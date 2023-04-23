Recent Post
Do you wake up everyday and wonder WTF is happening to our Country.
@robert irvine
LOCK HIM UP LOCK HIM UP
@laura s it sucks
In florida, not the rest of the country. No big state will go with Desantis. To extreme
DeSantis said he wants to make America like Florida…That is a sure way to lose.
Exactly the authoritarian types not wanted nationally
Facts I live in Florida Run from Ron
Anyone saying Trump, or DeSantis are appropriate to run a country, is delusional.
Are you saying Biden, who has let our country fall on the world stage, is better? Yikes! LETS GO BRANDON!!!!!!
Biden against Trump 2.0: “a rematch nobody wants”
Well just imagine… Our choices for president have been Trump vs. Hillary. Trump Vs. Biden. And now its looking like Trump vs. Biden again..
Could anyone find 3 more unlikeable asinine candidates if they tried? I dont think so…
If Trump runs, I’ll gladly support Biden again, F.JB is doing Great !
@Geee Wiz ha ha ha ha.
Trump 2024🇺🇸✊
I beg to differ. Biden and dems DEFINITELY want trump.
Bring Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Scott, Kristie anybody in the Republican party, and Uncle Joe will trash them with years of experience–guaranteed.
Bring it on, watch me!!
If it’s Sunday, We are in Ireland 🇮🇪, in an Irish Pub.
Thank You Ireland, you where a wonderful host for our dear President. Thank you Thank You Thank You. Love from Atlanta❤
I don’t want Biden, but I’ll vote for him over trump all day long.
Don’t bet the farm on beating President Biden!
And why don’t you want Biden?
The Republicans have done a great job of turning people, including democrats, against Biden. He’s not the flashiest president (which is a good thing in my opinion) but considering the state of the country and the world that he inherited, he and his team have done a pretty good job. Not perfect but I would bet much better than Bush, Obama, or Trump would have handled it. I would be happy to have Biden back for a second term.
Me too learn my lesson from Hilary.
😅”We’ll take any crook” to run the country 😂
I didn’t know it was possible but DeSatan is even more extreme right winged than even Thumper!
I live in Florida. The bloom has gone off the DeSantis rose. He’s gone way to far to the right. Nobody likes the Disney thing.
The state/national, separation/divorce between Disney and DeSaster is Hella messy.
Hella messy.
100% agree
Please Disney bring your theme park to Atlanta GA, We will love you here, Well the park will likely have to be 50 miles away from downtown because there’s not a lot of free open space.
He’s got a 57% approval in FL
“Lead on day one.” Bless their little hearts.
@Donkey Kong rent free = Dark Brandon 😂😂
@JB ohhhhh nooooo !!!!! The dreaded rent free laughing emoji!!
I guess it about as intellectual as you’re gonna get so all is good 😘
@Daniel Peters Even with his religion?
DeathSantis might be a big noise in Florida, but on the national stage all he’ll wind up being is a trivia question.
Imagine having two disasters on the level of a Trump and Desantis to oppose. What fun to look forward to.
State your reasons why you voted for Sleepy Joe…and what has he done FOR you and this country?
Many times in this world a person has to hit a few different tree’s along the way : to figure thing’s out for themselves : if not intelligent enough to learn from the mistakes of other’s : aclu tx. Life as an educational process: aclu tx.
The beauty of america: aclu tx.
Yes, the fly ball is bouncing off little Ronny’s head into the stands.
I’ve met Trump over 50 times. I worked as a model in New York and at the
McDonalds on East 47th in Manhattan (neither pays well). He would invite models to his restaurant in Trump Tower (the food was crap.) Ironically, he would show up at McDonalds the same night.. He would slowly order an obscene amount of food: 2 Big Macs, a large shake and 2 Filet-O-Fish, regularly . I thought he was an i/dd adult. I would ask him if it was all for him.
He replied : ” You bet, Honey. You’re too pretty to work here. How old are you, Honey?”
He’s a creep. I was 15.
He was in his 60’s and looked obese.
@Christopher Gilliam Oh, you’re like a museum piece of MySpace: is your channel images by an Impressionist? Is it by Monet, especially the masterpiece titled ‘White non-college educated male’? Or is it abstract, maybe Pollack’s ‘The Misogynist’. (snicker.)
@Christopher Gilliam Trump has attcked intelligence , law enforcement ,the courts,journalism ,science ,scholarship , All fact enterprise .
I can’t believe how fast DeSantis has fallen apart. It’s truly unbelievable!
Glad he’s falling. No PANHANDLE PUTIN.
I want Matt Dillion, where are you Matt!
Outta the mouth flows what’s in the heart.
His fresh vision is taking America back to the 50’s…
Begala and his metaphors, what a crack up. Bring him back on.
“because he is prone to gaffes.” – Understatement of the century here.
“because he is prone to gaffes.” – Understatement of the century here. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone