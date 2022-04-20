53 comments

  4. Last time I checked the military is pretty tolerant too. Let’s pull the Air Force Bases out of Florida!

    3. @The People’s Elbow actually he’s ranked 9th. You should know what you are talking about before speaking.

    3. @Ben Hunter eh, it’s not really up there in places the average person wants to get, let alone know about. My aunt lives there though. Would really love to visit such beautiful islands and my relative.

  9. Why does the party of “small government” spend so much time on the personal life of American citizens?

    1. @Julie C they don’t!! Where are they teaching sex education to little kids? Just because republicans say something, it doesn’t make it true… Educate yourself, hear both sides🙄🙄🙄

    2. @irish lady but they are. They want to introduce topics to small children, it’s not a party thing, lots of democrats don’t like it either. It’s like the list of “banned” books in Texas – did anyone actually look at the list before they went ape over it…..it’s a bunch of newer books that have totally inappropriate topics. People have agendas and they aren’t always good. I don’t remember ever hearing about that stuff in school, seriously leave the kids alone.

  10. This is all about positioning DeSantis for a 24′ run. Conservative media is on an anti-Disney bender right now

  11. Someone should do a nationwide expose on this criminal behavior of government officials and businesses. This crap is literally a set of laws for the rich and corporations apart from the laws everyone else has to abide by.

    1. @Randy’s Crafts yes and the worst of them would go away if we started with everyone in Epstein’s black book.

    3. And a lady busted through the crowd ripped it down was so good and they put it back up and then the cops rips it down again . Those people needs to be locked up for vandalism .

    3. @Stephen David Bailey google says different bruh. Most grooming is done by Asian men.

  16. Some More News suggests that we do away with map districts entirely. You keep the same amount of reps but have them voted on state wide.

  17. DeSantis: “The goose that laid the Golden Egg may be “Woke”, so we have to kill it just to make sure it isn’t.”

  18. Gainesville here. (Alachua County) We’re a Democrat stronghold. DeSantis has split our county up to a point that the minority Republicans here would be able to win with a 25% minority. He’s making it so he cannot be voted out.

