The panel tackles a rise in public support for the House's impeachment inquiry and what Republicans are saying privately about not supporting Trump but also not supporting Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden in 2020. Aired on 10/11/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Despite Democrats Leads In Match-Up Polls, Can Trump Still Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC