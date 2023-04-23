50 comments

    1. Are you saying Biden, who has let our country fall on the world stage, is better? Yikes! LETS GO BRANDON!!!!!!

      Reply

    1. Well just imagine… Our choices for president have been Trump vs. Hillary. Trump Vs. Biden. And now its looking like Trump vs. Biden again..

      Could anyone find 3 more unlikeable asinine candidates if they tried? I dont think so…

      Reply

  5. Bring Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Scott, Kristie anybody in the Republican party, and Uncle Joe will trash them with years of experience–guaranteed.
    Bring it on, watch me!!
    If it’s Sunday, We are in Ireland 🇮🇪, in an Irish Pub.

    Reply

    1. Thank You Ireland, you where a wonderful host for our dear President. Thank you Thank You Thank You. Love from Atlanta❤

      Reply

    3. The Republicans have done a great job of turning people, including democrats, against Biden. He’s not the flashiest president (which is a good thing in my opinion) but considering the state of the country and the world that he inherited, he and his team have done a pretty good job. Not perfect but I would bet much better than Bush, Obama, or Trump would have handled it. I would be happy to have Biden back for a second term.

      Reply

  9. I live in Florida. The bloom has gone off the DeSantis rose. He’s gone way to far to the right. Nobody likes the Disney thing.

    Reply

    3. Please Disney bring your theme park to Atlanta GA, We will love you here, Well the park will likely have to be 50 miles away from downtown because there’s not a lot of free open space.

      Reply

    2. @JB ohhhhh nooooo !!!!! The dreaded rent free laughing emoji!!
      I guess it about as intellectual as you’re gonna get so all is good 😘

      Reply

  11. DeathSantis might be a big noise in Florida, but on the national stage all he’ll wind up being is a trivia question.

    Reply

  12. Imagine having two disasters on the level of a Trump and Desantis to oppose. What fun to look forward to.

    Reply

    2. Many times in this world a person has to hit a few different tree’s along the way : to figure thing’s out for themselves : if not intelligent enough to learn from the mistakes of other’s : aclu tx. Life as an educational process: aclu tx.

      Reply

  14. I’ve met Trump over 50 times. I worked as a model in New York and at the
    McDonalds on East 47th in Manhattan (neither pays well). He would invite models to his restaurant in Trump Tower (the food was crap.) Ironically, he would show up at McDonalds the same night.. He would slowly order an obscene amount of food: 2 Big Macs, a large shake and 2 Filet-O-Fish, regularly . I thought he was an i/dd adult. I would ask him if it was all for him.
    He replied : ” You bet, Honey. You’re too pretty to work here. How old are you, Honey?”
    He’s a creep. I was 15.
    He was in his 60’s and looked obese.

    Reply

    1. @Christopher Gilliam Oh, you’re like a museum piece of MySpace: is your channel images by an Impressionist? Is it by Monet, especially the masterpiece titled ‘White non-college educated male’? Or is it abstract, maybe Pollack’s ‘The Misogynist’. (snicker.)

      Reply

    2. @Christopher Gilliam Trump has attcked intelligence , law enforcement ,the courts,journalism ,science ,scholarship , All fact enterprise .

      Reply

  20. “because he is prone to gaffes.” – Understatement of the century here. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.