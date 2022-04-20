Recent Post
53 comments
Tomorrow is 4/20 so he needs to just smoke a bowl and chill! 🤣
With the rest of the US catching up, Florida is really having to up its crazy game 😂😂
@kupekhaize1980 👈upset groomer
@Bashay Glenn Sure, just check out the number of people leaving California.
Yea, attack your largest employer and a massive contributer to your economy.
Last time I checked the military is pretty tolerant too. Let’s pull the Air Force Bases out of Florida!
@Iris Hart Anti-GUY? Really? Hell, I gave them 22 yrs and I’m a guy!
Someone please look into Randy Fine’s financial records!!
I think I’ll show up late for work all week and blame putin
Imagine the level of lobbying and campaigning Disney could put out against anyone pro-DeSantis.
@The People’s Elbow do you inhale glue by chance?
@The People’s Elbow actually he’s ranked 9th. You should know what you are talking about before speaking.
Turks and Caicos would be an amazing place for a new Disney.
Too far
Why? Is it a save-haven for child trafficking?
@Ben Hunter eh, it’s not really up there in places the average person wants to get, let alone know about. My aunt lives there though. Would really love to visit such beautiful islands and my relative.
Why does the party of “small government” spend so much time on the personal life of American citizens?
@Julie C they don’t!! Where are they teaching sex education to little kids? Just because republicans say something, it doesn’t make it true… Educate yourself, hear both sides🙄🙄🙄
@irish lady but they are. They want to introduce topics to small children, it’s not a party thing, lots of democrats don’t like it either. It’s like the list of “banned” books in Texas – did anyone actually look at the list before they went ape over it…..it’s a bunch of newer books that have totally inappropriate topics. People have agendas and they aren’t always good. I don’t remember ever hearing about that stuff in school, seriously leave the kids alone.
@A Z In math books?
@AZ S they teach more than math from K to 3rd grade, at least they did when I was a kid.
This is all about positioning DeSantis for a 24′ run. Conservative media is on an anti-Disney bender right now
Can’t spell conservative without con!
Just grooming
@EllzGoesPro Can’t spell Democrat without “groomer”
and anti-grooming
TRUMP.2024
Someone should do a nationwide expose on this criminal behavior of government officials and businesses. This crap is literally a set of laws for the rich and corporations apart from the laws everyone else has to abide by.
@Randy’s Crafts yes and the worst of them would go away if we started with everyone in Epstein’s black book.
@Sheepheard He’s DeSantis, spell it right 😜
@Michele Palmer you see, this is the result of crt. I Kant spell😞
Did you see the protests in Orlando?They changed the Disneyworld sign to Pedoworld🤣
@neil menace I think you’re denominations are a little off bud…
@neil menace liar
And a lady busted through the crowd ripped it down was so good and they put it back up and then the cops rips it down again . Those people needs to be locked up for vandalism .
“Cancel culture must end!”
1 minute later..
“Cancel Disney!”
@Bashay Glenn I’m not accusing, they’re advertising!
Big difference.
@Don’t be a Vax junkie 🤣
@Stephen David Bailey google says different bruh. Most grooming is done by Asian men.
Could you imagine the revenue Florida would lose if Disney moved to another State. 😂😂😂
I can’t move to Florida soon enough
Some More News suggests that we do away with map districts entirely. You keep the same amount of reps but have them voted on state wide.
DeSantis: “The goose that laid the Golden Egg may be “Woke”, so we have to kill it just to make sure it isn’t.”
That’s pretty dark. I think it’s meaning could be dangerous. It’s pretty oppressive.
@EHT
Research The Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Sounds like him
Gainesville here. (Alachua County) We’re a Democrat stronghold. DeSantis has split our county up to a point that the minority Republicans here would be able to win with a 25% minority. He’s making it so he cannot be voted out.
I do appreciate Ron DeSantis showing us all what political suicide looks like!