How did Hurricane Maria evolve from a natural disaster into a human catastrophe in Puerto Rico? While the official death count remains at 64, a Harvard study suggests thousands were killed. While the hurricane left its devastating mark on the island, there were already destructive forces in play long before the storm made landfall. Forces that made Puerto Rico uniquely vulnerable to the ravaging effects of the storm and its aftermath. So when did the problems in Puerto Rico start? And how did they manifest in the lead up and aftermath of Hurricane Maria? Naomi Klein says that to understand what happened you need to go way back before the storm. She explains how Hurricane Maria acted as an accelerant to a process long underway and that could continue to get worse as Puerto Rico tries to pick up the pieces
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Destruction In Puerto Rico With Naomi Klein | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 8 | MSNBC
The problem of Economy of Puerto started very long time ago. There has been Political corruption which has been a big problem for Island in itself. One issue that has bothered me for a long time was the following: I live in the Island from 2008 to 2012, I noticed that in one year there was the commencement of a Development that was being built in the town I lived in. For two years the workers were there doing the development jobs. Then the elections came and the parties control changed. At that point the project was abandoned, and another was started some where else. I could never understand that, because this happened constantly. So my thought was, there goes another millions of dollars waisted, mind you I am sure the contractors got paid most of their moneys. so all the funds used to start that previous development waisted, another millions would be utilized for another project, in the mean time the people suffer in so many other areas. if some one could explain that to me I would appreciate it.
Economical problems in Puerto Rico started long long time ago . The corruption in the government is extensive . The crime is through the roof . I left with my family in 1998 . My parents are still there . Is a gorgeous island filled with natural resources , and kind humble people . The islands history and story is very complicated , but I think this was pretty good podcast . Thank you ! . Is a shame no one is really interested . 🙁 . You can tell by the limited views . We are always criticized , but hardly anyone takes the time to understand our history , hence our status quo .
You are not alone and many are listening! Please call Congress 202-224-3121 with your excellent input and for impeachment of the racist-in-chief . TY!
Such a meaty dialogue. I say dialogue because Chris Hayes is enormously informed, counterpointing Klein’s luminous analysis with tremendously relevant insights and complimentary points of reference. It is thrilling to learn that Klein has once again written one of her SUPERB analyses
We Puerto Ricans have remained focused on survival for too long and it took the obliteration exercised by the unnatural disaster of the exploitation and colonization process from the American government and the inevitable natural disasters like Maria to shake anyone tied up to the island and existing on survival mode to plunge into exile and search for any mean to provide for those left behind. So we did, but now we will make our voice be heard and take action against any oppressing power doing anything we can to avoid for this to happen ever again, it is starting now and here with our support for movements like Junta Gente. Let’s pledge our financial support to this cause, anything we can give to reestablish normality and to give the chance to a better reality for the new generation of Puerto Ricans to come. Go to http://www.juntagente.com and like me, do your part , we can do this together. There can’t be any reasonable help from the American government when they have always proven only to be our users and abusers and most importantly , can’t even elect a responsible president to exercise responsible policies to their people. We stand alone it is only on us to overcome this catastrophe. Let us do all we can.
absolutely and hope to see this lovely place again. Please call Congress 202-224-3121 to protest the awful treatment of fellow Americans and suggest impeachment of the extortionist-in-thief. TY!
