellow Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#derrickevans #capitolhill #usatoday