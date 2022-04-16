73 comments

    2. @Thomas Scott – I honestly wish you would think for once. It would make this conversation so much better if you actually did some thinking for once.

    3. @Nate S Nate, you seem very young so I’ll just say this and leave you alone. I hope one day you meet a wonderful woman who loves you. I also hope she blesses you with a child. Then i hope you will feel the absolutely pure and indescribable joy of fatherhood. I really am praying for you Nate. I mean it. Good bless you brother.

      Btw, I personally challenge you to go to church tomorrow.

    1. @Alicia I. You are a monster but it’s just my opinion that I’m not forcing on anyone.See the difference here?

    1. @Anonymous Person A person that clearly didn;t read the bill or know how a woman;s body works. The bill has so much red tape the only 2 clinics shut down.A teenager for example will realize until much later she is pregnant

  4. “Pro-life”… how about making sure the resulting child is properly fed, housed, clothed, educated, and provided health care? Where are the pro-lifers then?

    2. @Omole Vincentia if you took the time to actually READ back in the comments, you would see 👀 that I brought up rape because I was responding to it being brought up from someone else. Duh.

    3. Who’s gonna take care of my 30 children when we get to this point? I cant possibly take care of them and don’t say stop having sex because your forcing my actions in this world thats not criminal

  5. I do not understand how anyone can not allow exemptions for rape, incest, human trafficking and the health of the mother. Where are these pro life people when it comes to all the children in foster care, the children available for adoption, support for women (who are forced to carry a child to term) after the child has been born? It doesn’t matter how many anti abortion bills are signed it will not stop terminations from happening. These bills are sending society back in time and again creating a situation where women are second class citizens.

    2. These are the new from the womb to the tumb Americans who will sell Juses of the cross if they could have their way.

  7. Women should not be forced to bear, nor should men be forced to support, children simply because they had sex. Roe made it clear that having sex does not express acceptance of parental responsibility. Each person should retain their rightful decision-making power, and government should stay the hell out of it.

    1. @G for everything in life there’s is a consequence every action has a reaction this generation is pssy If u don’t want it give it to someone who does and accept what it is u made a choice u don’t always get do overs

    2. @chumonbillyjean Medical science allows a do over in this case. Are you opposed to medical science helping people?

    3. @G I just don’t like hypocrisy if u call a baby a fetus so u don’t have emotional attachment that’s bs have u every heard a pregnant woman she’s having a fetus

  9. Why are republicans OBSESSED with telling women what they can/can’t do with their own bodies. Disturbing

    2. No one is telling a woman what to do with their body. It’s the innocent unborn child’s body people are trying to keep her from killing. Why is that so hard to realize?

  10. i remember when trump tried to use the threat of removign army bases to force countries to stop providing abortions, and every single country told him to piss off lol

    2. @Alex 35 I can’t believe that he actually thought any leader would listen to him and do what he said. Hilarious.

  11. What a depraved society we have become. I am deeply troubled by the blatant intolerance and bigotry that have raised their ugly heads and dared to be so vocally deplorable and despicable!

    1. Yes queen. All the poor kids that could’ve had the chance at life are the victims and I’m sure we’d join hands and stand up for them

  12. what happened to the separation of church and state? I guess that doesn’t exist with the GOP since the word of the corrupt church is the word of law

    1. @Tina Andro
      According to me? Well, according to you it does. Whats the difference?
      There is no mention of religion in any way shape or form in the legislation. Go read it.

    3. A country has to be founded on values and ours were Judeo-Christian values, specifically the one where we view life as something intangible and everyone is equal

    4. @Angga Surbakti but what ideas were it founded on? Self government, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

  13. Even though I’m personally moderately pro choice (I’m for abortion only up to the first 3 months) but abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, these really shouldn’t be issues but Republicans love culture wars. The real issues facing our nation is wealth inequality, climate change, healthcare, infrastructure, industrial military complex, college debt, wages.

    1. @Lady Madonna Read it again. You either didn’t read what I said, or are strawmanning me.

    2. @ClickMeFor CovidTruth I did read it again. You read it again. I took it you blamed everything on the left.

    3. @Lady Madonna The word left never even appeared in my comment. Neither did right.

      I blamed everything on the government. That’s controlled by political parties. I’m blaming both of them. The conspiracy theorists are the people who do not control the government.

    4. @Mr. James Do you mean the republicians since the continue to put cultural issues out in front of real issues? And, you want to point the finger in the other direction?

    5. @Charles D I’ll point the finger in any direction I choose.

      But since you want to talk about real issues, how’s the situation at the border right now? Anything to say about rising prices?

    1. If I was still in high school I’d join all the women’s teams and take all their trophies and scholarships. You know…WOMENS RIGHTS!!!

    4. Aye bro you’re right, what about the female babies right to life that was aborted? Do y’all care about that? Y’all say y’all love kids and would like to groom them when it comes to the alphabet mafia stuff but y’all hate them here

    1. Well reasoned? It is based on viability (not bodily autonomy). It doesn’t even get the age of viability correct. It will eventually be overturned as science has taught us a lot since then.

    2. It was about medical privacy, but if you’re doing harm and killing something, then maybe the government should look into that

    3. @Ian Alan In that respect I think you’re right, viability should not be the main consideration. If medical science of the future should allow for humans to be grown from conception in a petri dish, I still wouldn’t believe that government has the right to force citizens to raise children from such a result. If the government were to require that such be done, I would say that would become the government’s responsibility.

  16. Ladies you need to go to the Indian reservation n recommend to them to open up an abortion clinic. State law does not effect them

    3. Have babies committed any crimes? Being a murderer and a baby who hasn’t sinned is too different things. I love protecting babies lives but I also love condemning those who have murdered to death

  18. What happens between a patient and a doctor – IS NO ONES BUSINESS!! That is all people need to understand!

  19. “If a fetus is a person at 6 weeks pregnant, is that when the child support starts? Is that also when you can’t deport the mother because she’s carrying a US citizen? Can I insure a 6-week fetus and collect if I miscarry? Just figuring if we’re going there, we should go all-in” – Carliss Chatman, Law Professor, Washington and Lee University (2019)