Puerto Rico was a self sufficient Island for many centuries, until the Spaniards took the Island and drained every valuable mineral they could by which many natives were enslaved and killed. After the emancipation of the native population mostly by force and crossbreeding as in rapes, families were raised in farms and gardens, if a fruit, or a root vegetable was needed all you had to do is go out the back door and pick it up from the garden, fish was abundant, chickens, roosters, pigs, goats, ducks roamed around and provided the daily meals. When the American Imperialists took the Island by force everything changed. Farms, gardens, and all land was converted into sugar cane fields, sugar and coffee were a great commodity, banana fields all over, again the people were enslaved, and after speaking Spanish for centuries they were forced to learn and speak English and many, many books, maps, were burnt in public to set the example and intimidate people because a great percentage refused to learn English. Many of them were executed for the very same reason. Puerto Rico has been oppressed and abused since the beginning by many countries because it is a small and peaceful Island and the people have big hearts, well at least until not long ago, the people are tired and will not tolerate this abuse any longer. I strongly recommend that if you have the ability and the right to vote no matter in which country you are to go ahead and exercise your right and vote. In the USA only a little more than half of the people exercise this right and that is a shame. If you have the right to vote is because Blood was spilled to give it to you, by not voting you are failing to do your civic duty, you are failing your family, you are failing your country and to be honest you don’t deserve to have it. I bet that if you didn’t have it, you would be wishing you did! GOD BLESS Puerto Rico, the little Island with a big hearth! Kick the Junta out of there and hold the government accountable, just like we are doing here in the great USA where we have a president getting ready to be impeached for violating the law, his oath of office and the peoples trust!
Vote BLUE – no matter who indeed! Please call Congress 202-224-3121 with your excellent input and for impeachment of Cheetos Von Tweetos and his trumpocalypse staff that promote this discrimination. TY!
Thanks MSNBC for putting these podcasts on YouTube.
Human Life Value: You are worth more dead than alive in body parts, and your labor belongs to those that don’t work and own you and have all the money. The rich own your Birth Certificate and trade it on Wall Street for the Pope and the Queen, claiming to be GOD’s representative on Earth.
Class warfare is the rich own you and the money, and your soul belongs to them who don’t have a soul. So why do you agree to be worthless?
Please share your insights with Congress 202-224-3121 for impeachment of Lord Fraudulence of Orange who squats in the WH promotes this class warfare and destruction of human rights on Puerto Rico, TY!
Background music at the start of the episode is too loud.
Thanks, MSNBC but why cut it off before it’s over?
I think the US intends to make Puerto Rico into the US Cuba, a Gambling Paradise for The US Rich and Shamelesss. They’ll only need enough Humans to Provide ‘SERVICES’.
Thanks Chris. This is great
Thx Chris.
How did Hurricane Maria evolve from a natural disaster into a human catastrophe? Trump.
Absolutely a trumpocalyse! Please call Congress 202-224-3121 for impeachment of the extortionist-in-chief. TY!
The United States been laundering money thru Puerto Rico for Generations during the war it was a strategic base lot of Puerto Ricans died never got the credit they deserved and when they needed help the most what did Trump and administration do? Criticized and lied.
I am a 67yr old lady living in Yabucoa Puerto Rico, the hurricane Maria entered our municipality as a Monster. My house is cement with a cement roof, aluminum hurricane miami windows. I live high up on a mountain and my house trembled continuously with the winds, due to the pressure our windows and doors blew out taking furniture, the rain was so strong that my house flooded. After the storm we started to help our neighbors to be able to get out of our homes due to the fallen trees and everything. We obviously had no electricity, no water, no cellphone service. So we just survived with what we could, I was born and raised in New York city, and I expected to see some sort of help with the national guard,Army or something. We waited, and waited for more than a week to even see a helicopter pass by. Nothing came, after 2 weeks we were able to get out of neighborhood to be able to call my family on the mainland, we had to wait for days to get gasoline, the banks were closed, the ATM machines didn’t work. I never saw anyone come to our municipality from the government. To make a long story short we had NO ELECTRICITY FOR 10 months NO WATER FOR 10 months. We used rain water, washed by hand. We had to buy a generator to be able to use for a few hours.(really expensive) Many families have left, insurance companies have not paid for the damages, many buisnesses closed. People still have blue tarps on their roofs, and yesterday Mulvaney confessed that the recovery funds were denied, after hearing that they were sent to the Island. Where is thd help?Where are the funds? I had to get a 20,000 loan to be able to reconstruct, fema denied any help, most everyone I know have been denied help.
Michele Sànchez FEMA failed at their job at Trumps refusal to help. Trump didn’t know Puerto Rico was part of US.
Sorrow deeply – to hear this story and much needed info. Please call Congress 202-224-3121 if you can for impeachment of the extortionist-in-chief . Hearts are with you and more, as fellow Americans.